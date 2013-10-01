Lemon Mint Pound Cake

Using Idahoan® Original Mashed Potatoes in this recipe for Lemon Mint Pound Cake not only makes a moist cake but also one that is gluten free!

By Idahoan

12
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sugar and mint in a small food processor; cover and process until blended. Set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and 1-3/4 cups confectioners sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in 4-1/2 teaspoons reserved mint mixture. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed potato flakes alternately with 1/4 cup cream. Stir in lemon juice and peel.

  • Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • In a large bowl, beat remaining cream until it begins to thicken. Add 1/2 cup confectioners sugar and 1 tablespoon mint mixture; beat until stiff peaks form. Fold in lemon curd; set aside.

  • In another bowl, combine strawberries and blueberries with remaining mint mixture and confectioners sugar.

  • Cube cake into 2 squares. Layer in glassware starting with a dollop of the cream mixture, a spoonful of berries and a couple cake cubes. Repeat.

Editor's Note:

Lemon curd may contain gluten. If you're targeting a gluten-free recipe option, make sure to check the label.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 155.6mg; sodium 137.2mg. Full Nutrition
