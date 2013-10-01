Drag it through the Farm Dog

Chicken sausages served on potato buns and topped with mustard-flavored mashed potatoes and your choice of condiments will put the fun in hot dogs.

By Idahoan

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grill sausages until done. Prepare Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potato Cup according to package directions and stir in stone ground mustard. Place sausage on bun and spread potato mixture on top. Add toppings to your taste. Top with honey mustard dressing.

  • Have fun with your hot dogs!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 70.7mg; sodium 1527.8mg. Full Nutrition
