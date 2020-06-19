Chia Fresca

This is a refreshing drink much like lemonade.

By Booksie B

Recipe Summary

additional:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water, lemon juice, and sugar together in a glass until sugar is completely dissolved; add chia seeds. Let stand until a gel forms around the chia seeds, about 10 minutes; stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 0.8g; sodium 11.6mg. Full Nutrition
