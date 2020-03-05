Rum Butter

Rating: 5 stars
Traditional family recipe made at Christmas. Adjust sugar, spices, and rum as desired. Can be used on toast, crackers, or put into baked tart shells. Put in sterilized jars and can be frozen or stored in fridge for a few weeks. Number of servings depend on the purpose the spread is used for.

By Phoebe

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 servings
25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
Directions

  • Blend brown sugar, butter, rum, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a food processor or blender until evenly combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 57.4mg. Full Nutrition
c
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2015
Can't believe I've lived this long and not heard of this. At first I thought "this is weird" but I like hot buttered rum I had all the ingredients so I gave it a try! Took less than 5 minutes to put together. It's not my mom's cinnamon toast. Took a couple of tastes to get use to it but this stuff is very good! I'm serving this at my next Sunday brunch and probably many other occasions. Thanks Patty Cakes! Read More
Patty Cakes
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2014
Your knows those times when you look in the fridge and are crestfallen to discover you only have the SAME fruit spread for your toast you had yesterday last Month? Well NOT ANY MORE! This rum butter will liven up your toast bagel muffin pancakes etc in no time flat!! I only made a small amount since it lasts a while in my house. I also used Turbinado sugar b/c I was out of br. sugar. This is AWESOME! It reminds me of the Hot buttered Rum batter I was gifted at Christmas;) Now I don't have to wait till the holidays to enjoy a special treat! Thank you Very much Phoebe! Read More
dante83r
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2015
I was looking for something new and different for the holiday table...Wow this stuff is great on just about everything I've tried it on. First batch will be gone by morning. Read More
Phoebe
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2015
This my recipe and excellent for the Christmas season. Put in smaller Mason jars and enjoy! Read More
