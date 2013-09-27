Oh So Easy Sweet and Sour Meatballs

This is by no means gourmet, but it was tasty and the kids loved it, even the veggies! It's great way to use frozen meatballs.

By Suz

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Stir vegetables, meatballs, apricot jam, salad dressing, and soy sauce together in a skillet over medium heat. Cover the skillet and cook the mixture until the vegetables and meatballs are heated through completely, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 70g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 748.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Snickerdoodle
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2015
Very easy to make and a great flavor! We ate it over rice. Read More
Adam Cooksey
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2016
great quick meal I added 1/4 cup of red pepper jelly as well delicious. Read More
GSRapunzel
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2014
This was fast and easy for a work night we will definitely have it again! Read More
