Broccoli and Cheese Mashed Please

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Broccoli and cheese are no longer just reserved for baked potatoes! And get even more cheese with this recipe that starts with Idahoan Four Cheese Flavored Mashed Potatoes.

By Idahoan

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare mashed potatoes following package directions.

  • Mix with the mayonnaise and soup.

  • Gently fold in the broccoli and half of the cheese.

  • Pour into a 9x13 casserole dish and top with remaining cheese and bread crumbs.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Let sit for a few minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
856 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 68.9g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 1909.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

djpcan1964
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2014
I used steamed fresh broccoli. But more importantly I used one 98% fat free mushroom soup and one cream of broccoli soup. my mayo is Hellmann's with olive oil. I only used half the cheese all in my attempt to make this a little healthier. I was disappointed at first because it was very soupy and incredibly hot! letting it sit for 20 minutes is better after taking it out of the oven. then it set and had a wonderful flavor. will make it again will make a great pot luck dish! Read More
Helpful
(1)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Laura Coleman
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2016
Used a can cream of celery and a can cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom soup. Also didn't thaw out broccoli, was still cooked perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
djpcan1964
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2014
I used steamed fresh broccoli. But more importantly I used one 98% fat free mushroom soup and one cream of broccoli soup. my mayo is Hellmann's with olive oil. I only used half the cheese all in my attempt to make this a little healthier. I was disappointed at first because it was very soupy and incredibly hot! letting it sit for 20 minutes is better after taking it out of the oven. then it set and had a wonderful flavor. will make it again will make a great pot luck dish! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lefty
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2014
Good basic starter recipe. I used leftover real mashed potatoes used green beans because I didn't have broccoli and I cut the recipe in half. Very very good. I think any veggie can work...my next pick of a veggie will be corn. Family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2020
This was comforting!!! I used a can of cream of chicken and herb and a can of Cream of broccoli. I added Turkey kielbasa on top and voila! Dinner. Rich, hot, creamy, delicious. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022