The Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

My kids(hubby,kids&grandkids lol) and I absolutely LOVE this recipe!! I have made it 4 times now, each time adding different things(toppings, ingredients, sizes, etc) and it's been a hit everytime 8) I was on the fence in the beginning on whether to make it or not bc of some of the reviews I read..... Idk what happened with theirs but I'm sure glad I gave it a whirl. I've done the following with it so far: First time made it strictly by the recipe & as I said it was perfect for us! Second time I added Peanutbutter Chips rather than Chocolate ones...Again Perfect! Third time I made it with a combination of both chips and drizzled melted Chocolate & Peanutbutter on the top. This so far has been our favorite as my group loves anything with the combo taste lol! Fourth(last time) I made the original recipe version but baked them in my Mini Loaf pans( the individual Brownie ones). This would have been perfect but I miscalculated the baking time by about 3-5 minutes (no fault certainly of the original recipe). Although edible, they weren't as moist as the previous ones So overall I give the recipe a 5Stars & a Big Thumbs Up! It certainly can be made in many many various ways as w/most recipes. I will add that the timing is crucial on this recipe but as long as u know how ur oven normally bakes at it should be fine 8) This recipe is a keeper in my goody box8))