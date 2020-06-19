Pumpkin Pie Muffins

I made this recipe this fall when I was craving something seasonal. After trying other recipes that just lacked that homey pumpkin-pie taste, I decided to make my own. It makes about 24 large muffins or 6 muffins and a loaf. Even though they last well in the refrigerator, you may want to halve the recipe for individuals or small families. Add some cream cheese frosting and they'd make great cupcakes.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2013
Due to the fact I was a confessed pumpkin hoarder during The Great Pumpkin Shortage a couple of years back, I find myself making more “pumpkin things” than I would prefer (because I still have a hoard of pumpkin left). I make a lot of pumpkin breads and muffins and chose this recipe because it was a little different, as it calls for twice the amount of pumpkin to flour as other, similar, recipes. Plus, it called for half whole wheat flour, which I don’t often use. I’d call them the ideal breakfast muffin as they are light, fluffy, and only lightly sweet and spiced. In addition to great, breakfast-y taste they were beautifully risen and nicely domed. I prepared the recipe just as written – and it needs no changes.
Great muffins with all the fabulous flavors of Fall that taste just like pumpkin pie without all the fuss! I cut the recipe in half and got six Texas sized-muffins. I cut the sugar back to one cup and used half white and half brown sugar. I also opted for milk vs. water and added a generous tsp. of vanilla along with a handful of raisins I had on hand. This is a great base for add-in's such as dried cranberries, raisins, nuts, or chocolate chips. Before popping them into the oven I topped them off with some turbinado sugar for a little extra crunch. These baked up beautifully and were perfect with a piping hot cup of tea!
I cut this recipe in half. I only made one change--instead of water, I used evaporated milk. I got twelve big muffins out of one recipe. Baked at 350*, they were done in 22 minutes. Excellent pumpkin muffin. Very moist and full of flavor.
I have tried pretty much every single pumpkin muffin/bread recipe on this site, and they can all quit: THESE ARE THE MOST PERFECTLY AMAZING MUFFINS EVER!!! Hands down, just wonderful. Followed the recipe almost to the letter, but i used all whole wheat flour and all brown sugar (all i had on hand), added about a tsp. of cloves (because I am a clove addict ), and I added a bunch of pecans - 'cause you can't go wrong with pecans - and they were amazing! Moist and flavorful and perfectly sweet. I had cream cheese icing on hand but I decided I prefer them without - they are so sweet and moist they need no further accoutrements. Also found it this batter makes a fabulous cake with no changes needed - it was late and I was tired and so after getting 17 hefty muffins out of the recipe I threw the rest of the batter in a small, greased cake pan and baked it until a toothpick came out clean (I didn't time it - maybe 40 minutes?), and the result was an amazing cake that I took to work for my girls. It was gone in minutes, with rave reviews. Seriously, there is a pumpkin bread recipe on this site that has like, 2,000 positive reviews and is in the hall of fame - it cannot hold a candle to this, not even close. Thank you, PChicki - I will never, ever waste my time on any other pumpkin muffin/cake recipe again - let all other chefs be on notice to throw in the towel; this is THE ONE! A thousand stars sister, well done!
I intended to make this exactly as written but discovered that I had only canned pumpkin, not pumpkin pic filling. Google to the rescue, the difference between the two is simply some added spices and sugar to the pie filling. I used the canned pumpkin, did not add extra sugar, but did add some extra pumpkin pie spice. I didn't measure, but it was about 1 1/2 or 2 teaspoons. They were absolutely sumptuous! I got 21 large muffins, baked for 34 minutes at 350 degrees. You will not be disappointed with this recipe!
This is an outstanding recipe! I took them to church this morning and everyone loved them! I did make one substitution. I didn't have wheat flour on hand, so I substitued white flour (conversion for wheat to white is 3/4 c. Wheat to 1 c. White). These were the moistest pumpkin muffins I have ever had, and they were good with or without cream cheese icing!
Great recipe! I only used 1 c sugar, and added 1 cup apple sauce in place of the oil. I also added some raisins and walnuts, and these muffins were delicious. I thought they would be too strong with 5 tsp of pumpkin pie spice but it was just perfect for my family.
