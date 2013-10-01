Idahoan® Picnic Dog
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 349.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 10g 20 %
carbohydrates: 35.8g 12 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 11 %
sugars: 3.1g
fat: 17.9g 28 %
saturated fat: 6.4g 32 %
cholesterol: 23.8mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 36.8IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 6.1mg 47 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 1.2mg 2 %
folate: 6.8mcg 2 %
calcium: 27.2mg 3 %
iron: 1.9mg 10 %
magnesium: 19.4mg 7 %
potassium: 118.2mg 3 %
sodium: 1444.3mg 58 %
added sugar: 0.5g
calories from fat: 161.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.