Easy Pumpkin Chip Cookies
Almost more like cake than cookies. Our kids love these even with the pumpkin!
WOW. Addictive! I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and cut this recipe in half. It yielded 30 cookies. I also cut the sugar by 1/3, and used 1/3 cup brown and 1/3 cup white sugar for this halved recipe. I added a half a teaspoon nutmeg and substituted applesauce for half of the oil.
I just made these and the recipe yielded 81 good-sized cookies - not 2 dozen! I made it with 1/4 c oil and 3/4 applesauce and 1 c brown sugar and 1 c white sugar. They are very cake-like, but good. Very easy to make and took exactly 10 minutes.
Definitely cut the sugar in half. You'll never miss it. I also made it with whole wheat flour and added 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. Yummy.
just made it according to the directions (except I used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon)...it made almost 4 dozen puffed up big cookies...very good though :)
They were very spongy, and the recipe made about 100 cookies! I would divide this recipe in half.
Delicious! I used a half cup white sugar and half cup brown sugar, a half cup oil and half cup applesauce and also half whole wheat flour. Super soft, perfectly sweet, and very easy. Made about 72 cookies.
They were delicious!! Very easy to make..
I made these for Thanksgiving goodie bags. They were an absolute hit! Everyone was scrambling for more! I made them with one cup of melted shortening instead of oil. I wouldn't change a thing. Not too moist, packaged up great and were melt in your mouth yummy.
I read some of the reviews and cut the recipe in half as others suggested. These were so delicious. I've made them a few times and people just love them as do I. The changes I made were: olive oil instead of vegetable oil, I added a little pumpkin pie spice along with the cinnamon and organic raw sugar instead of white sugar. Yum. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
I used 1/2 coconut oil and 1/2 apple sauce. I also added a whole bunch of extra spices.. ginger, all spice, white pepper, nutmeg. I also cut the sugar to use 1 c brown and 1/4 c white. And I used half whole wheat flour and only 1 C chocolate chips. So even with that increase in nutrition, they were pretty decent. My kids loved them. My daughter brought them to her 1st grade class (and no, she does not go to any sort of private school for organic granola type kids) for her b.day and she said the kids thought they were great! They are kind of cake like so best to eat up right away. Not the kind of cookie that can sit on the counter for days. Besides, when they are so good and healthy, who can leave them on the counter anyway?
Good, quick and easy, especially when you don't have time to soften butter. People really enjoyed these; the recipe made 96 smallish cookies for me.
Easy recipe and they turned out great!!
Love, love, love, LOVE these cookies!!!!!These are my favorite of all pumpkin things and almost all cookies!!!! I could NOT believe how simple and AMAZING they were!! I urge everyone to try this recipie!!
I love these, though they're not your usual cookie. Very cake like, and not as sweet. (Which I happen to love, my family, not so much). I've made them a few times, and I like to add some nutmeg. Also have substituted walnuts for chocolate chips which was great!
Used recommendations by others by adjusting to 1 C Sugar, 1/4 C oil, 3/4 C applesauce, 2 tsp pumpkin spice. Came out perfect. Quantity is perfect for all of us to enjoy as I was able to keep some home, send to my son and daughter in college!!
Only reason it's not 5 stars is because I omitted the chocolate chips (didn't have any). Otherwise, these were amazing. Wonderful pumpkin flavor. Next time, I will probably add a few chocolate chips just to see if it makes them better. I feel like it would overwhelm the pumpkin though.
Using a cookie scoop this recipe made 5 dozen cookies. Also, I replaced the oil with applesauce, added a half teaspoon nutmeg and an eighth teaspoon allspice.
I substituted white chocolate chips and added raisins— simply delicious!!
My cookie dough seems to thin and I followed instructions... I'm no top chef. Will adding flour fix this without ruining it? Trying to impress people!
I made these using whole wheat flour instead, and they were delicious. The biggest surprise (I admit to not having read the comments) was the size of the cookies when you try to make 24. I'd equate them to jumbo muffin tops. Kids were super excited to see the small cake, but my son was quick to say to his sister that she could only have one each day!
These are my favorite cookies of all time. Very easy recipe except I don't like chocolate in my pumpkin goods, so I didn't put in any chocolate chips... Love love this recipe very recommended!!!!
Makes more like 30 cookies. Good recipe but definitely a bit Cakey for my liking. Husband scarfed them up
These cookies were really good. Light and fluffy. I followed the recipe exactly and made about 40 very large cookies.
