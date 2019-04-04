Spicy Pork Curry

This delicious curry has just the right amount of heat but it can be adjusted to any taste. Delicious served over lemon-coconut scented rice.

Recipe by Lillithmaximus

15 mins
1 hr
10 mins
1 hr 25 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat water, dried onion, chicken bouillon, garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, and salt in a microwave-safe bowl for 1 minute in the microwave; let stand until onion is rehydrated and bouillon is dissolved.

  • Heat coconut oil, curry powder, and ground red pepper in a large oven-proof skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until oil takes on the color of the curry powder, 5 to 6 minutes.

  • Cook and stir pork tenderloin slices in coconut oil mixture until pork begins to brown. Sprinkle flour over pork; cook and stir until slices cook through; 2 to 3 minutes more.

  • Stir bouillon mixture, coconut milk, and peanut butter into pork mixture; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cover skillet with an oven-proof lid and transfer to oven.

  • Cook pork in the preheated oven until tender and sauce is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven, remove lid, and rest pork for 10 minutes to allow sauce to thicken.

435 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 525.3mg. Full Nutrition
