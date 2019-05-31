Creamy Hot Sausage Dip

Rating: 4.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The smokiness of the chipotle chile powder makes this dish a favorite. Serve with corn chips.

By ldwyer

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 1-quart baking dish.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Stir sausage, diced tomatoes with green chile peppers and its reserved liquid, cream cheese, sour cream, and chipotle chile power together in a bowl; spoon into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over the sausage mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also make this in a slow cooker, cooking on High for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 642.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Reviews:
Sand Burr
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2013
Absolutely amazing! Tried it twice for football parties and both times everyone loved it. Used smoked paprika instead of chipotle the first time and it tasted just fine as well. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lisa Harrell
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2015
I made it several times without the chipotle chili but used paprika. Rave reviews! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lin
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2014
Excellent. I will make again and again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
coupleofgeeks
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2016
I followed the recipe as is and it was quite tasty! Read More
sharshep
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2017
It really isn't fair to rate this because I changed so much of it to use what I had on hand. I needed a quick dip to take to a party. I used mild Italian sausage cream cheese and sour cream. I substituted peach mango salsa for the tomatoes. I added a minced jalapeño pepper Asiago cheese and the chipotle powder. I heated this in a small dip size crock pot. pretty tasty. Don;t be afraid to play with ingredients! Read More
KATHY A
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2013
I make this frequently it's always a hit..I also make it ahead and freeze it.To bake frozen Bake it covered for 15 minutes then uncovered for about 30 Read More