Yes,I made changes,made for my diabetic friends,used Splenda, added wheat flour,added oatmeal,and used egg blend less yolk,and they were delicious and fluffy,left in oven longer 20 minutes at 370.My diabetic family loved them.
Yum! Tried it as is- may add a little more spices next time! Will make again! Thanks- even my non-pumpkin eaters loved them!
Made these cookies...everyone liked them and was surprised by the soft inside. They were very tasty but I think next time I will use less chocolate chips as some of the cookies were overpowered by chocolate chips flavoured.
It made WAY to many cookies. It said 2 dozen, but it was more like 9 dozen.
Was very disappointed in the taste of these cookies. Not much pumpkin flavor at all. They are more like a glorified chocolate chip cookie - I would not make them again. Also - calls for way too much sugar.
They did not have a lot of flavor at first. It seemed like the longer that sat the better they were.
Delicious cookies. I cut the sugar in half and used pumpkin pie spice and a bit of extra cinnamon. I made them a decent size and got 50 - perfect amount for my work event. I also baked for 14 minutes and got a lovely slightly crispy top and bottom.
Loved the recipe. Will definitely make it again.
LOVED these cookies!!! I did however make a few adjustments. 1. Instead of vegetable oil I used Coconut Oil. 2. I used Self-Rising Flour and omitted the baking powder, soda and salt (I didn't have All-Purpose on hand). 3. I added a couple dashes of Nutmeg and Clove. 4. Omitted the chocolate chips. Will definitely make these again!
Very exceptional cookies! Very moist and easy to make. Great recipe!
I loved these the only change I made was using 1c of honey no sugar, extra cinnamon and used the apple sauce instead of oil. Everyone who has had one wants more!
If you want the best tasting, easiest pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe in the world than here it is. 2 boxes spice cake mix, 1 large can pumpkin, bag of chocolate chips. Mix all ingredients in a bowl, bake at 375 for 10 minutes. :D
Delicious! I did taste the baking soda a bit as others have mentioned, but it didn't ruin the cookie for me. Next time I'd use a bit less. Also subbed pumpkin chips (seasonal item at my local store) instead of chocolate chips and they were great!
I thought these cookies were great. It was like putting a pumpkin chiffon cake, pumpkin pie, and chocolate chip cookies together. I changed it up slightly by adding 1 cup light brown sugar in substitute for 1 cup of white sugar. I also did 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp allspice 1/4 tsp ginger and 1\8 tsp clove. Definitely perfect during the holiday season!
I added a little extra flour and baked them at a 5 degree higher temp since I’m at high altitude and they were PERFECT. Fluffy if you go 10:30 and a little gooey if you go 9:00.
Nice flavor and I used butternut squash instead because I didn't have pumpkin. Turned out wonderful and cakey. Just like we like them!
I made these and followed the recipe exactly. These turned out absolutely amazing. My family loved them! Very fluffy cookies!
I've been making these cookies for almost 10 years every fall and winter. This is a fun cookie to make with children. No decorating just mix, bake and eat. I have used white chocolate and butterscotch chips. As well.
I just made these cookies exactly as instructed and it made 36 cookies. It was a real hit with my family, my husband doesn't like pumpkin but he loved these cookies.
Fantastic recipe! These were perfect. Very fluffy, not overwhelming & taste great. I don’t understand the reviews saying the taste of baking powder or soda is too overwhelming- there didn’t seem to be anything “off” or too much of in the ingredients. They really turned out perfect, flavor & consistency! The only thing I will add for my input on making this- form the cookies on the sheet the way you want them to bake. They won’t spread much like a normal, chocolate chip cookie due to the consistency of the pumpkin. So, if you make a heap with stiff spikes- that is what will come out of the oven. If you want a more classic, rounded cookie shape- you need to make the effort to slightly “shape” them on the pan before baking. The consistency allows this, fairly easily. Also- this recipe does yield quite a few cookies... but I didn’t get near the “double” recipe as others stated. I think most were putting a dollop on & not flattening/shaping- that will use dough waaay less than making a decent-size cookie, not a dollop that you expect to “spread” while baking. These won’t expand & spread like that, so make them to the size you want to see coming out of the oven. This is my new go-to pumpkin cookie recipe!
Yummy and fluffy! Definitely makes a lot more than 2 dozen, and they were bigger than I expected.
Yummolicious! I cut back in sugar and added a ripe banana!
