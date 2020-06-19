Banana Pudding Ice Cream

The flavor & richness of this ice cream is definitely good. However, this recipe is neither quick nor easy!! This recipe, literally took about 12 hours to execute and freeze. The mixture would not thicken in my ice cream maker. I had to place the makers frozen container back into the freezer with the mixture still in it. While the vanilla ice cream base was rich, smooth, and creamy, the drawback is that when you had fresh mashed ripe bananas it gives the ice cream an icy consistency. This recipe also uses more containers than it should... i.e. one bowl for the base mix, one for the mashed bananas, one pot for the blending, and one to beat the eggs. It just wasn't a good first recipe to start with, with a new ice cream maker (but not my first). Had I not had to cook anything, and could have just thrown all the ingredients into one container or bowl then I would have given it a 5 star rating. still, it's a good recipe for the more seasoned aficionado if ice cream making.

