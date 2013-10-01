Braised Short Ribs with Roasted Garlic Horseradish Mashed

7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Beef short ribs are braised for hours with wine and vegetables in the oven until tender and flavorful, then served with horseradish mashed potatoes for a hearty meal perfect for cooler weather.

By Idahoan

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Braised Short Ribs:
Roasted Garlic Horseradish Mashed:

Directions

  • Braised Short Ribs: Season each short rib generously with salt. Coat a pot large enough to accommodate all the meat and vegetables with olive oil and bring to a high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Add the short ribs to the pan and brown very well, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Do not overcrowd pan. Cook in batches, if necessary.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

  • While the short ribs are browning, puree all the vegetables and garlic in the food processor until it forms a coarse paste.

  • When the short ribs are very brown on all sides, remove them from the pan.

  • Drain the fat, coat the bottom of same pan with fresh oil and add the pureed vegetables.

  • Season the vegetables generously with salt and brown until they are very dark and a crud has formed on the bottom of the pan, approximately 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Scrape the crud and let it reform.

  • Scrape the crud again and add the tomato paste.

  • Brown the tomato paste for 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Add the wine and scrape the bottom of the pan.

  • Lower the heat if things start to burn. Reduce the mixture by half.

  • Return the short ribs to the pan and add 2 cups water or until the water has just about covered the meat.

  • Add the thyme bundle and bay leaves.

  • Cover the pan and place in the preheated oven for 3 hours.

  • Check periodically during the cooking process and add more water, if needed.

  • Turn the ribs over halfway through the cooking time.

  • Remove lid during the last 20 minutes of cooking to let things get nice and brown and to let the sauce reduce. Serve with the braising liquid.

  • Roasted Garlic Horseradish Mashed: Blend the potatoes and horseradish together and serve with the short ribs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
825 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 55g; cholesterol 116.2mg; sodium 1143.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022