Rating: 5 stars I found the almond meal I made to be just as good as the store, but better. The stuff at the store is really dry. I made it in the Vitamix blender, except with peeled almonds. It works fine in recipes and stores well in the freezer for long-term use. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Almond flour is not something I use very often but I do keep a supply of various nuts in the freezer for baking. I have used this method for years with great results and I can make just enough for a recipe or freeze it for future use. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars I suggest using a blade-type coffee/nut grinder instead of a coffee mill which gets clogged and cannot handle full size nuts.This will produce a fine powder which makes perfect use in cakes. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect! Store-bought almond flour costs 43 Euros per kilo for me, whereas I can buy organic almonds for 19 Euros per kilo! Thank you for opening my eyes to something so simple yet useful! Helpful (6)