Easy Baked Turkey Wings
My mom made these baked turkey wings growing up and now my family loves them too. This recipe is very easy to make. Serve over rice or mashed potatoes.
My mom made these baked turkey wings growing up and now my family loves them too. This recipe is very easy to make. Serve over rice or mashed potatoes.
Great stuffffff! I made this at least 3 times and all times were equally delicious. I, however, do season my turkey wings my own way since I don't have the poultry seasoning (season salt, basil, chili powder, onion powder, white ground pepper, and granulated garlic). I also never have canned cream of anything in my pantry so I do make my own simple substitute: Homemade Cream of "Something" Base: 2 tablespoons butter 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth 1/2 cup low-fat or fat free milk salt and pepper to taste (or chicken bouillon) Melt butter. Stir in flour; keep stirring until smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat and add the chicken broth and milk, a little at a time, stirring to keep smooth until it thickens. Hope this helps!Read More
I think someone edited the recipe and got it reversed. recipe makes no sense, but I followed it. per recipe -- Baked ""covered "" with water 1 hr. til browned - it just steamed the wings and made more liquid, no browning then................... per recipe -- Baked ""uncovered "" with sauce 1 hr. til cooked - it just dried out the sauce and and was not very appealing. ended up with steamed turkey wings with dried out sauceRead More
Great stuffffff! I made this at least 3 times and all times were equally delicious. I, however, do season my turkey wings my own way since I don't have the poultry seasoning (season salt, basil, chili powder, onion powder, white ground pepper, and granulated garlic). I also never have canned cream of anything in my pantry so I do make my own simple substitute: Homemade Cream of "Something" Base: 2 tablespoons butter 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth 1/2 cup low-fat or fat free milk salt and pepper to taste (or chicken bouillon) Melt butter. Stir in flour; keep stirring until smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat and add the chicken broth and milk, a little at a time, stirring to keep smooth until it thickens. Hope this helps!
These turkey wings were so yummy; my husband's only words were...OMG. The recipe was also very easy to make.
First time ever cooking Turkey wings. The recipe was perfect! So delicious. I was so emotionally moved that someone was so giving to share this treasure. Thank you!!
I've always made my turkey wings/portions this same way and they always come out delish!!! Sometimes I cook them in the crockpot. Try also baking with Lipton onion soup for 1 hour, omit the salt and poultry seasoning, then add the cream of mushroom soup, bake another hour. Great also...
Delicious :)
Use chicken broth instead of water.
It was definitely good!!! I used Lipton onion soup mix, paprika, black pepper, Gallic salt, crushed peppers, and a little seasoning salt. Then I baked in cream of mushrooms. My family enjoyed it with some black eye peas, candied yams, mac n cheese and okra. Finished off with a piece of cornbread.
These can be made without cream of mushroom. Season liberally with season salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion salt, sage and paprika. Sprinkle with flour and mix together. Sprinkle more flour on top and add chicken broth (or water). The amount of broth (or water) you put will be how much gravy you will have. Cover with foil and cook at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hour. Take off foil and cook for an additional 1 hour (1 1/2 hour if you really want it falling off the bone).
This is actually my pic being featured. I had the butcher cut the wings up then I seasoned it and browned it in a cast iron pot first. Then followed the instructions. I added onions and bell peppered before baking without covering it. Then added the soup as instructed and covered it to let it simmer. This is my favorite turkey recipe and I make it all the time.
I think someone edited the recipe and got it reversed. recipe makes no sense, but I followed it. per recipe -- Baked ""covered "" with water 1 hr. til browned - it just steamed the wings and made more liquid, no browning then................... per recipe -- Baked ""uncovered "" with sauce 1 hr. til cooked - it just dried out the sauce and and was not very appealing. ended up with steamed turkey wings with dried out sauce
My family loves these. They are so inexpensive and taste like you have been cooking all day. I changed some of this. I found that Golden Mushroom soup has a better flavor with the turkey. I also added a tablespoon of Heinz 57 steak sauce. I cook them slowly for four hours on 325, then turn it up to 350 degrees. The last hour is when I turn it up. So juicy and tender!
This is my first time making turkey wings, and they turned out wonderful! I changed the seasonings a little bit, added lemon pepper, and it is awesome. The only thing is the skin wasn't crisp enough, but I figured that you can put it under the broiler for a couple mins to brown and crisp.
I tried this and loved it. Will certainly make again. Did not vary from recipe as submitted. Thanks for sharing!
I made this recipe last night, and it was a definite hit with the family. The only thing that I changed was using chicken stock instead of water. I mixed the remaining stock from the can with the cream of mushroom soup to make gravy for the rice. Simply delicious!
