Banana Pudding Ice Cream

A easy, creamy ice cream dessert perfect for the summer.

Recipe by FLAME673

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Combine half-and-half, brown sugar, white sugar, and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until sugars are dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and pour 1/2 the mixture into a large bowl; whisk eggs into mixture until well combined.

  • Transfer egg mixture back into saucepan with remaining half-and-half mixture; stir in cream. Cook and stir mixture over medium-low heat until cream mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in vanilla extract.

  • Pour cream mixture over a fine mesh sieve into a bowl; cool to room temperature. Stir mashed bananas into cooled cream mixture.

  • Pour banana cream mixture into an ice maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Fold vanilla wafers into ice cream during the last 5 to 10 minutes of freezing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 96.4mg. Full Nutrition
