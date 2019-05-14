Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a marriage renewal reception. I doubled the recipe Doubled the bacon in each batch Used petite diced tomatoes to avoid the green chilis Omitted the parsley because the store was out and it was such a HUGE HIT that I didn't even get to try it! I was asked for the recipe by 3 people and received many many compliments on it. This is how good it was it was gone within minutes and the mini red velvet cupcakes and key lime cupcakes had gagillions of leftovers;) I will definitely be making this again! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Made as written except that I used venison instead of beef. It seemed to be missing a little something but I'm not sure what. All I had on hand was mild tomatoes and green chilies and I think that spicy would have been better. This is a very meaty and filling dip and DH liked it a lot. I tried it with plain potato chips corn chips and tortilla chips and the corn and tortilla were the best. I did end up having to add some milk to thin this down throughout the cooking process but that was an easy fix. This one would is a good one to serve during football season. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars 4 stars - almost 5 stars because I couldn't quit eating it. We doubled the bacon and served it with French bread. Next time we'll try adding in some diced jalapeno's...very quick & easy to make! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this dip! I ommitted the parsley but kept everything else the same and thought it had great flavor! It was great on tortilla chips and would be even better on bagel chips as recommended. I will definitely make again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I doubled the recipe. I found the it was too cheesy mainly too much cream cheese. It made it taste like I put in a ton of sour cream. I also added garlic powder (almost a tablespoon) onion powder (definitely a tablespoon) and more salt and pepper (red pepper). I also added another 1/2 pound of browned ground meat to help knock some of the "sour cream" taste. I would make this again!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I can't give this 5 stars because I didn't make the exact recipe. Based off of some of the other reviews and ingredients that I had I used the core recipe and made my own changes. I used 2lbs of ground beef. While frying up the meat I added about a tablespoon or more of Lea & Perrins. I then diced up a small Vidalia onion and fried it up in the pan. Instead of the cheese mix I used extra sharp cheddar. With these changes I felt that it had the perfect consistency and flavor that I was looking for.Now I'll be honest this did not remind me of a cheeseburger. This tasted exactly like a good Philly cheesesteak. I made this for a going away party and it was a huge hit. I will make this again.

Rating: 2 stars made this as per recipe call for. it tasted better just as the cheese melted but after the 2 to 3 hours in the crock it seemed to loose all the flaver and curdled. if i make it again i will use a processed cheese or mix in a cheese soup to keep it creamy.

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely Fabulous. had to make three lots to keep the hoards happy. could not have been better.