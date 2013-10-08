Creamy Olive Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 32
Calories: 139.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.7g 1 %
carbohydrates: 1.6g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 14.8g 23 %
saturated fat: 3.6g 18 %
cholesterol: 11.6mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 178.5IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 2.5mcg 1 %
calcium: 26mg 3 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 2.7mg 1 %
potassium: 30.5mg 1 %
sodium: 192.4mg 8 %
calories from fat: 133.5
