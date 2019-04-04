Spicy Pork Curry
This delicious curry has just the right amount of heat but it can be adjusted to any taste. Delicious served over lemon-coconut scented rice.
This is my favourite recipe for curry. I have made it with chicken and sirloin steak as well as the pork and it always turns out great. When I make it with steak I use beef broth instead of chicken broth. I like to use Mahesh Curry Powder which is tan coloured, very flavourful,and somewhat hotter then the yellow stuff from the grocery store. I also use fresh chopped onion (1) and fresh minced garlic cloves (4) instead of the dehydrated stuff. I also add 2.5 cups of frozen peas and carrots and a cup of chopped sweet green bell pepper to make it a complete meal. It's great served over rice which I flavour with 1 tsp. each of lemon and coconut or almond extracts per 4 cups of cooked rice. I just add the extracts to the water when making the rice.Read More
Very good recipe for pork curry. I opted to bring everything together in a skillet, cover and simmer on the stovetop at medium-low heat instead of putting it in the oven. This works with different proteins'. It has a very good curry flavor enhanced by the coconut and peanut butter.
Very good. Cut the pork into chunks, and used real onions. Used about 1/2 cup water so there was a thick sauce and served with naan bread. Definitely a keeper.
I used fresh garlic and onion and added red pepper so it was almost a full meal just add rice
We added baby carrots and red potatoes, Served over jasmine rice It was fabulous and will definitely make this recipe again and again
Fantastic.. was looking for something to use up the roast pork, so fried fresh onion chunks, added all the spices, didn't have enough curry so added coriander and a few other things the curry packet said was in it! What a forgiving recipe! The coconut milk and peanut butter blended everything beautifully, let it simmer low to soften the pork... thank you.. a keeper :)
This doesn't disappoint! I was impressed with how easy it was to make! No changes, and I served it with a Thai lime rice
Delicious! My husband absolutely loves it. He's a barbecue fanatic and usually grills pork tenderloin but said this is better! I followed the recipe exactly except that I had only 1-1/3 tbsp curry powder and as I did not have coconut oil I used sesame oil. I would use the full 2 tbsp of curry powder next time but would continue to use sesame oil as that is what I have on hand. There is lots of sauce of perfect consistency which is great with rice. Will definitely make it again!
This is amazing. I used red curry paste on the meat as I cooked it, removed from the pan and sauteed onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery until crisp/tender then put the meat back in the pan and added the coconut milk and peanut butter. Served over rice. Husband loved it.
This was delicious! One pound of pork was just enough for 3 meals, served on jasmine rice. Maybe because it was so delicious. Next time I'll double recipe. Yummmmm.
My whole family loved this. Will make again. Doubled for my large family. Used fresh onion and garlic and sautéed with the coconut oil before adding the curry powder.
Very good! Enjoyed the way it is and also with plain Greek yogurt stirred in.
This was very good and easy to make. Next time though, I don't think I'll use the flour, it gave it an aftertaste. I think the sauce would have been fine without it. I'll definitely keep this recipe though!
ABSOLUTELY delicious!!! my kids devoured it.
Omg. It was sooooo good! It was a hit with the whole family . We love the spice and all! If you haven't tried it you really should!!!
I used J. Earl's suggestions but cooked on the stove with a covered fry pan at low heat until the meat pulled apart fairly easily and it was amazing.
My family loved it
