Almond Joy® Cocktail

Liquid Almond Joyu0026reg; bar with a kick.

By CHERYL BLUE

total:

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill 1/2 a cocktail shaker with ice; pour in amaretto, cream of coconut, creme de cacao, and cream. Cover shaker and shake; strain into a glass.n

Per Serving:

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 81.5mg; sodium 44.2mg. Full Nutrition
