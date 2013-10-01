Baby Red Mashed Potatoes and Peas with Spring Meatloaf

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A tasty meatloaf made of your choice of lamb or beef is served with mashed potatoes flavored with green onions and fresh peas for a colorful meal perfect for springtime.

By Idahoan

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Idahoan Baby Reds with Peas:
Spring Meatloaf:

Directions

  • Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Place the meat in a large bowl and season liberally with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, soak the bread in the milk, then crumble the bread into the meat. Mix the scallion whites, parsley, mint, garlic, egg, lemon zest and a healthy drizzle of olive oil into the meat. Using your hands, form 4 mini loaves about 1 1/2-inch thick or shape into one large loaf.

  • Place the meatloaf on the prepared baking sheet and roast in the oven until cooked through, about 15-18 minutes. Prepare Idahoan Baby Reds following package instructions. Stir in half and half, butter, scallions and peas. Serve hot with meatloaf.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 174.7mg; sodium 384.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
Emilie Presley
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2015
Great and easy recipe just have to cook the meatloaf roughly 1 hr. Read More
Helpful
(1)
