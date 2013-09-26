Cowboy Dip

I made up this dip years ago and have found through the years that family and friends request this in football season every year.

By Debe

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Mix tomatoes, black olives, green chiles, green onions, olive oil, vinegar, and garlic salt in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 6.6g; sodium 514.6mg. Full Nutrition
Wendi
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2014
I have made this recipe for over 40 years. The only difference is I use 1/3 cup Wishbone Italian dressing instead of oil and vinegar. It's wonderful! best if refrigerated over night. Read More
Wendi
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2014
I have made this recipe for over 40 years. The only difference is I use 1/3 cup Wishbone Italian dressing instead of oil and vinegar. It's wonderful! best if refrigerated over night. Read More
THEO4020
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2020
Delicious and so easy! Read More
terilyn
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2016
I have been making this dip for years and just made it tonight for a pre-Super Bowl party at my school tomorrow. In Okarche OK. they called it Garbage dip. I have passed along this recipe to many friends. Loved it! Read More
Lpayne2265
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2013
Amazing dip!! So easy and a big hit with everyone! Read More