These are so good! I try not to rate recipes that I make changes to but these are to wonderful not to shower it with as many stars as possible. Because I was low on white sugar I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown and used all purpose flour instead of 1/2 wheat (I didn't have any wheat). Then last, I added some vanilla. I saw where some put icing and added nuts and raisins. I had decided to drizzle some icing over them but after tasting them, I decided to leave perfection alone.
I halved the recipe and made 12 large muffins. After they disappeared (eaten) very quickly, I made another dozen, added 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 teaspoon Molassis (sp?),1/2 cup each raisins and toasted walnuts. Had to cook for 40 minutes. They are AMAZING. Everyone who tastes them wants the recipe! A really nice "heavy" muffin. Thanks!
Man cannot live by muffin alone...but I found it fun researching that fact with this recipe. ;-) Gluten Free version. I've made three versions of this recipe. Using the original recipe I had to use all GF ingredients (including homemade pumpkin pie filling) and they were quite sweet but they were very pumpkin-licious, moist and tender. Definitely heed the advice of other reviewers and cut down on the sugar a bit. Also consider using milk or alternative instead of water, it seems to give it a boost (I used unsweetened almond milk in one batch and coconut milk in another). One half bath of the original recipe yielded 24 mini muffins. I even made a half batch in a 9 inch cake pan and it makes a nice tender cake that can be frosted lightly. It was nice at tea-time as well as for breakfast. It is brittle and doesn't travel too well-this may be due to the fact I had to use some almond flour as an alternative to wheat flour. I have put some in the freezer and will update with that outcome. It really is a very flexible recipe that allows you to work with method and ingredients to suit your needs, budget and available resources. Thanks for the recipe-will use it often. Update: these freeze well. I made them in a 9" cake pan and it freezes quite well.
Knowing that no one else in the house eats pumpkin I was prepared to eat them all and get my pumpkin fix for the year, but my husband said he would 'try' them. Out of the oven, he downed 4 and said, "you're going to have to make these again!" When my daughter also liked them I knew I had a hit, and after they cooled, with the cream cheese icing they were hard to put down! I did loose track of my count and am sure I only put 2 1/2 cups sugar--and trying to be healthy I tried using 1/2 c. millet flour for the 1/2 c. white flour. Never used millet flour before, but obviously it was ok!
These were absolutely yummy! I didn't have any white sugar, so I used brown sugar instead. I halved the recipe. They tasted just like the pumpkin loaf from the famous coffee chain! Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
These turned out really nicely. I had leftover sweet potatoes that had been whipped with orange juice and used them in place of to pumpkin. I also added some grated orange zest and the flavor is wonderful. It did take almost twice as long to bake as the recipe said but I am attributing that to the switch from pumpkin to sweet potatoes.
Wow! These are the best pumpkin pie muffins I have eaten! I made them according to the recipe and they have the perfect balance of spice, pumpkin, and sweetness. The crumb is soft and a good rise too. Thanks for this delicious recipe.....it is THE one!
Terrific, trustworthy recipe. I altered sugar to 2 cups. This was plenty sweet. If you reduced to 1 C. you would have a more savory pumpkin flavor rather than a sweet treat. I also added a dollop of cream cheese to each muffin. Delicious! My muffins only needed 25 minutes in a convection oven. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good! I only had 2 eggs in the house, so I cut the recipe in half and followed recipe with the exception of using 3 teaspoons (or 1 T, just quicker to measure) of pumpkin pie spice rather than the 2 1/2 called for by the halved recipe. My yield was 12 muffins, perfect after 21 minutes at 350. The recipe is upped to 5 stars if you add a simple streusel topping, which I did the second time. ( 4T cold butter, 1/2 C flour, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, and 3/4 t cinnamon)
These were terrific! I have made them three times in the last 6 weeks. The first two times my grocery store did not have pumpkin pie filling so I added 1/2 cup more sugar and two additional teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice. The first time I did not have enough sugar so I used half brown and half white. The last time I made this recipe as written. All three times they were excellent! But I think I liked the 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar batch the best. These were incredibly moist and the most moist were the original recipe. I also tried dipping the tops in sugar after they cooled a bit. Wow, that gave it another way to serve it that was spectacular! I have also iced these with store bought cream cheese canned icing to make them more dessert like. Those were also good. This is so versatile and can be presented in many ways! The batter taste so good and yes I know you are not suppose to eat batter with raw egg in it but I could not help myself! This recipe made 30 cupcakes each time. Thank you so much for sharing it. I think I may try and bake it in a 13x9"pan and see how it comes out.
