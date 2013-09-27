Addictingly Spicy Cheeseburger Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 134.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.1g 18 %
carbohydrates: 3.6g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 2.6g
fat: 9.2g 14 %
saturated fat: 5g 25 %
cholesterol: 33.5mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 374.4IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 2.5mg 4 %
folate: 3.8mcg 1 %
calcium: 158.5mg 16 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 10.5mg 4 %
potassium: 107.4mg 3 %
sodium: 530.8mg 21 %
calories from fat: 82.9
