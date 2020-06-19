Pumpkin Pie Muffins

These were amazing as muffins. They were light and fluffy and even the ones I made ahead the night before and put in the muffin tins and then refrigerated due to power outage turned out beautifully the next morning, though the dough saturated the papers some and were a little sticky on the bottom of the muffin tin. I really like that this recipe includes the whole wheat flour as well. I think it really adds body to the flavor. I didn’t have all of all the ingredients so I used 1/2 of required amount of brown sugar and 1/2 of white sugar as I was running a little low on sugar which also gave it a rich caramel flavor. And I used 1/3 of required oil as butter and 2/3 as vegetable oil (again, what I had on hand). I made homemade pumpkin purée by seeding and peeling a pumpkin, cutting it into pieces and boiling for 30-45 min with a cup of water in a covered pan over medium low heat. Then I drained the water off (I saved it to use it in place of the water in the recipe) and put the pumpkin in my blender jar to cool. After fully cool, I blended it until it was quite smooth. Then I transferred it to my nut milk bag (which I usually use to drain cheese curds) and drained it until it was more or less the consistency of store bought pumpkin puree. This made a very smooth and more or less equivalent puree to store bought, which I haven’t found here (Bangladesh) yet. Just FYI, this recipe did not turn out well at all as a loaf bread (it is a muffin recipe, not a loaf recip