Brown Butter Frosting

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious frosting, but the recipe is not enough to frost a whole cake, only a pan of brownies maybe. Double the recipe if you want to do a whole cake. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I like very view icing but this one is good. Tastes like maple fudge. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect as is! I used this as frosting on my banana bread. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This was good and really easy to make. I used a bit more butter (about 1/3 cup) and 1/4 cup milk. It was really sweet to taste by itself but worked really well on the butter pecan cake I made. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! Great on cinnamon rolls Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars Way too sweet. Not enough to frost an entire cake, but that was okay because I threw most of it away. I ended up throwing out 2/3 then added some cream cheese and whipping cream to make it edible. The brown butter flavor was great, but it was just too much sugar.

Rating: 5 stars This has been my favorite flavored frosting for years and this recipe did not disappoint. My granddaughter used it to make my birthday cake. It was absolutely delicious!