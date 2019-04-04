Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Orange Juice

'Discovered' this by accident when starting the pork butt about 10 p.m. one night (the butt was still partially frozen). Started with the basics, but decided to add the stone ground mustard and the orange juice on a whim. Husband loves it, so I must have been inspired.
This was fantastic, I substituted two pork tenderloins I needed to use and since they were thawed they were done in about 5 hrs on low. Something with the orange juice really produces a nice modes flavor and very tender meat. I tried this with boneless chicken breast, just as good.
I had leftover orange juice from weekend guests, so I made this recipe. The pork was far from ready after 6 hours on low, so I switched to high for another 1 1/2 hours. It was okay, but overall, it tasted bland.
This was fantastic, I substituted two pork tenderloins I needed to use and since they were thawed they were done in about 5 hrs on low. Something with the orange juice really produces a nice modes flavor and very tender meat. I tried this with boneless chicken breast, just as good.
I had leftover orange juice from weekend guests, so I made this recipe. The pork was far from ready after 6 hours on low, so I switched to high for another 1 1/2 hours. It was okay, but overall, it tasted bland.
Cooked as directed even adding a bit more garlic and mustard. Slow cooked for 7.5 hours. It was tender and pulled apart easily but bland. No outstanding flavors from any ingredients I added. We’ll use bbq sauce when we eat it because alone it is lackluster
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.