Apple and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken

EVAUGHN69 I think you should put your photo up with this recipe! I do think I would use this next time as a base for something a little different. I was thinking about sautéing lightly the apple with a little shallot and something to add some color to it. I did use my friend Lissa 's Chai Tea Jelly to top my baked rollup for a little moisture. Also mine did take a little longer than 25 minutes to bake---maybe 10-15 minutes more. I love the idea of this dish and I'll use it again. Thanks!

Rating: 3 stars

I made it almost as the recipe stated but added salt pepper and garlic to the chicken before rolling it. I also added more cheese on top. I thought it was ok but a little bland which I realize would have been more so had I not added seasonings. The chicken was a little dry as well almost like it needed a sauce of some sort with it. Perhaps with applesauce even. I liked the flavor of apples and chicken together so good to know in the future I can experiment more with those together. My husband seemed to enjoy it the most my teenage daughter ate it as well. I may make it again but will add/adjust things probably. I had to cook it an additional 15 minutes or so to be fully cooked.