Hot and Sweet Sesame Dressing

This is a quick and easy Asian-inspired dressing. It would also make a nice marinade or dipping sauce.

By Sookie Fae Halliwell

cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir sugar and apple cider vinegar together in a small saucepan; cook over medium-low heat until sugar is dissolved, scraping sides of the pan to include all sugar granules, 3 to 5 minutes; remove from heat and let cool 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Combine vinegar mixture, olive oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes in a food processor; blend until the garlic and red pepper flakes are tiny, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 12.2g; sodium 180.6mg. Full Nutrition
