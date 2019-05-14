Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

Rating: 4 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I made this a couple of years ago for a picnic, and it was a huge hit. Serve with bell pepper strips and bagel chips. Really good with tortilla chips, too.

By Bryndis Curtin

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving drippings in the skillet.

    Advertisement

  • Break ground beef into the skillet; cook and stir until completely browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain beef, return skillet to stove, and reduce heat to low.

  • Stir diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, cream cheese, and shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese blend into ground beef. Crumble bacon and stir most of it, reserving a few teaspoons for garnish, into beef mixture; cook and stir until cheese begins to melt, 2 to 3 minutes; transfer to a slow cooker.

  • Cook in slow cooker on Low until hot and bubbly, 2 to 3 hours. Stir parsley into the dip. Garnish with reserved bacon. Keep in the slow cooker set to Low to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 319.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Erica Suffel
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2016
I made this for a marriage renewal reception. I doubled the recipe Doubled the bacon in each batch Used petite diced tomatoes to avoid the green chilis Omitted the parsley because the store was out and it was such a HUGE HIT that I didn't even get to try it! I was asked for the recipe by 3 people and received many many compliments on it. This is how good it was it was gone within minutes and the mini red velvet cupcakes and key lime cupcakes had gagillions of leftovers;) I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Margaret Poirier Hébert
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2016
I doubled the recipe. I found the it was too cheesy mainly too much cream cheese. It made it taste like I put in a ton of sour cream. I also added garlic powder (almost a tablespoon) onion powder (definitely a tablespoon) and more salt and pepper (red pepper). I also added another 1/2 pound of browned ground meat to help knock some of the "sour cream" taste. I would make this again!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Erica Suffel
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2016
I made this for a marriage renewal reception. I doubled the recipe Doubled the bacon in each batch Used petite diced tomatoes to avoid the green chilis Omitted the parsley because the store was out and it was such a HUGE HIT that I didn't even get to try it! I was asked for the recipe by 3 people and received many many compliments on it. This is how good it was it was gone within minutes and the mini red velvet cupcakes and key lime cupcakes had gagillions of leftovers;) I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2015
Made as written except that I used venison instead of beef. It seemed to be missing a little something but I'm not sure what. All I had on hand was mild tomatoes and green chilies and I think that spicy would have been better. This is a very meaty and filling dip and DH liked it a lot. I tried it with plain potato chips corn chips and tortilla chips and the corn and tortilla were the best. I did end up having to add some milk to thin this down throughout the cooking process but that was an easy fix. This one would is a good one to serve during football season. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jim Davidson
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2015
4 stars - almost 5 stars because I couldn't quit eating it. We doubled the bacon and served it with French bread. Next time we'll try adding in some diced jalapeno's...very quick & easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Andrea
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2016
I loved this dip! I ommitted the parsley but kept everything else the same and thought it had great flavor! It was great on tortilla chips and would be even better on bagel chips as recommended. I will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Margaret Poirier Hébert
Rating: 3 stars
07/22/2016
I doubled the recipe. I found the it was too cheesy mainly too much cream cheese. It made it taste like I put in a ton of sour cream. I also added garlic powder (almost a tablespoon) onion powder (definitely a tablespoon) and more salt and pepper (red pepper). I also added another 1/2 pound of browned ground meat to help knock some of the "sour cream" taste. I would make this again!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nicholas DeLeo
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2018
I can't give this 5 stars because I didn't make the exact recipe. Based off of some of the other reviews and ingredients that I had I used the core recipe and made my own changes. I used 2lbs of ground beef. While frying up the meat I added about a tablespoon or more of Lea & Perrins. I then diced up a small Vidalia onion and fried it up in the pan. Instead of the cheese mix I used extra sharp cheddar. With these changes I felt that it had the perfect consistency and flavor that I was looking for.Now I'll be honest this did not remind me of a cheeseburger. This tasted exactly like a good Philly cheesesteak. I made this for a going away party and it was a huge hit. I will make this again. Read More
Advertisement
Mattmsl7
Rating: 2 stars
02/06/2018
made this as per recipe call for. it tasted better just as the cheese melted but after the 2 to 3 hours in the crock it seemed to loose all the flaver and curdled. if i make it again i will use a processed cheese or mix in a cheese soup to keep it creamy. Read More
Tsarevich
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2016
Absolutely Fabulous. had to make three lots to keep the hoards happy. could not have been better. Read More
gabby7901
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2019
Made it as described but added habanero instead of chili. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022