Hot and Sweet Sesame Dressing
This is a quick and easy Asian-inspired dressing. It would also make a nice marinade or dipping sauce.
Oustanding, wouldn't change a thing. First, I love the way the dressing thickened up so nicely, as so many Asian salad dressing are too runny. There's no dominant flavor, all ingredients share equally in an outstanding dressing, the sweet-hot-sour elements are just about perfect. Served over grilled pineapple slices today, but I can see drizzling this over grilled chicken tenders, sliced cucumbers, mixing into cole slaw, using as a dip for egg rolls, etc. Thanks BarefootMama for sharing your recipe.
Just boring needs something more.
The recipe as written is good, but I felt that it was a bit bland. I doubled all of the ingredients, except olive oil. I used garlic powder (instead of fresh) and cayenne pepper (blended better than flakes). Additionally I added toasted sesame seeds. Lastly I used rice wine vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar. Tasty!!
I made the recipe as written, but used a hot sesame oil for a bit more spiciness. A great Asian dressing that has a nice body to it. I am going to try using this with hot noodles and add fresh veggies. I bet it would also be delicious in a cold salad.
Yum! The first time I did not strain and dressing was good but had too many particles. The 2nd time I strained the dressing and it was delicious. So good I couldn't waste any so I scraped the sides of the food processor with romaine to soak up the leftovers. Great dressing! Thanks for sharing.
mmmmm....I also added just a few teeny tiny bits of crystallized ginger. It is very comparable to Kraft Toasted Asian Sesame Dressing- The Kraft is just a tad sweeter than this. I think I will just make this from now on. I used all Olive Oil- I didn't have any Sesame Oil. Delicious!!
