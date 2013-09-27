Addictingly Spicy Cheeseburger Dip

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An addicting cheese dip that is a must for parties. The Colby cheese makes it thick enough to dip with no mess. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.

By FuzzyEyes

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Pour mild picante sauce and hot picante sauce over the ground beef; stir. Add processed cheese food and Colby cheese, reduce heat to low, and cook until the cheese is completely melted, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 33.5mg; sodium 530.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2018
I had intentions of making this as written but once I dumped the whole 16 ounce jar of hot picante sauce in it seemed like two jars would be too many. I didn't want the sauce to overpower the cheese. It may not have but I'm glad I stopped at one jar. I can't help but think two jars would have made the dip pretty runny too. Mine was the perfect consistency. You'll just have to be the judge... Read More
