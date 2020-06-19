The Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
This is a dense cake with milk chocolate chips that makes a great snack. Kids love it.
I made this for a "Happy First Day of School" treat. It was easy to make and turned out great! I kept the leftovers for snack bars. I am overall very pleased with the taste. The consistency is somewhere between a cookie and a bar.Read More
I always love it when I’m the first reviewer of a recipe and I can enthusiastically report that I loved it. And the reverse is also true. I very much dislike having to review a recipe poorly, and no more so than when I’m the first reviewer. I wouldn’t call it cake – and I wouldn't call it bars either. It wasn't moist as a cake should be, but it wasn't chewy as a bar would be either. I rate these two stars because frankly, after trying these we didn’t think they were good enough to keep.Read More
I made this for a "Happy First Day of School" treat. It was easy to make and turned out great! I kept the leftovers for snack bars. I am overall very pleased with the taste. The consistency is somewhere between a cookie and a bar.
This is a great recipe, thanks for sharing. I changed two things that seemed to make this more of a equal split between cookie and cake. I added 1 cup of quick cooking oats (food processed down to flour,substituted for one of the cups of flour). And instead of 1 cup of butter, I used 1 stick of unsalted butter and 1 stick of margarine. Also I like to add one bag of chocolate chips (regular size) and one bag of mini chocolate chips, bc it gives a almost saturated chocolate texture to the cookie cake, and the Kids LOVE it! Excellent recipe!
I made this for my daughter's birthday party, and it was a huge hit. It is not a cake consistency, so if you're expecting it to have the mouth-feel of a cake, you will be disappointed. It's more like one of the giant, soft cookies that you get at the mall, which they decorate for birthdays and such. It was chewy inside, with a little more crisp at the edges. It was definitely not a bar cookie, either, but it was exactly what I was looking for. It's the same as the Tollhouse recipe with two extra eggs. The pieces were about 1/2 inch tall in the middle, a little taller at the sides. We omitted the nuts, but they would be wonderful. Thank you for posting!
This recipe is terrible. I had to cook it for 10 extra minutes. I thought it was done because it sprung back when touched, but turns out it is overcooked around the outside and raw in the middle. Not great since it was supposed to be a birthday cake for my daughter. Now I have to figure out what else to make her. Very disappointed.
I really enjoyed this recipe and was a little nervous going into it considering how many people had a bad experience. That being said, mine turned out great and I followed the recipe exactly. The only thing I did differently was instead of using a 9x13 pan I used a medium sized bundt pan. This is my goto recipe for potlucks and holidays, and now my partner requests this cake at least once a month! I also used delicious dark chocolate my husband brought back from England. I would suggest giving this a try! I always add a touch of cinnamon!
The only change I made was to use two eggs instead of four and in a 10x15 baking pan and it turned out perfect. Everyone went back for seconds, and some for even more than that! The consistency is like everyone has been saying-- somewhere between a bar and a cookie. If you're looking for more of a cake, this won't be it!
My kids(hubby,kids&grandkids lol) and I absolutely LOVE this recipe!! I have made it 4 times now, each time adding different things(toppings, ingredients, sizes, etc) and it's been a hit everytime 8) I was on the fence in the beginning on whether to make it or not bc of some of the reviews I read..... Idk what happened with theirs but I'm sure glad I gave it a whirl. I've done the following with it so far: First time made it strictly by the recipe & as I said it was perfect for us! Second time I added Peanutbutter Chips rather than Chocolate ones...Again Perfect! Third time I made it with a combination of both chips and drizzled melted Chocolate & Peanutbutter on the top. This so far has been our favorite as my group loves anything with the combo taste lol! Fourth(last time) I made the original recipe version but baked them in my Mini Loaf pans( the individual Brownie ones). This would have been perfect but I miscalculated the baking time by about 3-5 minutes (no fault certainly of the original recipe). Although edible, they weren't as moist as the previous ones So overall I give the recipe a 5Stars & a Big Thumbs Up! It certainly can be made in many many various ways as w/most recipes. I will add that the timing is crucial on this recipe but as long as u know how ur oven normally bakes at it should be fine 8) This recipe is a keeper in my goody box8))
I was a little worried about this recipe because some people seem to have had trouble, but mine turned about absolutely perfect. I made this for my son's birthday party and I simply followed the directions, used a glass 9x13 pan, greased it, and it was absolutely perfect! I couldn't be happier! Super easy!
