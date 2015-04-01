Broccoli and Cheese Mashed Please
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 856.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 20.7g 42 %
carbohydrates: 42.2g 14 %
dietary fiber: 4.9g 20 %
sugars: 6.3g
fat: 68.9g 106 %
saturated fat: 18.2g 91 %
cholesterol: 65.4mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 2966.7IU 59 %
niacin equivalents: 7mg 54 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 64mg 107 %
folate: 118.3mcg 30 %
calcium: 440.2mg 44 %
iron: 4.3mg 24 %
magnesium: 50.4mg 18 %
potassium: 434.1mg 12 %
sodium: 1909.6mg 76 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 31 %
calories from fat: 619.9
