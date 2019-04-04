Throat Coat Tea

We have all had those days when we have a cold and can't kick it. Where our throat is achy and it hurts to swallow. This is a recipe for throat-soothing tea I have developed in the last couple of days. I think I now have the perfect balance of home-remedy qualities and flavor. The honey coats your throat and helps to sooth it. The citrus actually reduces the swelling and adds a great deal of flavor. For all of you who are suffering with a sore throat, get well soon. I hope you like it.
What an excellent tea, I even had some fresh jasmine flowers on my vine to add in. Update: The first time I tried this tea I was feeling fine, now I am sick with a bad head cold and scratchy throat, this tea has been a lifesaver for me. I also squeezed in some fresh oranges for some more vitamin C.
When I was just a child and would get a bad cold and sore throat, my mom would make this recipe and I had to drink it before bed. The only thing she did differently was add a half shot of whiskey! The next morning I felt great, the cold had lessened in intensity and was on it's way out! Sandy
