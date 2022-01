Rating: 4 stars

This was my first attempt at a green bean casserole. I have to say this recipe was incredibly easy and pretty much fool-proof. No one had seen a green bean casserole topped with mashed potatoes before but my whole family thought it was a nice touch. The only thing I added to the recipe was just a little bit of garlic powder in the soup (added in with the pepper) and a little bit more just mixed into the potatoes. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the instant potatoes. Also the potatoes soaked up a bit of the soup in the casserole which added to their flavor. I was skeptical about making a green bean casserole for Christmas but I'm glad I chose this one. It was a hit! Overall I give this recipe 4 stars for being quick easy and tasty but it could have used maybe a few more seasonings just to make the flavors pop a bit more. I think the garlic was a nice addition.