Delicious. I used another's recommendation and only used a little over 1 cup sugar and 1 cup applesauce instead of oil. Added chopped pecans and raisins.
pianogirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2014
These muffins are delicious! Great flavor and very moist. They are very easy to make. I didn't have whole wheat flour, so I just used 3 cups of all-purpose flour, and did not make any other changes to the recipe. I'm going to cut the recipe in half because as is, it made 24 regular muffins plus a 9 x 5 bread loaf.
These were very good...very, very moist -- almost too moist for me, actually, so I have to remember to keep them in the oven longer next time. I would also like to try adding all whole wheat flour and a little less sugar. The recipe makes a lot, so it's definitely a good one to bake for friends and still have some left for yourself!
I love this recipe. I made a few changes that turned out amazing! I substituted evaporated milk for the water, I added 1/2 tsp more of the pumpkin pie spice, I substituted coconut oil for the regular oil and I added brown sugar to the top of the muffins before baking. I only baked them for 25 minutes and they turned out perfect and that was after filling them to the brim in the muffin pan. I will use this recipe for now on. With my changes of course. And if you try the coconut oil don't worry about it adding a strong coconut flavor. It just adds more sweetness, which I love :)
These are YUMMY muffins! Very moist and fluffy! I only gave 4 stars because they taste like pumpkin bread muffins to me. Not pumpkin pie. I guess I was hoping for more of a pumpkin pie flavor or consistency or something. They are still really yummy! But I would have called them pumpkin bread muffins.
This was excellent. Will definitely make again. Everyone raved about it. I cut the sugar to 2 cups - 1 white and 1 brown. I subbed the veg oil for butter. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I shook in some cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and a touch of salt and black pepper. I also ground about 5 whole cloves with 3 or 4 cardamom pods, then ran that through a sieve (to catch the pod fibres) and into the batter. I posted a pic as I made it as a large bundt cake instead of muffins. After the batter was in the (buttered and floured) pan, I mixed a handful of shelled pumpkin seeds with a couple tablespoons each of brown sugar and butter and sprinkled that on top of the cake. Took a bit more than an hour to bake. Delicious and so moist!
This is an AWSOME treat for the family, I put in 2 cups of suger Instead of 3. I also made a simple low sugar cream cheese frosting. 1 8 oz. package of cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter softened, 1 1/2tsp. Vanilla 2 cups sugar and 3 Tbsp milk. Beat it all together and voila! A simple yummy cream cheese frosting. One of my tips for making low sugar frosting is not to skimp on the vanilla, the flavor of the vanilla takes away from the lack of sweetness from the sugar. Good luck!??
Amazing! These were a hit after dinner last night. Now, I happen to like reviews that rate the recipe as-is but also offer potential changes so I can try out variations. These are delicious as muffins but I also used a cinnamon cheese frosting to make cupcakes. I also like to substitute applesauce for half the oil in most recipes. The pumpkin pie spice could probably be reduced if you don't want as strong a flavor but I liked it as-is. This will be my official go to recipe in the Fall.
Quick and easy. The pumpkin and spice flavors really shine. I was looking for a muffin recipe to use the extra pie pumpkins I roasted, pureed and froze in the fall. I halved the recipe and used whole wheat pastry flour that I had in the pantry. A keeper!
This recipe was perfect, and perfectly easy. Living at high altitude, I never know if I'll have trouble with baked goods. This worked like a charm. No alterations necessary. Cooked beautifully in exactly the time suggested. I used half for muffins and put half in a 9" round pan--that required about 45 minutes cook time. The flavor is pumpkiny and spicy, but not too much of either. I didn't find them too sweet. They are substantial but not dense. Great recipe!
I really liked this recipe. I just started experimenting with changing out all purpose flour for oat flour so I halved the whole recipe and used half oat flour and half all purpose so I had to add 2 tsp of baking powder. I just read that oat flour carries sweetness more. I prefer brown sugar with pumpkin related recipes so I used a total of 1 cup packed brown sugar. I will definitely make this again. They were very moist. Next time I might make with 100% oat flour and see how that goes.
