Pecan Cranberry Butter Tarts

These are the product of early morning experimentation modifying an old butter tart recipe that I've been using for years. They are a combination of sweet and tart, look beautiful, and disappear very quickly!

By Annette

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 tarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix brown sugar, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, butter, orange zest, orange juice, egg, and brandy together in a bowl.

  • Arrange tart shells on a baking sheet and spoon pecan-cranberry filling into each shell about 2/3 full. Add 1 pecan half and 1 fresh cranberry to each tart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tart shells are lightly browned and filling is bubbling, 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 23.2mg; sodium 109.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Rob Tanner
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2015
You can't eat just one, SO good... I doubled the brandy, and used the zest and juice of a whole orange. As another reviewer suggested I heated the dried chopped cranberries in the OJ, zest and brandy and let them sit for about 30 minutes while I rolled out the pastry and cut to fit in the bottoms of a muffin sheet. The cranberries absorbed the liquid by the time I added the rest of the ingredients. As well I used frozen cranberries on the top, not fresh as I had them in the freezer.... Not a really strong flavour when you first bite into one, but by the time you are finished, you just want another! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Hannah
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2014
Turns out great! But instead of using brandy i boiled the cranberries in fresh squeezed orange juice to make a more concentrated cranberry flavor and still add the half of orange juice to the mix. It was amazing defiantly using at my retreat center for the women to enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(7)
cheesemite
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2013
These were delicious. I took them to a holiday party and got raves. At 19 minutes baking time they were just the slightest bit runny still in the center. Read More
Helpful
(6)
SweetAholic
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2016
It took a couple tries before I was able to find the right temp and amt to put in the crust without it bubbling over. I think this depends on your oven. Also I had to use walnuts bc they are what I had on hand at the time. Tarts tasted wonderful (especially hot) and even travelled well for out of town reunion next day. Thanks for sharing!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
msuddards
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2016
Got caught with thawed pastry and no currants for butter tarts so tried this. Lacking an orange so used some lemon zest and substituted some Grand Marnier for some of the brandy. Added a little extra of course. Beautiful and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jacqueline Yvonne Birch
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2016
Very easy to make. I didn't have any brandy so I used rum extract instead. Very tasty. I brought them to work and it was a hit. I will make this over and over again. This is definately a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Gisele Gillespie
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2016
Every one liked these tarts. It is not as sweet as the butter tarts I usually make at Christmas time. This will be on our favorite list from now on. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jude
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2016
Didn't have brandy so used Drambui it was delicious. The family loved them. None left! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ruth
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2018
I have substituted lime or lemon juice for the orange juice and they are just as tasty Read More
