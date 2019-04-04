Throat Coat Tea

We have all had those days when we have a cold and can't kick it. Where our throat is achy and it hurts to swallow. This is a recipe for throat-soothing tea I have developed in the last couple of days. I think I now have the perfect balance of home-remedy qualities and flavor. The honey coats your throat and helps to sooth it. The citrus actually reduces the swelling and adds a great deal of flavor. For all of you who are suffering with a sore throat, get well soon. I hope you like it.

5 mins
5 mins
10 mins
1
  • Heat water to near boiling in a kettle.

  • Put lemon slices, tea leaves, and honey into a mug. Pour water into the mug.

  • Steep tea until the flavor is to your liking, 3 to 5 minutes.

37 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 9.9mg. Full Nutrition
