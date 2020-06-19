Easy Pumpkin Chip Cookies

Almost more like cake than cookies. Our kids love these even with the pumpkin!

Recipe by Baritone Bob

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease two baking sheets.

  • Whisk sugar, pumpkin, vegetable oil, eggs, milk, and vanilla together in a large bowl until smooth.

  • Stir flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl. Gradually pour flour mixture into pumpkin mixture; stir to incorporate. Stir chocolate chips into dough. Drop spoonfuls of the dough 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 334.2mg. Full Nutrition