I LOVE IT SO MUCH I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN
Too cakey for a cookie. Imo
Delicious and moist, even with gluten free flour and unsweetened almond milk! My husband, son in law, and grand kids are eating them up!
used less sugar, but that's just me.
Great!
I made this and found the dough to be more like quick bread dough than cookie dough. Added about another 3/4 cup flour and more spices. I found just adding cinnamon left the cookie dough rather bland. Added some nutmeg and cloves to zip it up a little. It was a good cookie but don't think I'll make it again.
Easy to make and tastes delicious!!
I have made this recipe for the past couple of years. I - just can’t get enough. They are just the right amount of cakey. I can make way more than 24 cookies. Coincidentally, I think I could eat more than that as well!
I used applesauce instead of oil and only one cup of sugar. I also added a little all spice and nutmeg. Turned out great! Thanks for sharing!
So good! Makes SO MANY cookies, you should probably halve the recipe! I made some changes for health- 1/2 coconut oil instead of veggie oil. 1/4 pea protein to 3/4 flour. I shredded dark chocolate sea salt into the mix (always amazing!) and these are among the best cookies I’ve ever made!
These did not have much flavor. I couldn't really taste the pumpkin and like another reviewer said- they had an overwhelming taste of baking soda and powder. I could not find my grandmothers pumpkin cookie recipe that I usually make and thought of just finding one here. Sad face
They were light and fluffy and delicious. I don't like a lot of spice in my cookies, so the cinnamon was plenty. Everyone loved them!
In fairness to this recipe I made them only once and made changes so my changes may have affected how these turned out. Change 1 - I cut this recipe in half beause others warned it makes a lot of cookies. Cutting it in half yielded 3 dozen cookies. Change 2 - I used fresh pumpkin puree which is more watery than canned. Change 3 - I omitted the milk because of the added moisture from the fresh pumpkin puree. Change 4 - I used between a half of a cup and a cup more flour than the recipe called for as the dough was just too watery. I didn't measure what I added. I just kept adding in small amounts until I reached the proper consistency. Change 5 - I added pumpkin pie spice in addition to the cinnamon. When baking at 375 as this recipe calls for the bottoms of the cookies became over cooked while the center of the cookie was still raw. This was after only being in the oven for 5 and half of the 10 minutes the recipe calls for. Turning down the oven to 350 helped but the bottoms still got over baked after only 7 minutes. Is this the fault of my changes? Is my oven too hot? Was it because I greased the cookie sheet as instructed (even though I find that usually leads to over cooked cookie bottoms)? Is this how the cookies are supposed to turn out? I don't know. Over all despite being over baked on the bottom the cookies were still edible. They're soft, moist, and cakey. The flavour however is severely lacking. I taste no pumpkin at all. The cinnamon (and pumpkin pie spice
I did add in walnuts raisins and white chocolate chips Great cookie easy to make and makes minimum 4 dozen
Delicious
I just got the first batch done and I have to say... YUMMY! These things are the best and oh so soft! I added some nutmeg and crushed nuts and let me tell ya, they are being devoured as we speak! lol! exillent recipe!
You don't need to make any changes, these are great as recipe states. And yes they are cake like but that's what makes them uniquely soft and wonderful. I use a natural (non-GMO) sugar.
Loved these cookies. First time I made them I followed the recipe, very excellent. Second time I made them I cut the sugar in half and added Half a teaspoon ofpumpkin pie spice in addition to the cinnamon. I also forgot to add the milk. The recipe still came out wonderful both in taste and the way they cooked. I will probably stick with the less sugar going forward. Definitely try these cookies you won't be disappointed.
Excellent cake-like cookie. For a change from pumpkin (like when their is a run on pumpkin during the pandemic and it runs out) I also had success with substituting canned sweet potato, and for those looking for a healthier cookie, i had success reducing the sugar by half, using 3/4 cup of oil plus 1/4 cup extra pumpkin or sweet potato, and using half whole-grain. I added dark chocolate chips to compensate for less sugar. Personally I prefer a less sweet cookie anyway and I feel better after eating it or giving it to my kids. Everyone enjoyed this. Outstanding!!!
My daughter made these for a pot luck dinner with her coworkers and they were absolutely delicious! She substituted white chocolate chips for the milk chocolate chips. They made a lot more than 2 dozen, probably close to 40 or 50 cookies I think, and they were big sized cookies too.
yummy
