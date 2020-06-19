Chia Fresca
This is a refreshing drink much like lemonade.
This is like lemonade with chia seeds. I am looking for different pre run drinks and foods and this may be a new favorite. I need to go run and try it out. I will note I did not measure my lemon juice, just used fresh lemon juice .Read More
This was yummy and healthy. I was disappointed with the sugar so I substituted it with blue agave nectar instead and it tasted fine! Defiantly refreshing for a sip in the garden!!
Refreshing on warm winter day - 82 degrees and Santa Ana winds blowing. Substituted organic raw honey instead of the sugar.
Nice and refreshing to drink outside. I really liked the lingering chia seeds in my mouth to crunch on.
Easy way to add fiber to your diet. I have a glass nearly every day. Like others, I use agave as my sweetener of choice. Thanks for the simple and tasty recipe!
