Browned Butter Frosting

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A truly delicious frosting that almost tastes like caramels. Perfect for cakes and cinnamon rolls.

By kategreat

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3.5 cups frosting
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat and cook, stirring constantly, until butter turns golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, browned butter, milk, and vanilla together in a bowl until a frosting consistency is reached, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 57mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Carly T
Rating: 4 stars
11/05/2018
This was an easy recipe to make worked great for my cinnamon rolls but it makes a huge amount of icing. I would only need about 1/4 of the recipe for a 9x12 pan of cinnamon rolls. Will make it again. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Diana Michelle Jordan Logan
Rating: 2 stars
05/28/2019
It was waaaay too sweet (called for too much powdered sugar). I could not even get the hint of the beautiful browned butter or vanilla due to the sweetness of the powdered sugar. Headed in the right direction but not getting there yet. Thank you though! Read More
