Famous Queso Dip

Rating: 4 stars Old OLD recipe! At the very least, you have to add the juice from the Rotel or some milk to make it not so thick! I melt it all first, then add the liquids to thin to proper consistency. I have also made some additions and improvements over the years: an 8 oz block of cream cheese, a large can of chopped mild green chilies, 1 tsp cumin, 2 tsp garlic powder or 2-3 cloves, crushed. SO GOOD! A hit everytime!

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. Normally when I make it I add in some ground sausage and a bit of milk to thin it out. The Ro*Tel and Velveeta by itself is delicious though. Give it a go with a pound of ground sausage (I brown up spicy italian sausage as it adds a bit more of a spicy kick).

Rating: 5 stars Add a can or 2 of drained premium crab meat....the real stuff, not the fake and it is just awesome. Our whole family requests this for every holiday or get together. AWESOME

Rating: 5 stars Great basic recipe for Queso. I have used it many times. Some suggestions would be to add ground sausage, like some previous comments. I use chorizo, and a can of chopped chilis, or jalapeno to give it more of a kick, I have also used peppered velveta.

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe as is but we like it doubled - 2 lb Velveeta, 2 cans Ro Tel - undrained, 1 can refried beans and 1 lb ground beef, browned and seasoned with s & p and cumin to taste. Even the "health conscious" members of the family can't walk away from the crock pot until it's empty. No, it's not real food but it's really good.

Rating: 5 stars Really yummy! We had a smaller crowd than expected though and so I had some leftovers. Rather than let it go to waste I decided to try making a cheese soup with it and it worked great! I had used the mild Rotel tomatoes and that was plenty spicy for me since I also also browned up and added some spicy sausage to the dip. To make the soup I sauteed some onion added the leftover cheese dip and a can of evaporated milk. Once it started bubbling I threw in some frozen mixed veggies and thought it still needed a little thinning so added some chicken broth. Delish!

Rating: 5 stars The Rotel Cheese dip has been made by my household since the early 1970's. Whenever my family would have a get together Rotel cheese dip would be made by someone. During the early 1970's when my 3 sons were young they loved eating Rotel cheese dip w/Fritos. Now days when I have my weekly Maj Jongg game Rotel cheese dip is always on our snack menu. The microwave cooking time for my friends and I is usually 2 minutes then stir and heat another minute or 2 but never 5 straight minutes. If you microwaved the Rotel and cheese for 5 minutes you would end up w/a watery dip and I don't know anyone who likes watery dips.

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. It is frequently used in my home for get-togethers just because and to use in special dishes. I like to mix it up by adding a pound of browned ground beef with 1 to 2 T of curry or ground beef with a can of cream of mushroom or a pound of cooked spicy chorizo sometimes I add 1/4 C Franks Buffalo to give it a non-traditional kick with some shredded chicken and I also use it for a "wet" burrito sauce and sometimes I use it in enchiladas and for king ranch casserole. But I have to say my favorite way is just the simple two ingredient mix of Ro Tel and Velveeta and some nice salty tortilla chips.

Rating: 5 stars Like many others I've made this dip for what seems like forever. It's very popular in our part of the country and it's always a good ol' standby favorite. One variation that I make is to add a can of chili (no beans) which makes a great chili cheese dip. Nothing could be easier!