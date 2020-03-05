Tropical Island Baked Beans

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious baked beans with the surprising secret ingredient. I take these to potluck events all the time and they are always a hit! I prefer Bush's Original® baked beans.

By ASTCLAIR1

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Drain pineapple reserving 1/3 cup juice.

  • Combine ketchup, reserved pineapple juice, brown sugar, and ground mustard in a large casserole dish. Stir baked beans, sausage, and crushed pineapple into the ketchup mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until heated through, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 1185.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Susie O.
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2014
Awesome beans!! Next time I wanna try letting them simmer for a bit with a ham hock and add bacon get that smokey goodness in there too. But my family and I completely enjoyed them as the recipe was written. Nummy goodness!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Susie O.
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2014
Awesome beans!! Next time I wanna try letting them simmer for a bit with a ham hock and add bacon get that smokey goodness in there too. But my family and I completely enjoyed them as the recipe was written. Nummy goodness!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2013
Yum! A favorite at the frenzy football game. All the flavors worked well together. All my guest thought the use of smoked sausage(turkey) was so much better then hot dogs. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Caroline
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2016
Everyone loved this at our Memorial Day BBQ. It was a refreshing change from our other baked bean recipes. I did leave out the pork and used vegetarian beans offering a completely meat-free side. Will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Theresa Gwaltney Hayes
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2014
This is delicious! I used 1 can of chunk pineapple put in my mini food chopper to make it finer---and added a dash of Chipotle Chili Powder---everyone loved it! Read More
happycook
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2014
Pretty good. I only had 8 oz of pineapple and that was enough for me. The meat is a nice addition Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022