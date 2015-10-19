Apple and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 281.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 29.2g 58 %
carbohydrates: 15g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 11g
fat: 11.6g 18 %
saturated fat: 5.5g 28 %
cholesterol: 86.9mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 302.9IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 15.1mg 117 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 4.9mg 8 %
folate: 10.4mcg 3 %
calcium: 173.4mg 17 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 33.5mg 12 %
potassium: 329.9mg 9 %
sodium: 189.3mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 104.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved