My Tais

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I could never find a Mai Tai recipe that lived up to my expectations, so I developed my own. Many recipes out there for Mai Tais depend heavily on the rum for taste. This one is great as a virgin drink for anyone to enjoy, and it's easy to add a little rum to shake up the party.

Recipe by Liner13

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill 2 glasses with ice.

    Advertisement

  • Gently stir orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and lime juice together in a small pitcher; stir in cream of coconut.

  • Mix rum and spiced rum together in a small glass. Pour rum mixture into the 2 glasses and top with orange juice mixture. Top off each glass with club soda.

Cook's Note:

This mixture keeps well so I'll usually make a huge batch by multiplying the recipe by 12 to make a little less than a gallon. The only thing you have to worry about in keeping the mixture is keeping your club soda fresh and sparkling.

Run the container of cream of coconut under warm water for 60 seconds to get a better consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 1.8g; sodium 10.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022