Matcha Green Tea Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.3
43 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Fun twist to the original chocolate chip cookie.

Recipe by bitterSw33eT

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease baking sheets or line with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour, matcha, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. Beat brown sugar, butter, and white sugar together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until blended; beat in vanilla extract, egg, and egg yolk until light and creamy.

  • Mix flour mixture into creamed butter mixture until dough is just blended; fold in chocolate chips using a wooden spoon. Drop cookie dough, 1 heaping tablespoon per cookie, onto the prepared baking sheet 2 to 3 inches apart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool cookies on the baking sheet for 2 to 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 93.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/27/2022