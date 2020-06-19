Matcha Green Tea Chocolate Chip Cookies

We made some changes, based on the other reviews and our taste after our first batch. We made two separate batches. For the whole bowl, we left out the white sugar completely and put in half a tablespoon more of matcha. We also used chocolate chunks instead of white chocolate. The first batch came out, and they looked pretty, but they tasted like regular chocolate chip cookies so we were kind of disappointed. So for the second batch, we added more of the matcha powder like about another tablespoon, which made the matcha taste come out a little more, but made the cookies a darker color and less pretty. We also added a pinch more salt for the second batch because the first one was lacking. Overall though, it was kind of disappointing because matcha is so expensive and this needed so much before the flavor came out. I used maeda-en culinary quality matcha.