Amazing! So moist and delicious! I changed a couple things in recipe: Used milk instead of water, added a teaspoon of vanilla, 2 cups sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, and just used all purpose flour. Baked at 350 for about 40 minutes (gas stove) and they came out perfect!! Def a new fall favorite and already have requests in for more!
I have made these a few times. I get 18 muffins out of the stated recipe. They are good just as stated or by adding 3/4 cups of chocolate chips or nuts. I also substituted one cup of sugar with real maple syrup and that was yum too. The one time I substituted apple sauce for oil, the paper linners stuck to the muffin, so I don't do that any more.
This is a fantastic recipe for fall, and for bringing into school when nut-free is necessary. Some recipes really need the nuts to give full flavor, but these are like a pumpkin pie - no nuts needed. I made the full recipe, and made 48 mini muffins and 12 regular muffins. My only change was I cooked them at 350, which meant about 14 min. for mini muffins and 20-21 with regular (with convection). This was quick and easy and full of the tastes of the season!
I made this as written except I cut it in half. It really did turn out very well for a nice breakfast muffin. For snacks for the kids I might add mini chocolate chips, or a crumb/streusel topping. Perhaps a light cream cheese frosting. You could do all sorts of variations on it just for fun, but it doesn't need any changes the way it is.
Really good! I gave it four stars because it didn't really taste like pumpkin pie to me. However, they were still very tasty! I made them healthier by taking suggestions to replace the oil with unsweetened applesauce and cut the sugar to 1 cup. They turned out great! Next time, I am going to use Stevie baking blend instead of sugar.
I made these muffins but with a few changes. First I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla, then I did 1 1/2 of white sugar and 1 1/2 light brown sugar, and finally I added some mini semisweet chocolate chips. They were delicious!
Yummy! My grocery store was out of the pie filling, so I just used regular canned pumpkin and added an extra teaspoon of the spice. I baked at 350 for the full 30 minutes. Came out perfect, and they were gobbled up by both kids and parents at a kids party. My toddler loved them, as did I. I used paper liners, and filled them almost to the top, and the batter made exactly 24 muffins. Easy and delicious.
This really is an excellent recipe. The batter is a wet one, so I found it needed another 10 minutes of cooking time, 40 minutes total at 350 degrees. Made 6 extra large muffins, 4 regular size muffins, and 24 mini muffins out of this recipe. I staggered putting them in the oven- extra large first, regular sized 10 minutes later, and minis 10 minutes after that. I added a tsp of vanilla, a 1/4 cup of molasses, and substituted mashed banana for the oil. They are moist and taste superb. This one is a keeper!
I picked this recipe after discovering my can of pumpkin was pumpkin pie filling. I made this recipe as is except, made my own pumpkin pie spice and didn't have ginger. Also, used milk instead of water, not sure why. I halved the recipe and got 12 super big muffins in my regular size muffin tin. I baked 28 minutes at 350 because I forgot to turn down the oven. They came out so good! Planning on putting cream cheese icing on them, honestly just made muffins so I'd have an appropriate vehicle for cream cheese icing but I dunno, they are so good warm with butter. I will definitely make this again. ETA: Dang, I've eaten 5 of these muffins and I'm not a big muffin lover. I should NEVER make these again, but if I do I'll skip the cream cheese icing and just eat them warmed up with butter. Ooooh, I wish I had one right now.
These were more like pumpkin pie than muffins. I love pumpkin muffins and was excited to try a new recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and when they came out of the oven at 30 minutes they still weren't done enough so I cooked them about 10 minutes longer. Even with additional baking time these ended up really moist but on the wet side. I couldn't get past the texture and sadly these will not be eaten. I'm sorry but I don't want a muffin to be almost like pie.
I don't usually leave reviews but these are just too wonderful not to! I'm not much of a baker so I really wasn't thinking they were going to turn out but they did! The second time I made them I put in half the sugar since I try to limit my sugar intake and it's too hard to only eat one of these, and they were still pretty good. They are so easy to make, I plan to make some for friends as a thank you gift.
I made a half recipe to try. I also added a couple tablespoons of sour cream, a half cup of rolled oats substituted for some flour, and butter for the oil. I also added a dash of vanilla and almond extract. You would have to double all that for a full recipe.
