Holiday Baked Apples

I used Granny Smith apples and skipped the coconut only because I didn't have any. I topped each apple with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and a drizzle of the juices from the baking pan. This was so freaking good. One of the best things I have eaten in a while.
I loved the apples. I ate the apples just as written no ice cream or whipped topping here. The cinnamon and brown sugar combination was delicious. I will definitely make these apples again. I did have to cook the apples another 5 minutes.
This was really really good. I didn't have any coconut though so I just cut up some of the inside of the apple and mixed it in with the spices and butter before putting it back into the apple to back. I also cut the bottom of the apple to make it stand flat and cut the top of the apple off- then used toothpicks to fasten the "lid" back onto the apple. Very good though I'm going to have to try it with coconut.
Changed the mint leaves to coconut spread and added 2 tablespoons of caramel for the filling/mixture... Tastes great and the kids love it!!!
I made this recipe last for the very first time my family loved it! Defenatly going to continue making this recipe.??
I made this according to the recipe but cut the apples up in small pieces and it was just as delicious!!! I'll definitely make this again for my family!
First time baking apples and they turned out fanatic! I cut the bottom so they would sit flat. Followed the recipe to a "t". So much juicy goodness to drizzle over them. Great for any time of year. This will definitely be a regular dessert here!
Made this by the recipe except the coconut. Absolutely amazing!!!
These were decent. I was looking for a healthy desert...techincally these were healthier but they were average at best.