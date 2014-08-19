Almond Flour

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I use almond flour with many of my recipes but it is very costly. I want to experiment with a few inspirations for the holidays therefore decided to make my own almond flour. I had a huge bag that I purchased a while ago to make a nut crunch. I used my food processor but I bet you can do the same with a coffee grinder as well. My advice would be to pulse it because I fear if you over blend you will end up with almond butter. It came out perfectly so now off to cooking land!

By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place almonds, about 1/4 cup at a time, in the food processor. Pulse until you reach a flour-like consistency; sift into a container. Place any remaining almonds chunks back into food processor and pulse. Repeat until all almonds are transformed into flour. Cover container and store flour in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 18g; sodium 0.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Helpful
Most helpful critical review

Helpful
Reviews:
Helpful
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2015
Almond flour is not something I use very often but I do keep a supply of various nuts in the freezer for baking. I have used this method for years with great results and I can make just enough for a recipe or freeze it for future use. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Helpful
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2015
Perfect! Store-bought almond flour costs 43 Euros per kilo for me, whereas I can buy organic almonds for 19 Euros per kilo! Thank you for opening my eyes to something so simple yet useful! Read More
Helpful
(6)
IMoonling
Rating: 1 stars
08/12/2020
Terrible, took me 2 hours to get half a cup of flour Read More
