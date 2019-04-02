Cheesy Smoked Sausage Casserole

4.4
28 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This smoked sausage casserole is my version of my grandmother's layered elbow, smoked sausage, stewed tomato, and cheese casserole.

Recipe by I ♥ allrecipes

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with butter and 1 teaspoon oil.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Stir sausage, tomatoes and reserved juice, onion, Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Add elbow macaroni and stir. Pour macaroni mixture into the prepared baking dish, sprinkle with American cheese, and cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove aluminum foil from the baking dish, increase heat to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C), and bake until sauce is bubbly, and top is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 914.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/23/2022