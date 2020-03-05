Holiday Baked Apples

Rating: 4.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Baked red apples have a strong, sweet flavor and a buttery cinnamon filling with a hint of coconut. Eat with a knife and fork. Goes well with vanilla ice cream or alone.

By Luke Siegrist

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 baked apple
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut the core and seeds out of apple, leaving about a 1/2 in the bottom, creating a well-like hole. Mix 2 tablespoons brown sugar, butter, coconut, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon together in a bowl; fill well in the apple with brown sugar mixture. Place stuffed apple in a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until apple is tender, about 30 minutes. Transfer baked apple to a serving bowl and drizzle any remaining juices from baking dish over apple; sprinkle with 1 pinch brown sugar and cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 105.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2013
I used Granny Smith apples and skipped the coconut only because I didn't have any. I topped each apple with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and a drizzle of the juices from the baking pan. This was so freaking good. One of the best things I have eaten in a while. Read More
Lela
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2013
I loved the apples. I ate the apples just as written no ice cream or whipped topping here. The cinnamon and brown sugar combination was delicious. I will definitely make these apples again. I did have to cook the apples another 5 minutes. Read More
Snow Symplicity
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2014
This was really really good. I didn't have any coconut though so I just cut up some of the inside of the apple and mixed it in with the spices and butter before putting it back into the apple to back. I also cut the bottom of the apple to make it stand flat and cut the top of the apple off- then used toothpicks to fasten the "lid" back onto the apple. Very good though I'm going to have to try it with coconut. Read More
Malcolm Tyson
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2015
Changed the mint leaves to coconut spread and added 2 tablespoons of caramel for the filling/mixture... Tastes great and the kids love it!!! Read More
jacobop1104
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2014
I made this recipe last for the very first time my family loved it! Defenatly going to continue making this recipe.?? Read More
angiebaby
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2017
I made this according to the recipe but cut the apples up in small pieces and it was just as delicious!!! I'll definitely make this again for my family! Read More
Namaah23
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2016
First time baking apples and they turned out fanatic! I cut the bottom so they would sit flat. Followed the recipe to a "t". So much juicy goodness to drizzle over them. Great for any time of year. This will definitely be a regular dessert here! Read More
Denise King
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2018
Made this by the recipe except the coconut. Absolutely amazing!!! Read More
Jim Davidson
Rating: 3 stars
11/06/2013
These were decent. I was looking for a healthy desert...techincally these were healthier but they were average at best. Read More
