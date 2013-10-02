Brown Butter Frosting

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Brown butter frosting is an 'old' recipe that is not commonly used anymore; however it is delicious. It is easy to make as long as you are careful to not burn the butter. This frosting is great on top of brownies.

By blueyedfeather

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat butter, stirring constantly, in a saucepan over medium-low heat until it browns and becomes very aromatic, 5 to 10 minutes. Whisk confectioners' sugar into butter until dissolved and remove saucepan from heat; stir in milk and vanilla extract.

    Advertisement

  • Beat butter mixture using an electric mixer until frosting is smooth; add more milk if frosting is too thick.

Cook's Note:

Make sure to stir butter continuously while heating and be very careful to not burn the butter - if you do, start over again with new butter.

If you are not using the frosting immediately, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate so it does not dry out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 34.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

TERRAYORK
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2018
This is delicious frosting, but the recipe is not enough to frost a whole cake, only a pan of brownies maybe. Double the recipe if you want to do a whole cake. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

amk
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2019
Way too sweet. Not enough to frost an entire cake, but that was okay because I threw most of it away. I ended up throwing out 2/3 then added some cream cheese and whipping cream to make it edible. The brown butter flavor was great, but it was just too much sugar. Read More
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
TERRAYORK
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2018
This is delicious frosting, but the recipe is not enough to frost a whole cake, only a pan of brownies maybe. Double the recipe if you want to do a whole cake. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Judy
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2015
I like very view icing but this one is good. Tastes like maple fudge. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa Z
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2017
Perfect as is! I used this as frosting on my banana bread. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Alex
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2017
This was good and really easy to make. I used a bit more butter (about 1/3 cup) and 1/4 cup milk. It was really sweet to taste by itself but worked really well on the butter pecan cake I made. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kerri Millett
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2015
Awesome! Great on cinnamon rolls Read More
Helpful
(1)
amk
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2019
Way too sweet. Not enough to frost an entire cake, but that was okay because I threw most of it away. I ended up throwing out 2/3 then added some cream cheese and whipping cream to make it edible. The brown butter flavor was great, but it was just too much sugar. Read More
Advertisement
varada1980
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2019
This has been my favorite flavored frosting for years and this recipe did not disappoint. My granddaughter used it to make my birthday cake. It was absolutely delicious! Read More
Anne Mild
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2019
This recipe was a great jumping-off point! I didn't have enough confectioners sugar so I just used what I had. The texture was a little weird (I think because I didn't have enough sugar) so I used half half instead of milk and whipped it in my KitchenAid until it was fluffy. I added a little salt and a bunch of cinnamon for a snickerdoodle kind of taste-- it was great on top of a pumpkin chocolate cake! I'd like to try it again as written sometime when I have all the ingredients! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022