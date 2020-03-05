Whole Wheat (Cauliflower) Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 228.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.1g 32 %
carbohydrates: 30.6g 10 %
dietary fiber: 4.7g 19 %
sugars: 9.8g
fat: 5.6g 9 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
cholesterol: 101.8mg 34 %
vitamin a iu: 247.8IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 5.2mg 40 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 33.4mg 56 %
folate: 71.3mcg 18 %
calcium: 176mg 18 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 52mg 19 %
potassium: 438.7mg 12 %
sodium: 426.5mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 50.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
