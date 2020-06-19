Banana Pudding Ice Cream
A easy, creamy ice cream dessert perfect for the summer.
This, in my opinion, is exactly what banana ice cream should be. The only things I changed were the number of egg yolks and the method of cooking. I used 3 eggs instead of 2, since that's where I start all my ice cream bases. When it came to cooking and adding the egg yolks I pulled out all the little white things (i call them the umbilical cords of the egg yolk), wisk them until they're frothy, and then pour the whole heated concoctiom into the egg yolks about a third at a time wisking it continuously and as fast as possible. I've never had a problem with egg yolks or needed to strain them out. Other than that I followed the recipe to a t and it was great. Everyone loved it! I will be making this much more! Oh, and just a tip, this overflowed my 1.5 quart ice cream maker big time. So be careful!Read More
The flavor & richness of this ice cream is definitely good. However, this recipe is neither quick nor easy!! This recipe, literally took about 12 hours to execute and freeze. The mixture would not thicken in my ice cream maker. I had to place the makers frozen container back into the freezer with the mixture still in it. While the vanilla ice cream base was rich, smooth, and creamy, the drawback is that when you had fresh mashed ripe bananas it gives the ice cream an icy consistency. This recipe also uses more containers than it should... i.e. one bowl for the base mix, one for the mashed bananas, one pot for the blending, and one to beat the eggs. It just wasn't a good first recipe to start with, with a new ice cream maker (but not my first). Had I not had to cook anything, and could have just thrown all the ingredients into one container or bowl then I would have given it a 5 star rating. still, it's a good recipe for the more seasoned aficionado if ice cream making.Read More
We host an annual ice cream party to kick off the first day of summer every year. This was our twelfth year and I have made lots of different kinds of ice cream throughout the years....
One of the tastiest banana ice creams I've ever tasted. I subbed Cinnamon Grahm Crackers for the vanilla wafers, and the whole family begs me to make it again & again! The ingredients need to be increased by 1/2 to make a full (almost) 1/2 Gallon container.
The flavor of this ice cream is pretty much perfection but the consistency is not. I followed the recipe exactly and it just did not set up the way it should have. Hoping it was a fluke and plan on trying this again. EDIT: I ended up taking the super-hard ice cream out of the freezer and defrosting it until it was just barely liquidy. I added 1/2 C heavy cream and added the mixture back to the ice cream maker until it was just back to soft serve consistency, then re-froze it. Perfect consistency! Next time I make it I will just up the cream from the start.
This was incredible! I will most definitely make it again. Didn't change a thing.
Delicious! It taste just like Banana Pudding
It really does have all the flavors of banana pudding. Delicious!!!
If you love banana pudding, you will love this ice cream. I made it for a change of pace from my usual ice cream and I'm so glad I did. It is excellent.
Wonderful recipe, actually won 2 different small town ice cream contests with it. Just a couple of small adjustments, extra banana, little more cream, but that is it.
I love making ice cream. I love make banana Pudding from Scratch!! I love This recipe. This is the best ice cream I have ever made. We had an ice cream social at church and my ice cream pail was the only empty one!! A great recipe if you are used to making ice cream. Always freeze the pail first and make sure your mixture is cold when you put it into the pail!
Wow. So great. I did read the cranky review about how long it takes. Most frozen custard does need to chill for 8-12 hours. Following Alton Brown’s vanilla ice cream recipe I cooked the mixture to 170 degrees. Brought to room temp after cooking (in an ice bath), covered and chilled overnight then froze. I haven’t had ice cream that used whole eggs. Outstanding smooth flavor.
We make this every year for Fathers Day. It is AMAZING!
I absolutely love this recipe, taste just like banana pudding. But I agree that it is too many steps as far as all the bowls that needs to be used. Also, the recipe as it is doesn't make a whole quart and a half, meaning it does not fill up the bowl of my Cuisinart ice cream maker. By adding an extra egg, 1/2 cup of half and half, and one extra cup of cream that rectified that problem!
What a great recipe for overripe bananas. Delicious and easy!
I have a gallon size old school ice cream maker. I doubled the recipe and still had room to spare. Followed recipe( other than doubling), Loved it. Will do again!!!
Delicious, I made it exactly as the recipes says. BUT too sweet. Next time I would halve the sugar.
