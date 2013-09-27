Oh So Easy Sweet and Sour Meatballs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 532.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 22g 44 %
carbohydrates: 70g 23 %
dietary fiber: 5.5g 22 %
sugars: 11.3g
fat: 18.9g 29 %
saturated fat: 5g 25 %
cholesterol: 70.6mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 5932IU 119 %
niacin equivalents: 8mg 61 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 22 %
vitamin c: 14mg 23 %
folate: 112.4mcg 28 %
calcium: 83.5mg 8 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 64.2mg 23 %
potassium: 557.7mg 16 %
sodium: 748.7mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 34 %
calories from fat: 169.7
