Chef John's Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty and creamy frosting. I'd probably use half the sugar next time or twice the cream cheese. As written I only got about a cup so double the recipe for a 9" round 2-layer cake. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This Cream Cheese Frosting is verry yummy! I have been making various cream cheese desserts for years now and this is the first one I have found that can be used on any type of dessert like carrot cake cheese cake desserts withc cheese cake fillings etc. Do yourself a huge favour and try it its fail proof!! It's number 1 in my kitchen and as Chef John said add the confectioner's sugar in increments and you will get just the amount of sweetness/cream cheese balance you want. Thanks Chef John!!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Very good frosting that can be used on different cakes because its so basic & simple. I doubled the recipe and adjusted the sugar to taste for my Lemon Cupcakes, therefore I did not add the optional lemon extract. The cream cheese is definitely more pronounced then the sugar and butter, which is exactly what I wanted. Kudos to the trusty Chef John who wisely points out that the amount of sugar would vary. Other recipes I looked at list a specific amount of sugar which is a no-no for frosting (IMO). It all depends on your preferred taste palette. Of course, the trick is to add a little at a time, taste and repeat. Thanks Chef John! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely wonderful! This recipe I would recommend to my friends. I only thing I did was adjust the sweetness of it thanks Chef John Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This comes out great and exactly like the video ones. I did everything accordingly. But personally i feel that it is a little too sweet for me. Can lesser the icing sugar to a cup. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars excellent! I did use Madagascar Bourbon vanilla paste which measures the same as vanilla extract and the lemon juice. Very nice consistency but you must beat on high for three minutes to get that fluffiness. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars very very good exactly what I was looking for perfect blend of sweetness and cream cheese will definitely make again Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This is so delicious I can't say enough. I made this recipe with the lemon juice the first time and the second time I used fresh juice from an orange. It is so good. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I followed exactly the recipe and its the yummiest cream cheese frosting! Chef John gives the best recipes! Helpful (3)