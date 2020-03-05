Pecan Cranberry Butter Tarts

You can't eat just one, SO good... I doubled the brandy, and used the zest and juice of a whole orange. As another reviewer suggested I heated the dried chopped cranberries in the OJ, zest and brandy and let them sit for about 30 minutes while I rolled out the pastry and cut to fit in the bottoms of a muffin sheet. The cranberries absorbed the liquid by the time I added the rest of the ingredients. As well I used frozen cranberries on the top, not fresh as I had them in the freezer.... Not a really strong flavour when you first bite into one, but by the time you are finished, you just want another!
Turns out great! But instead of using brandy i boiled the cranberries in fresh squeezed orange juice to make a more concentrated cranberry flavor and still add the half of orange juice to the mix. It was amazing defiantly using at my retreat center for the women to enjoy!
These were delicious. I took them to a holiday party and got raves. At 19 minutes baking time they were just the slightest bit runny still in the center.
It took a couple tries before I was able to find the right temp and amt to put in the crust without it bubbling over. I think this depends on your oven. Also I had to use walnuts bc they are what I had on hand at the time. Tarts tasted wonderful (especially hot) and even travelled well for out of town reunion next day. Thanks for sharing!!
Got caught with thawed pastry and no currants for butter tarts so tried this. Lacking an orange so used some lemon zest and substituted some Grand Marnier for some of the brandy. Added a little extra of course. Beautiful and delicious.
Very easy to make. I didn't have any brandy so I used rum extract instead. Very tasty. I brought them to work and it was a hit. I will make this over and over again. This is definately a keeper.
Every one liked these tarts. It is not as sweet as the butter tarts I usually make at Christmas time. This will be on our favorite list from now on.
Didn't have brandy so used Drambui it was delicious. The family loved them. None left!
I have substituted lime or lemon juice for the orange juice and they are just as tasty