Amazing flavor but didn't dome as much as I hoped it would. We had run out of normal all-purpose flour, so I used 3 cups of whole wheat. I added 10 minutes to the timer since it still seemed a little bit undercooked, but those few problems still didn't keep me from giving it four stars. It is SO delicious.
This recipe was very good. The muffins turned out quite moist. The only change I made was that I used almond milk instead of water, and I did not have the pumpkin pie spice so I put a tsp of ginger, a tsp of allspice, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, half a teaspoon of nutmeg. They turned out quite "spicy" which I like, but might be a bit much for some people. I baked mine at 330 degrees like the directions said but I found they needed an extra five minutes. Maybe it's my oven though because I just moved and I'm not familiar with this one yet. Good luck and enjoy!
I did make these two different times. Due to the shortage at the store's because of the COVID-19 I could not get wheat flour so all I had on hand was white flour so that is what I used. The first batch I made as directed except the flour, I used all white flour. They were very good but really sweet. I had a family Easter dinner to go to so I made these to take again I used all white flour and I cut the sugar back to 1 and a 1/2 cups. They were a hit. My grandson of 4 loved them. Thanks for winner recipe!
These were amazing as muffins. They were light and fluffy and even the ones I made ahead the night before and put in the muffin tins and then refrigerated due to power outage turned out beautifully the next morning, though the dough saturated the papers some and were a little sticky on the bottom of the muffin tin. I really like that this recipe includes the whole wheat flour as well. I think it really adds body to the flavor. I didn’t have all of all the ingredients so I used 1/2 of required amount of brown sugar and 1/2 of white sugar as I was running a little low on sugar which also gave it a rich caramel flavor. And I used 1/3 of required oil as butter and 2/3 as vegetable oil (again, what I had on hand). I made homemade pumpkin purée by seeding and peeling a pumpkin, cutting it into pieces and boiling for 30-45 min with a cup of water in a covered pan over medium low heat. Then I drained the water off (I saved it to use it in place of the water in the recipe) and put the pumpkin in my blender jar to cool. After fully cool, I blended it until it was quite smooth. Then I transferred it to my nut milk bag (which I usually use to drain cheese curds) and drained it until it was more or less the consistency of store bought pumpkin puree. This made a very smooth and more or less equivalent puree to store bought, which I haven’t found here (Bangladesh) yet. Just FYI, this recipe did not turn out well at all as a loaf bread (it is a muffin recipe, not a loaf recip
These are great fun - and easy! There’s no need for a mixer, just two bowls, a whisk, and a spoon. I used extra large muffin tins, which made twelve muffins and one small loaf. This recipe is a good choice when getting the kids involved. It’s that easy!
This recipe srvived the changes I made to it--I decreased the sugar to one c. white, 1/2 c. brwn and 1/2 c. liquid stevia. The liquid stevia makes it slightly gluey and I won't use it again. However, they were wonderfully tasty anyway and perfectly flavored. Next time I will skip the stevia and use a whole cup of brown sugar--I don't think it needs 3 cups of sugar--two is plenty. Edit: I've made these several times since and they are always well received. The last time I cut the recipe in half and used all whole wheat pastry flour. Just as tasty and stll made 12 good sized muffins.
The recipe was all wrong and way too much sugar. I was more than half way into it before I thought something wasn't right but kept going despite my reservation. Sure enough they were so wet the muffins never cooked even after 50 Minutes.
i had leftover libby's pumpkin pie filling so i halved this. i added coconut and walnuts which were great. i left out the pumpkin pie spice since the filling already has this in it. made 12 regular size but over the top muffins.
I made these ... followed the recipe but had to make my own pumpkin pie spice and ran out of white sugar so last cup was brown sugar. They were delicious ... I certainly would use these as a dessert but a little to sweet for breakfast! Easy to make and makes 24 muffins ... even better. some to freeze!
As others have said I think you can safely substitute other flours for the whole wheat flour. I substituted 3.5 c. gluten-free flour for both flours and the muffins turned out great. In fact, they did not have a "gluten-free" consistency at all, so I'd say this is a fantastic recipe for that reason!
These turned out really good! I’m not a pro when it comes to baking so I was really happy how this turned out. Like another reviewer said, I used only brown sugar and all wheat flour since that’s all I had too and they turned out perfect!
