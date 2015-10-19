Apple and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken

Rating: 4.23 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe I created with bits and pieces from other recipes. Great for the fall when you have extra apples and don't want to make sweets.

By Erin Vaughn

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking dish with cooking spray and sprinkle with 1 pinch thyme.

  • Place chicken breasts between two sheets of heavy plastic (resealable freezer bags work well) on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound chicken with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of 1/4-inch.

  • Spread apples and Cheddar cheese evenly over each chicken breast. Starting at one end, roll each breast around filling and secure the roll with a toothpick through the center. Transfer breasts to prepared baking dish. Drizzle olive oil over each breast and sprinkle with remaining thyme.

  • Cook chicken breasts in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meat should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 86.9mg; sodium 189.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Allrecipes Community
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2013
I used 20 ounces chicken and 3 medium-sized apples. I diced the chicken and cooked it in oil on the stove top. My mistake was to use 2 tbs olive oil. WAY too greasy. 1 tsp as the recipe suggests would have been better. Overall the flavor was good. Read More
Most helpful critical review

MindyW
Rating: 3 stars
03/01/2017
I made it almost as the recipe stated but added salt pepper and garlic to the chicken before rolling it. I also added more cheese on top. I thought it was ok but a little bland which I realize would have been more so had I not added seasonings. The chicken was a little dry as well almost like it needed a sauce of some sort with it. Perhaps with applesauce even. I liked the flavor of apples and chicken together so good to know in the future I can experiment more with those together. My husband seemed to enjoy it the most my teenage daughter ate it as well. I may make it again but will add/adjust things probably. I had to cook it an additional 15 minutes or so to be fully cooked. Read More
Reviews:
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2013
I used 20 ounces chicken and 3 medium-sized apples. I diced the chicken and cooked it in oil on the stove top. My mistake was to use 2 tbs olive oil. WAY too greasy. 1 tsp as the recipe suggests would have been better. Overall the flavor was good. Read More
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2013
EVAUGHN69 I think you should put your photo up with this recipe! I do think I would use this next time as a base for something a little different. I was thinking about sautéing lightly the apple with a little shallot and something to add some color to it. I did use my friend Lissa 's Chai Tea Jelly to top my baked rollup for a little moisture. Also mine did take a little longer than 25 minutes to bake---maybe 10-15 minutes more. I love the idea of this dish and I'll use it again. Thanks! Read More
nom.nom.nom
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2014
Really good. My guest ate two whole chicken breasts! I used jazz apples and just cut them length wise and stuffed them in. I didn't use bacon like other people did and it was still really good. Read More
Donna Horbury
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2018
Next time I will slice the apples. Read More
MindyW
Rating: 3 stars
03/01/2017
I made it almost as the recipe stated but added salt pepper and garlic to the chicken before rolling it. I also added more cheese on top. I thought it was ok but a little bland which I realize would have been more so had I not added seasonings. The chicken was a little dry as well almost like it needed a sauce of some sort with it. Perhaps with applesauce even. I liked the flavor of apples and chicken together so good to know in the future I can experiment more with those together. My husband seemed to enjoy it the most my teenage daughter ate it as well. I may make it again but will add/adjust things probably. I had to cook it an additional 15 minutes or so to be fully cooked. Read More
Marion Fayard Scanlan
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2018
Came out delicious Read More
John Wisker
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2015
added bread crumbs to the filling and as a topping. then broiled on high for 5 more miniutes to crisp up the bacon Read More
jstu
Rating: 3 stars
11/20/2014
mediocre Read More
wookiecopilot
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2019
we love this recipe! I have to cook it longer because we double the recipe but totally worth the wait! Read More
