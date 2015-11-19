Deep Fried Green Beans

Rating: 4.71 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh green beans blanched, then deep-fried to a golden crispness that nobody could resist. Best served with ranch dressing.

By Tonya1982

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil; cook beans in boiling water until bright green, about 2 minutes. Immediately transfer green beans to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain and dry beans with paper towels.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour flour into a bowl. Whisk egg in a separate bowl. Pour bread crumbs into a third bowl.

  • Coat green beans with flour; transfer to beaten egg and coat evenly. Press coated green beans into bread crumbs.

  • Fry breaded green beans, working in batches, in the hot oil until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer fried beans to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 552.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2015
I've fried green beans before but these have them beat hands down! I have always had trouble "double dipping" and I struggled getting the 2nd coat to stick to the beans here too but enough did and the seasoned crumbs made all the difference in the world in terms of flavor. The green beans were fresh from my garden which is always a bonus. One tip I learned is to ditch the two bowls for the flour and breadcrumb and use gallon size ziplock bags instead. Not only is it less messy but the beans coat so much better and clean up is a breeze. Drop them in, zip, shake, and you are done. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Reviews:
pertydelila
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2016
Super delicious. To make it easier and make the fried layer stay on better, we premixed the bread crumbs, eggs, and flour and added a little water. They came out perfect Read More
Helpful
(10)
EricaLovesAlaska
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2016
I made these gluten free. I used white rice flour and gluten free bread crumbs and did my own seasonings. Absolutely delicious! thank you so much for the recipe Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jason
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2016
These are excellent. As soon as I pulled them out of the grease I tossed them with sea salt and ranch dressing powder. Great! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sara Buchanan
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2016
I like this ennovation! It's a delicious food even my picky kiddo didn't even resisted. I like the whole idea of making it so appealing to kids. You can also try cooking any pasta dish made with bentilia pasta it's a pasta made out of beans. My family is loving everything about it. As a parent the healthy factors are all that matters in preparing foods that's also yummy of course. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dianne
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2018
Made this for Christmas 2018 with only one (ill advised) change. I substituted Panko bread crumbs for the regular crumbs called for in the recipe but wouldn't advise it. The Panko crumbs are too coarse for the delicate texture of the green beans. Also be cognizent that these beans fry up super quickly so don't walk away from them. Thank you for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Irishlynn
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2018
Really good with an addition of flavoring. I added garlic, and pepper to the flour, and the panko. Also it needed an extra egg, but I knew that the minute I cracked it, must have been a small egg mixed into the large eggs or something. I will make it again as the whole family enjoyed them. Nice change to the green beans and for "fries". Read More
Helpful
(2)
tkinard
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2018
these turned out perfect. I had no problem with the breading coming off. They looked just like the picture and were delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
KAE2
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2017
There wasn't much coating left on them. They were still pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