Loved this recipe! I used half white sugar and half brown sugar. All I had was olive oil but it turned out fine. I didn't have wheat flour so I used unbleached. I might cut out some of the sugar and water next time since they were really sweet and moist. I wonder how it would taste with gluten free flour....Would be yummy with some sort of a cream cheese frosting if you feel like adding extra calories:)
TOTALLY awesome! Glad to find a recipe that used pie filling and not plain pumpkin! like others recommended, made minor tweaks by... added vanilla and cloves, cut back to 2c sugar using half white and half light brown, used milk instead of water, half white and half whole wheat for, was pleasantly surprised that the author's heavy use of pumpkin spice was spot on. it all worked. fantastic
I just posted a review that I can't get back to fix. I just realized that I only used one can of 15 oz. pumpkin pie filling instead of the 30 oz. can that the recipe called for. I also didn't add the half cup of water. So it was probably too sweet because of that error and that omission. I will try it again the correct way!! Still a great muffin!
These were good, but not great. The only difference to the recipe I made was using 2 cups of sugar instead of 3 ( still plenty sweet ). They were very moist and more like a pumpkin bread rather than a muffin in texture.
These came out really moist. I had previously made some pumpkin "cupcakes" but they ended up tasting more like dry muffins, so I thought I'd try a recipe that is for actual muffins. A few things...the recipe called for 30 oz can of Pumpkin Pie FILLING. I could not find that, and only had 2 x 15 oz cans of pumpkin so that's what I used. I suspect that is what made them super moist. I also used apple sauce instead of some of the oil (I didn't have enough apple sauce to use it instead). I will say, the recipe is easy to cut in half and next time I will do that. This made 24 full size muffins and I will end up having to freeze them...too much. But overall, I will definitely make them again.
I accidentally used canned pumpkin purée instead of pumpkin pie filling (didn't realize until they were in the oven) but they still turned out great! I would have liked a bit more pumpkin spice but that was my own fault because I used the purée instead of the pie filling. I did need to bake for about 36 minutes instead of the listed 30 minutes.
I really liked this recipe. I used the leftover puree mix from making a pumpkin pie. So I had already added eggs, sugar, condensed milk and pumpkin pie spice to that liquid. I cut down the sugar to one cup of brown sugar, as three cups of sugar seemed too sweet for me. In place of the pumpkin pie spices, I added 2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and a pinch of ground cloves. Baked for 24 min at 350 degrees. Delicious!
These muffins are amazing! Definitely a keeper recipe! They are super moist and have a great pumpkin pie/pumpkin bread flavor. I made one minor alteration, I bought a cheaper, larger container of pumpkin pie spice at Rural King so I added 1 tbsp instead of 5 tsp (1 additional tsp) because I figured the quality would be slightly less than the expensive name brand. Other than that, no changes needed! It's perfect as written.
Instead of using pumpkin pie filling I used a 29 oz. can of plain pumpkin. I also cut the amount of sugar in half as 3 cups just sounded way too sweet! They turned out delicious! I also made up my own pumpkin pie spice blend; 3-1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp clove, 1 tsp ginger. Might make some cream cheese frosting when they cool!
I substituted a bean flour gluten free baking mix for the all-purpose and whole wheat flours and the muffins still turned out moist and held together well. With the cream cheese frosting, they are similar to carrot cake.
I replaced the white flour with instant oats, and the water with sour cream- SO DELICIOUS! If you like oat muffins, definitely try it! They could've used more oats, even up to double the amount, but the flavor was great and they were perfectly moist!
At my preschool, we do a "feast" every year. The kids aren't too keen on pumpkin pie, and the muffins I made last year were just plain muffins...I found this recipe this year and I am in love! These were the perfect cross between muffins and pumpkin pie! Moist and delicious and a big hit! I made a double batch and made them mini size. We put home made cream cheese frosting and orange sugar sprinkles on them for a festive touch. I will be making them again next year. Also, my 14 month old just loved them plain for breakfast...never seen her cram a muffin in her mouth like that ;)
I halved this recipe so I could use a 15oz can of pumpkin puree. THESE ARE SO GOOD. I love that it has both white and whole wheat flour and very little sugar. I use my own blend of pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice) since I find some pumpkin pie spice blends overpowering. I added 1/4c of oats and a handful of mini chocolate chips and theyre just divine.
