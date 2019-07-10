Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce

4.5
46 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 12
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This peanut sauce is very flavorful, with lemon, ginger, and quite a bit of heat. It's good with satays, stir-frys, rice bowls, or good as a dip. Don't be afraid to add more or less of the spices, just add to taste! Store in the fridge up to one week.

Recipe by Genevieve

Gallery

Credit: DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic and ginger in hot oil until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add hot water, peanut butter, and lemon juice to the saucepan; stir until smooth. Stir chili sauce, hoisin sauce, and soy sauce into the peanut butter mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to low and cook sauce at a simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Add red pepper flakes; stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 128.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/11/2022