Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce

This peanut sauce is very flavorful, with lemon, ginger, and quite a bit of heat. It's good with satays, stir-frys, rice bowls, or good as a dip. Don't be afraid to add more or less of the spices, just add to taste! Store in the fridge up to one week.
After making a few changes, I loved this sauce! After I made it, it really tasted like peanut butter and it was too thick for a dipping sauce. So I added about 3 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar, a bit more ginger, one more tablespoon of soy sauce and some hot water to thin it out. Had it as a dipping sauce for some Vietnamese salad rolls! It was great.
Great sauce. Added a little more peanut butter as suggested by the recipe. Added a tsp of fish sauce and a tsp of sesame oil and substituted lime juice for the lemon for a more authentic flavor. Tastes like Cheesecake Factory peanut sauce. Yum!
I made this like the recipe called for -- although I only had crunchy peanut butter in my house. I really , really like it. I servied it with the Indonesia Pork Satay on allrecipes, I mixed it in rice, I look forward to putting it on grilled chicken. My son said to email the recipe to him.
I was looking for a quick and easy peanut sauce and this delivered...with the help of other commenters (hence the 4 stars). I added a couple of splashes of fish sauce and a couple of squirts of Sriracha. Also, I used lime instead of lemon since that's what I had in the house. Mixed it with baked tofu and shirataki noodles...delicious!
I could not get enough of this sauce. We dipped our grilled chicken pieces into it. But it was so delicious that I then dipped pita pieces, vegetables, etc into it (even ate it by the spoonful at points!). That's how good it was. The flavors melded well and the peanut flavor was not too overwhelming. Can't wait to make it again!
Solid peanut sauce! It has just the right amount of kick to boost the peanut flavor and not be too sweet. This will be a regular for our house. We used it to dip chicken satay but I can't wait to use it for peanut noodles in the future.
So good. As is. I’ve made this recipe a few times now. Most recently, I made a batch and took a few spoonfuls out of the pot, diluting it a bit with some water and using it as a marinade for the chicken, I also took a couple of spoonfuls and added it to our rice noodles, and it all came together nicely for our chicken lettuce wrap meal. This recipe makes a good amount to be used just as a dipping sauce, if you want the extra for marinade etc, I definitely recommend doubling the recipe.
I don't eat very spicy foods, and love peanut sauce. So I modified with just a dash of powdered ginger, and paprika, and the given amounts of garlic, lemon, hoisin, soy sauce. I added more peanut butter for my taste. No chili. Loved it over grilled tofu.
The flavor was spot on. The only reason I deducted a star was because of the amount of water used. I stirred all the ingredients prior to adding water and then slowly added water to get the consistency I desired. I used approximately 1/4 cup instead of 3/4 cup.
This is fantastic! Made it as directed to accompany our first stab at salad rolls and everyone loved it. I considered making a double batch because we generally have to ask for more at a restaurant but it actually made so much that we're making salad rolls again this week. It is a little spicy but we like it that way - you could always tone it down by leaving out the red pepper.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.