Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Orange Juice

'Discovered' this by accident when starting the pork butt about 10 p.m. one night (the butt was still partially frozen). Started with the basics, but decided to add the stone ground mustard and the orange juice on a whim. Husband loves it, so I must have been inspired.

Recipe by Goblinmama

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pork butt in a slow cooker with the fattier side facing upwards. Pour water and orange juice into the slow cooker. Season pork and liquid with salt and pepper.

  • Mix garlic and mustard together in a small bowl; spread over the top of the pork butt. Sprinkle onion over the pork.

  • Cook on Low, turning the butt a few times, until the meat falls apart easily when pulled with a fork, 6 to 8 hours.

  • Remove pork from slow cooker; allow to sit until cool enough to handle. Trim away and discard any visible chunks of fat. Shred remaining pork into strands. Return shredded pork to the slow cooker; stir. Remove portions of pork from slow cooker with a slotted spoon to serve.

Cook's Notes:

I used the jarred minced garlic; worked fine.

Started with partially frozen roast at 10 p.m.; removed about 3 p.m. the next day. Just be sure to turn it over a couple of times.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 111.8mg; sodium 110.9mg. Full Nutrition
