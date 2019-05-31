Creamy Hot Sausage Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 256.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.5g 21 %
carbohydrates: 2.5g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 22.8g 35 %
saturated fat: 11.6g 58 %
cholesterol: 64.6mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 570.1IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 3.2mg 25 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 9 %
vitamin c: 2.5mg 4 %
folate: 8.8mcg 2 %
calcium: 108mg 11 %
iron: 0.8mg 4 %
magnesium: 13.4mg 5 %
potassium: 194.5mg 5 %
sodium: 642.3mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 25 %
calories from fat: 205.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved