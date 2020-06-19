The Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

3.8
36 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

This is a dense cake with milk chocolate chips that makes a great snack. Kids love it.

Recipe by Chris__D

Gallery

Credit: naples34102
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Stir flour, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Beat butter, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Beat eggs and vanilla into butter mixture until smooth. Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts. Spread cookie batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and the cake springs back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool before cutting into 2-inch squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 241mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/20/2022