Poor Man's Stroganoff

4.1
32 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 9
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This poor man's stroganoff recipe is something I came up with when I was helping to raise six kids. Every penny counted. You can add onions if desired.

Recipe by Richard Daggett

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef; cook and stir until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Season beef with Greek seasoning, salt, and pepper.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a separate skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes; add to ground beef.

  • Stir sour cream into ground beef mixture; cook and stir until hot, about 5 minutes. Serve over egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
810 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 68.8g; fat 43.1g; cholesterol 192.1mg; sodium 268.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/27/2022