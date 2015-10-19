Apple and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars I used 20 ounces chicken and 3 medium-sized apples. I diced the chicken and cooked it in oil on the stove top. My mistake was to use 2 tbs olive oil. WAY too greasy. 1 tsp as the recipe suggests would have been better. Overall the flavor was good. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars EVAUGHN69 I think you should put your photo up with this recipe! I do think I would use this next time as a base for something a little different. I was thinking about sautéing lightly the apple with a little shallot and something to add some color to it. I did use my friend Lissa 's Chai Tea Jelly to top my baked rollup for a little moisture. Also mine did take a little longer than 25 minutes to bake---maybe 10-15 minutes more. I love the idea of this dish and I'll use it again. Thanks! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Really good. My guest ate two whole chicken breasts! I used jazz apples and just cut them length wise and stuffed them in. I didn't use bacon like other people did and it was still really good. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Next time I will slice the apples.

Rating: 3 stars I made it almost as the recipe stated but added salt pepper and garlic to the chicken before rolling it. I also added more cheese on top. I thought it was ok but a little bland which I realize would have been more so had I not added seasonings. The chicken was a little dry as well almost like it needed a sauce of some sort with it. Perhaps with applesauce even. I liked the flavor of apples and chicken together so good to know in the future I can experiment more with those together. My husband seemed to enjoy it the most my teenage daughter ate it as well. I may make it again but will add/adjust things probably. I had to cook it an additional 15 minutes or so to be fully cooked.

Rating: 4 stars Came out delicious

Rating: 4 stars added bread crumbs to the filling and as a topping. then broiled on high for 5 more miniutes to crisp up the bacon

Rating: 3 stars mediocre