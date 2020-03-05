Whole Wheat (Cauliflower) Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Light, fluffy cottage cheese pancakes with hidden cauliflower for some nutritional punch - my 5-year-old declared these 'the best pancakes ever!'

By LaurenPretzel

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer cauliflower to a blender and blend until smooth. Measure 1 cup pureed cauliflower and store any remaining in a container in the refrigerator for another use.

  • Stir 1 cup cauliflower puree and cottage cheese together in a large bowl until smooth. Mix flour, brown sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, and cinnamon into cauliflower mixture until batter is just mixed and thickened. Add eggs to batter until thoroughly mixed. Stir milk into batter, adding 1 tablespoon more at a time if needed, until batter is smooth.

  • Heat butter in a large frying pan over medium heat; drop heaping tablespoons batter into the melted butter. Cook until batter begins to bubble, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook other side until browned, 3 to 4 more minutes. The inside of these pancakes will be softer than traditional pancakes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 101.8mg; sodium 426.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

ciaeagle
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2021
Not my favorite by any means but a creative way to use up the cauliflower. I added the milk by using it to thin the cauliflower purée in the blender. If it’s okay for your diet toss in a 1/2 tsp salt. (Note: Does NOT work as a waffle mix. Unless you’re itching to deep clean your waffle maker.) Read More