Baked to the appropriate time, checked for color and bounce as per the instructions. BAM, completely raw inside. You need to cook this thing much longer than stated on the recipe.
I followed the recipe to a T, and it turned out AMAZING!! The center acts a bit doughy when it’s first pulled out of the oven, but it is actually quite done once cooled. It seemed to me like a chocolate chip blondie, not the cookie I was expecting, but quite a pleasant surprise. All 8 kids who tried it loved it, and I do too! I will definitely make it again.
I followed the directions to a T & it was completely raw in the center. I had to bake it for an extra 20 minutes. Other than that it was still pretty good.
We enjoyed these. I added some syrup just because we really like it in our choco chip cookies so I figured it couldn't hurt. It didn't! Also, cookies normally don't look done when it's time to pull them out, so with so many comments saying they turned out perfect and others saying they were way underdone, I just attributed it to the look of cookies before they cool and I went against my judgment when the timer went off and I decided to go ahead and pull them out. When I cut into them they were soupy inside. I put it back in with foil just around the ends and baked until the middle was set and they ended up being great!
I made muffins with his recipe. Turned out well.
Worst recipe ever. I have been cooking it for over an hour and it's still completely dough.
I did 6x2 round pan instead. I used smaller portions of what it said to use and did a 2 serving size. I could of gotten way with 4 to 5 serving size. I also add my own touch by putting vanilla whipping frosting on top with chocolate chips and pecons on top with a drizzle of chocolate. It is so good it tease like a cookie but springy like a cake.
This came out so good!!! I followed the recipe exactly. I baked it for a total of 25 minutes. When I took the cake out of the oven it looked slightly bubbly on top like the cake might not be done, but a tooth pick came out clean. After the cake cooled for 10 minutes it settled and was perfect. I’m going to make this again and again!
They were rather dry and the consistency was more like that of a specialty bread.
DELICIOUS
I made this for my family and everyone loved it! Perfectly moist! We had to bake it for 10 more minutes, my only complaint!
Delicious and chocolatey!!! Made this for my husband's birthday and it was a big hit!:)
I saw this recipe @ 6 pm. It looked so good that I had to make it. This late at night I had to do cake mix version which came out great. I did use butter and vanilla extract, then added flaked coconut to the batter. I did one half
of cookie cake with Nutty Cream Cheese Fudge Frosting ( Just in case it was too sweet). I'll try to make scratch version of this recipe this weekend. Thanks for sharing.
Just a big pan of mush. The edges were very brown and the entire center was just uncooked batter. I don't think this would bake all the way in the center without the edges being burned. Just awful.
This cake is so delicious and moist. My family loved it and so did I. I have made this recipe two weekends straight.
I put this on a large pizza pan with sides. I was a little nervous it was going to expand over the edges but it held up. The cake ended up about 1.5" tall. I was a nice compromise for cake and cookie. It was very soft and chocolatey! The family loved it.
I keep chocolate chips in the house so I've have tried a number of chocolate chip recipes since NJ closed... this by far is my favorite... it came out perfect!!! Its cookiey, cakey, soft, and spongy. I read once to add chocolate chips with my heart so I didn't really measure those, I added some on top, and used walnuts instead of pecans... and IT IS DELICIOUS!!! I'm about to eat another piece now...
it tasted like a dry sponge cake it was not sweet enough it took longer to cook then 20 min it took almost 35 min it was tasty but it was just not right something was off
MMM... This recipe was delicious! I made it into cookies and they were soft, warm, and just chewy enough. Best cookies ever!
too much butter
It was okay. The bake time was way off. I would say it needed about 35 minutes. Not a keeper.
This is one of my favorite cakes. I also hate when people rate a cake after making changes. With that being said, I read all the reviews and determined that the cake needed a cup of milk added in the ingredients to make it more cake like. I also upped the baking time to 30 min. in a 9 x 13 pan. Yum!
It was not like a cookie cake you would expect.... it tasted like a cake with chocolate chip into...
