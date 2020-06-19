Matcha Green Tea Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fun twist to the original chocolate chip cookie.
Fun twist to the original chocolate chip cookie.
We made some changes, based on the other reviews and our taste after our first batch. We made two separate batches. For the whole bowl, we left out the white sugar completely and put in half a tablespoon more of matcha. We also used chocolate chunks instead of white chocolate. The first batch came out, and they looked pretty, but they tasted like regular chocolate chip cookies so we were kind of disappointed. So for the second batch, we added more of the matcha powder like about another tablespoon, which made the matcha taste come out a little more, but made the cookies a darker color and less pretty. We also added a pinch more salt for the second batch because the first one was lacking. Overall though, it was kind of disappointing because matcha is so expensive and this needed so much before the flavor came out. I used maeda-en culinary quality matcha.Read More
Ugh, I forgot the chips. Oh well. I had some difficulty with these. The dough was very crumbly and I found it difficult to shape. I double checked the ingredient amounts so I don't believe I made any error. While baking they don't spread at all, so I ended up with some pretty ugly cookies lol. I did enjoy the tea flavor (I used a bit more than the recipe called for), but found them too sweet and the texture was on the dry side. I'll still use them this holiday but I doubt I'll make them again.Read More
We made some changes, based on the other reviews and our taste after our first batch. We made two separate batches. For the whole bowl, we left out the white sugar completely and put in half a tablespoon more of matcha. We also used chocolate chunks instead of white chocolate. The first batch came out, and they looked pretty, but they tasted like regular chocolate chip cookies so we were kind of disappointed. So for the second batch, we added more of the matcha powder like about another tablespoon, which made the matcha taste come out a little more, but made the cookies a darker color and less pretty. We also added a pinch more salt for the second batch because the first one was lacking. Overall though, it was kind of disappointing because matcha is so expensive and this needed so much before the flavor came out. I used maeda-en culinary quality matcha.
Ugh, I forgot the chips. Oh well. I had some difficulty with these. The dough was very crumbly and I found it difficult to shape. I double checked the ingredient amounts so I don't believe I made any error. While baking they don't spread at all, so I ended up with some pretty ugly cookies lol. I did enjoy the tea flavor (I used a bit more than the recipe called for), but found them too sweet and the texture was on the dry side. I'll still use them this holiday but I doubt I'll make them again.
I made these, the cookies came out great.
This is my go-to recipe for cookie exchanges and any festive holiday season parties. Your friends will be asking for the recipe before you leave! I prefer softened butter to melted butter so the cookies keep their round shape. I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar. Use a melon baller to scoop the cookies and add 5-6 white chocolate chips per cookie - white chocolate chips are extremely sweet! Bake for 10 minutes, leave on the sheet for an additional 2 minutes, and let cool. The matcha produces a beautiful green color. You can always add more matcha to meet your taste. A guaranteed hit!
I've not attempted this recipe, but, I do bake cookies frequently. After reading the reviews, I believe there's typo with the measurement of the brown sugar... Usually, it's equal parts of white sugar to brown sugar; it should really read 1/2 cup brown sugar. Then, one wouldn't encounter the overly-sweet cookies like EarthGirl did. I will update the rating after I try this recipe as I've been searching for one like this.
Great recipe! Worked very well with the exception I will lower the total sugar amount and add more Matcha powder. They are quite sweet but taste great. Wonderful green hue that made my family look twice.
Great basis recipe. I skipped the white sugar (so only one cup of brown sugar), added an extra tbsp of matcha powder and used margarine instead of butter. Turned out great! Still a bit of sweet will cut brown sugar to 3/4 cup next time and maybe bring back the butter as margarine turned out too soft (still super yummy though).
I made this with 1 cup of white sugar but it is still sweet, i cut out the brown sugar because i don't want the brown sugar to make the color change, and i used clear vanilla instead of the dark one, 2 eggs and 2 1/2 cups of flour. Also the melted butter is too greasy, softned butter might be better, 2 table spoon of green tea powder instead 1
Very good recipe. Few changes I made were to increase matcha powder to 2 tbsp and used 2 eggs instead of 1 egg + 1 egg yolk (I didn't have any use for left over egg white). The white chocolate made it super sweet (that's why I made it only 4 stars) so next time I may leave it out completely or just a add a little. This is a keeper ??
I love these cookies! They kind of remind me of a green tea latte. The only thing I changed was the amount of sugar that went in to them. I only used 3/4 of a cup of brown sugar and omitted the white sugar and they turned out sweet enough.
This is my go to matcha cookies! So good and everyone I served it to has been a fan. Substitutions I made are Reducing the brown sugar by a quarter cup Halving the white chocolate chips And... Adding 1/4 cups unsweetened coconut flakes + chopped macadamia nuts :D enjoy
I added peppermint bark as well as white chocolate chips, so yummy! also these take more time than 8-10 mins, I cooked mine a solid 20 mins.
