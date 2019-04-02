Cheesy Smoked Sausage Casserole
This smoked sausage casserole is my version of my grandmother's layered elbow, smoked sausage, stewed tomato, and cheese casserole.
it was good.. I added Cajun seasoning to give it a little more spice. :)Read More
The only reason that I'm giving this 3 starts is because of the time. My son cut the potatoes as small as hashbrowns and they were still firm.Read More
I was out of cheese so I used cream cheese parmesan and bread crumbs for the topping
What more can you ask for than yummy and easy comfort food? I made no changes to the recipe and it was delicious. It did come out slightly dry, so next time I will add more cheddar and Monterrey Jack to the mix. #MyAllrecipes #AllrecipesFaceless
This dish was very easy to make and tasted delicious! I prepared this casserole for dinner yesterday because I already had the basic ingredients in the pantry and frig. I had to make a few minor changes, only because I did not have the exact ingredients. I substituted Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar smoked pork sausage for the beef sausage, medium cheddar cheese for the sharp cheddar cheese, and basil, garlic, oregano pre-seasoned stewed tomatoes for the regular stewed tomatoes. This recipe is definitely a keeper and a new favorite!
So delicious and simple! I only used sharp cheddar cheese cause that's what I had and it came out perfectly. Definitely added to my staple of dishes.
Loved this! I made it for a large family dinner. I used regular petite diced tomatoes and the cheese I had on hand. Delicious! Will make again! Thanks for this yummy recipe ??
Made this with a few changes - I know, I know! I cut the number of servings to 4 for just hubby and I. Since we don't care for the mild cheeses I used sharp cheddar with a some Parmesan. I used fire-roasted diced tomatoes instead of the regular stewed because that's what I had and use most of the time. I added some chopped green pepper and 8 oz of smoked turkey sausage sliced and cut in half instead of 5 oz. Wanted more meat in it. Had to leave out the onions as I can't eat them. It came out very yummy!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! Thank you so much for sharing with us! I'm not normally a big fan of smoked sausage but this was so tasty that I couldn't stop eating it. Definitely a new favorite in our house!
It was ok. We don't know how it got a 5 star. I had no issue with it being dry. It was perfectly ballanced in the dry wet catagory. It was to soupy at first but the longer it set the soupy left and it became well balanced. It isn't a keeper to us. I don't see me ever making it again but thanks for sharing. Others seem to really enjoy it.
I doubled the recipe because i had cooked up too many noodles. That was perfect for all the kids coming home for Thanksgiving. Quick and easy.
I added an extra cup of milk so it would not be dry. I also used beef bouillon cubes in the water for the pasta. Next time I make it I would add more cheese/cheese sauce to the recipe. Everyone of my picky eaters liked it.
Excellent weeknight dinner! I did cut the servings down to 6 and had plenty of leftovers for another meal for my husband and I. He is a big eater of comfort foods and has requested this several times in the past month.
What a simple and delicious recipe!! I used hot Italian turkey sausages.
I left out the fruits/vegtebles I loved it without them but with blah.
looks good
I did make several changes. I used lil smokies instead of smoked sausage, no parsley and the only cheese that I used was a Velveeta like cheese. Still came out very good.
Extra sausage, cheese. Less macaroni, 2 cups only.
Loved it! My kids even liked the leftovers the next day!
This was a great and easy dish to make followed the recipe exactly. The only thing that I would change would be to add some mushrooms, because I love them and to maybe add a little of ranch dressing
It smelled amazing!! The only changes I made was fresh ingredients over powdered. It wasn't dry, but...plain I suppose. No reason to have the noodles in it really. Adding them was like trying to make meat into a meal.
I really liked this. I was afraid that it was going to be dry so I added some sour cream and drizzled some heavy cream over the top. I also added a jalapeno and some Cajun spice to kick it up.
It was okay. Easy, which is always a good thing, but in my opinion, smoked sausage just doesn't "go" with tomatoes. I think I may try it again and omit them next time.
this was very good! simple and quick.
