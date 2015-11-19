Deep Fried Green Beans

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars I've fried green beans before but these have them beat hands down! I have always had trouble "double dipping" and I struggled getting the 2nd coat to stick to the beans here too but enough did and the seasoned crumbs made all the difference in the world in terms of flavor. The green beans were fresh from my garden which is always a bonus. One tip I learned is to ditch the two bowls for the flour and breadcrumb and use gallon size ziplock bags instead. Not only is it less messy but the beans coat so much better and clean up is a breeze. Drop them in, zip, shake, and you are done. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars Super delicious. To make it easier and make the fried layer stay on better, we premixed the bread crumbs, eggs, and flour and added a little water. They came out perfect Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I made these gluten free. I used white rice flour and gluten free bread crumbs and did my own seasonings. Absolutely delicious! thank you so much for the recipe Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars These are excellent. As soon as I pulled them out of the grease I tossed them with sea salt and ranch dressing powder. Great! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I like this ennovation! It's a delicious food even my picky kiddo didn't even resisted. I like the whole idea of making it so appealing to kids. You can also try cooking any pasta dish made with bentilia pasta it's a pasta made out of beans. My family is loving everything about it. As a parent the healthy factors are all that matters in preparing foods that's also yummy of course. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for Christmas 2018 with only one (ill advised) change. I substituted Panko bread crumbs for the regular crumbs called for in the recipe but wouldn't advise it. The Panko crumbs are too coarse for the delicate texture of the green beans. Also be cognizent that these beans fry up super quickly so don't walk away from them. Thank you for a great recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Really good with an addition of flavoring. I added garlic, and pepper to the flour, and the panko. Also it needed an extra egg, but I knew that the minute I cracked it, must have been a small egg mixed into the large eggs or something. I will make it again as the whole family enjoyed them. Nice change to the green beans and for "fries". Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars these turned out perfect. I had no problem with the breading coming off. They looked just like the picture and were delicious! Helpful (1)