Pumpkin Pie Muffins

I made this recipe this fall when I was craving something seasonal. After trying other recipes that just lacked that homey pumpkin-pie taste, I decided to make my own. It makes about 24 large muffins or 6 muffins and a loaf. Even though they last well in the refrigerator, you may want to halve the recipe for individuals or small families. Add some cream cheese frosting and they'd make great cupcakes.

Recipe by PChicki

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 330 degrees F (166 degrees C). Grease 24 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Mix whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Whisk pumpkin pie filling, sugar, oil, water, and eggs together in a separate bowl until just mixed. Stir flour mixture, about 1/4 cup at a time, into pumpkin mixture until batter is just combined. Fill muffin cups with batter just below the brims.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool muffins on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 336.4mg. Full Nutrition
