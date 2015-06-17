Jenn's Amazing Spicy Dip

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My best friend Jenn made this recipe for football party we were having at our house, and it was the hit of the night! You can make it as mild or spicy as you like. I have so many people asking me for this recipe, so I thought I'd share it on here. If you cannot find Italian sausage meat, you can buy the Italian sausage in the casing and squeeze it out. Enjoy with tortilla chips.

By Jenn<3Cook

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Spread cream cheese in an even layer into the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish. Layer salsa, sausage, and mozzarella over the cream cheese, respectively.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the mozzarella cheese is melted completely, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 699mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

SugarMommy
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2013
This was quick easy and tasty. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Tracie Jones
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2019
I've made this for our tailgates for the last 2 years and EVERYONE loves it. I've given the recipe out more times then I can count. So simple but crazy flavorful. It's also great with Ritz crackers. Read More
AFWife88
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2014
SugarMommy nailed it...quick easy and really really tasty. This one's a definite keeper! Read More
Derbakermom
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2017
This is a great go-to in a hurry dip recipe that tastes great and allows you to change up according to your liking. I didn't layer I mixed it all up and baked. I also put it under the broiler for a minute to finish up browning. Read More