Made two batches of these (48 cookies) these with positive feedback all around - from different circles of friends, too. Had to make adjustments to the recipe. I read some other reviews that said, typically you want equal parts sugar (1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar). I heeded their advice over this recipe, reduced the amount of brown sugar, and got great results. The final product is a cookie that has a very subtle flavor. The sweetness comes from the white chocolate chips. You will need to add a little bit more matcha. I added something like an extra 1/2 tbsp to the 1 tbsp that the recipe called for. Even thought the dough was very greasy when I put it in the oven, the final result was a very soft cookie, that wasn't oily at all! People loved that. I rolled my dough into cake ball sized lumps, and had to flatten them to get that pretty, picturesque cookie-shape. Overall, great results. Just needed to 1) reduce brown sugar, and 2) add a little more matcha.
The dough was pretty dry, so I added a little extra butter. These don't expand at all in the oven, so form them into cookie shapes with your hands instead of plopping them onto a sheet. Reduce sugar to 0.5C brown & 0.5 white. Used 2tbs of green tea. Overall, good recipe!
Yum! I did need to turn up the heat a notch and it still took about 12 min of baking. This is a fabulous recipe!
I try this and love it. Delicious recipe for matcha cookies.
I also used 1 cup semi-sweet chips instead of 1 1/2 of white chips.
The cookie dough was really good at sticking together, and they tasted very good but also very different! They were very good
Very good, but not earth shattering. The matcha is a super subtle addition, and perhaps adds nothing but color. I feel like if the sweetness good be tempered a bit, and perhaps just a touch more salty might enhance the matcha flavor. If matcha weren't so darned expensive, I might tinker with this recipe a bit more.
Great recipe. DO NOT add any of the white sugar. These also take a few extra minutes to bake (high altitude?) but turn out good anyway. I chop up some white chocolate instead of getting the chips. Great presentation and extremely versatile. I bake these all the time, I have tried new flavor combos like adding coconut and raspberry, or add chai. Even using normal chocolate is great if you don’t like white chocolate. Highly recommend!
Based on the reviews and previously trying white chocolate chip matcha cookies, they are very sweet! So going into it, I knew I would reduce the amount of sugar. Also, the matcha powder I used already contained sugar. I altered the recipe and used 3/4 brown sugar. I was initially going to opt out of the white sugar, but I ended up using 1/4 of white sugar. I doubled the amount of matcha powder (2 tbs) and added a tad bit more salt. I also reduced the white chocolate chips to one cup. I also added sliced almonds and toasted the almonds in the oven before mixing it.
I love these cookies. I used the original recipe the first time and they were great, but I agree they're very sweet. The second time I made them, I used 1/2 cup white sugar (which follows the recipe), 3/4 cup brown sugar (the recipe calls for 1 cup), 1 cup white chocolate chips (instead of 1 1/2 cups), and added 1/2 cup of walnuts.
Too sweet, not enough matcha taste.
I make these quite often, identical to the recipe. The only things I do differently are refrigerate the dough, (if you didn’t refrigerate them then that’s how I could POSSIBLY see an issue) this is non-negotiable...and I mix in oreos or matcha kit kats with the dough before baking. I swear, when I bake them, people grab three or four of these and they hover when I’m baking a second round. I’ve gotten friends, coworkers, the husband hooked on them and appreciate this recipe for making it so simple.
Really great! My family couldn't get enough of them. Neither could I! These may be a fun recipe to do for St. Patrick's Day.
made this cookie. I love matcha flavor. Came out really sweet! Next time I will cut the sugar in half and see how that tastes. I will be making them again soon, soooo good!
I made these as written, only change was to extend the baking time to about fifteen minutes. They look, smell, and taste terrific!
I tried this recipe today, and it turned out very well. Since I altered the recipe slightly by adding some milk and baking powder, the cookies expanded more then expected.
Subbed semi-sweet chocolate chips for the white chocolate chips
The texture of the cookies came out fine but the sugar ratio is way too high! Too too sweet. Also there’s hardly any matcha taste, not sure if my matcha is too light. I also think a tablespoon of vanilla is too much. I should looked around for other recipes before using this one.
Really easy recipe to follow! :) read most of the reviews and cut down on the amount of sugar.love the green hue of the cookies!though I think I added a bit too much chocolate chips!
i only gave recipe a 4 because I really had to up the matcha to get the flavor to come through. I love the white chocolate chips added, but they can easily overpower the matcha flavor. sprinkled one pan with matcha on top and that seemed to get the flavor i was looking for. otherwise great cookies!
I thought this recipe was freakin’ amazing (: But I would maybe add less sugar so maybe 1/2 cup of brown and 1/2 cup reg. sugar instead of 1 cup of each! And maybe more matcha powder definitely doing this again !!
bake time took a little longer but were still delicious
A new favorite! I made these for my family and they were a huge hit! I actually used vanilla matcha from DavidsTeas, and my dad called these "ice cream flavored cookies" Can't wait to make them again!
Matcha cookies are sooooo good i just added half a cup of chopped walnuts for an added flavor and texture. It turns out great
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections