Chef John's Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4.7 stars
114 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 89
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is the frosting I use on delicious red velvet cupcakes. Is this the easiest recipe I've ever done? Maybe!

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place butter, cream cheese, vanilla extract, and lemon juice into the work bowl of a large stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment; beat mixture on medium speed until smooth.

  • Scrape down the attachment and sides of bowl; add confectioners' sugar to butter mixture. Mix at low speed until confectioners' sugar begins to incorporate into butter mixture. Raise mixer speed to high and beat until frosting is light and fluffy, scraping sides occasionally, about 3 minutes. Frosting will set up and become firmer when refrigerated.

Cook's Notes:

Start with 1 cup confectioners' sugar and add more to taste, up to 3 cups. Double recipe if you like a thicker layer of frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 55.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (120)

Most helpful positive review

cookinmom
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2013
Very tasty and creamy frosting. I'd probably use half the sugar next time or twice the cream cheese. As written I only got about a cup so double the recipe for a 9" round 2-layer cake. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

Jim Mason
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2019
It was ok but I felt it was too sweet and didn't have the thick cream cheese flavor I wanted. Read More
Reviews:
cookinmom
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2013
Very tasty and creamy frosting. I'd probably use half the sugar next time or twice the cream cheese. As written I only got about a cup so double the recipe for a 9" round 2-layer cake. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Mrs. Peterson
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2014
This Cream Cheese Frosting is verry yummy! I have been making various cream cheese desserts for years now and this is the first one I have found that can be used on any type of dessert like carrot cake cheese cake desserts withc cheese cake fillings etc. Do yourself a huge favour and try it its fail proof!! It's number 1 in my kitchen and as Chef John said add the confectioner's sugar in increments and you will get just the amount of sweetness/cream cheese balance you want. Thanks Chef John!!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
SNicker28
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2014
Very good frosting that can be used on different cakes because its so basic & simple. I doubled the recipe and adjusted the sugar to taste for my Lemon Cupcakes, therefore I did not add the optional lemon extract. The cream cheese is definitely more pronounced then the sugar and butter, which is exactly what I wanted. Kudos to the trusty Chef John who wisely points out that the amount of sugar would vary. Other recipes I looked at list a specific amount of sugar which is a no-no for frosting (IMO). It all depends on your preferred taste palette. Of course, the trick is to add a little at a time, taste and repeat. Thanks Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Tiana
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2014
Absolutely wonderful! This recipe I would recommend to my friends. I only thing I did was adjust the sweetness of it thanks Chef John Read More
Helpful
(7)
Ruth_Xu
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2013
This comes out great and exactly like the video ones. I did everything accordingly. But personally i feel that it is a little too sweet for me. Can lesser the icing sugar to a cup. Read More
Helpful
(6)
pamnola
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2014
excellent! I did use Madagascar Bourbon vanilla paste which measures the same as vanilla extract and the lemon juice. Very nice consistency but you must beat on high for three minutes to get that fluffiness. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Windy Yvonne
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2014
very very good exactly what I was looking for perfect blend of sweetness and cream cheese will definitely make again Read More
Helpful
(4)
Barbara
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2014
This is so delicious I can't say enough. I made this recipe with the lemon juice the first time and the second time I used fresh juice from an orange. It is so good. Read More
Helpful
(4)
maria
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2014
I followed exactly the recipe and its the yummiest cream cheese frosting! Chef John gives the best recipes! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jim Mason
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2019
It was ok but I felt it was too sweet and didn't have the thick cream cheese flavor I wanted. Read More