Made this today and my family LOVED it ! I changed the recipe up a little . Seasoned the turkey wings with poultry seasoning pepper garlic salt adobo onion powder and soul seasoning. Instead of adding the cream of mushroom in the last hour I poured it into the bottom of my baking dish with a tablespoon of water and stirred it before adding the turkey wings. Baked on 350 for a hour covered and the last hour uncovered. Came out perfect and my boyfriend said I definitely need to make again. Even my 6 year old was ecstatic about them.
Very Good and simple to prepare. I did substitute chicken broth for water. Also added celery an bell pepper for more flavor.
The turkey wing's were delicious my family said its not enough.
This recipe was so yum. Never made turkey wings before and I was a little bit skeptical about the cream of mushroom soup. But it was great. Will definetly be making this again!
Delicious and very easy to make. My entire family loved them!!! I was told that this is a "keeper".
Man, these wings were SCRUMPTIOUS! I put them in the crock pot instead of the oven which I think made them taste better. Will do them again.
I gave it 5 stars because it was very simple. I did not have the poultry seasoning but did have everything else. I guess the poultry seasoning is what gives it a little kick. It was delicious but next time i will make sure to have the poultry seasoning.
This was really a great quick dish. I used cream of celery instead of cream of mushrooms (not a fan of mushrooms) but everyone in my family enjoyed it 100%. Really flavorful!
Great recipe! I don't like canned mushroom soup so I made a few changes.Seasoned the legs with all the same ingredients and added paprika and used 1/2 can chicken broth plus 1/2 cup of water.After 1 hour mixed 2 TBSP of corn starch,the rest of the chicken broth and 1/2 cup of half n half and 1/2 cup of water and 1/2 pkg of lipton onion soup mix.....fabulous!
Oh my goodness. I made this dish for some friends and family and there were no leftovers and no crumbs left on the plates. This recipe instantly became a family favorite.
This was so great. I made it for my fiancé only two days after thanksgiving and even though he said he was tired of turkey, after one bite all he could say was amazing! The only thing I did different was cook it in my trusty cast iron skillet. Thanks so much for helping me make him think I'm a food goddesses!
Very easy recipe and it taste great! I also used chicken broth instead of water and substituted poultry seasoning with a dash of cajun seasoning. Served this over white rice with a side of greens and it was amazing! I used the broth to make gravy for the rice...yummy! Will be cooking this again soon!
My family loves it even my wife and she’s not a big turkey wing eater. I actually cook the wings for the first hour covered like it says, but after the first hour I cook them uncovered for an additional 30 min before I add the water an cream of chicken soup (the cream of chicken soup was the better choice for me , I don’t like mushrooms). Cook for the last 30 min and wahlaa
My husband and daughter loved it. Super easy to make. Maybe needs 2 cans of soup though, so there is more sauce leftover. I served with rice.
Used this recipe today, and made the best flavorful, juicy and tender turkey wings ever. I took someone's suggestion and used the golden mushroom soup, and it was a big hit in my home!!! Thank you for sharing this.
Oh my goodness! I made these wings last night sinceit was different from my norm, only thing i can say is that the pan is now clean. These wings are outrageously delicious. Thanx for sharing ur recipe.
Excellent recipe, i rubbed the wing with olive oil and seasoned them to my own taste, i used chicken stock instead of water and added yellow, green, and red peppers (Small Cut) and followed recipe until golden brown. Using the chicken stock and dripping from the cooked wings i made a rue using the directions from (FOODPLEASE REVIEW) added fresh mushrooms and made my own homemade gravy. I put everything into my dutch oven and put in oven until fully tender, OMG WHAT A TREAT. To make the gravy you can go to the reviews and look for (Food Please) and read her instructions, Thanks FOOD PLEASE.
I made this and I used chicken stock to the pan instead of water and golden mushroom mixed with 1/2 cup stock and I poured melted butter over the top after they were seasoned and before baking . They look wonderful and they were easy oh and I sprinkled a little smoked praprika before baking .
So good my husband asked to make it again a week later.
I usually use lemon pepper or cream of chicken but i tried the cream of mushroom added some smoke paprika and parsley and it was de-llllissssious....thanks
Awesome. Thanks so much for sharing this. I dressed up the basic recipe slightly by adding some chopped celery to the onions, and also some fresh chopped mushrooms when I added the cream of mushroom soup. For the poultry seasoning I actually used Emeril Essence to "kick it up a notch". I served it over some leftover vegetable rice and my sweetie LOVED IT. Like, enough he had to tell me the next day I'd better not lose that recipe.
Great recipe. I did tweak a bit: I mixed wings in melted herb butter then seasoned with salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, garlic salt and smoked paprika, and I used chicken broth instead of water. I sliced a large onion and spread them out on my shallow pan, then laid the wings on top. I set the oven to 325, covered for the first hour, then mixed a cup-ish (I eyeballed) of the juices at the bottom of the pan (It makes a lot) with a can each of cream of mush and cream of celery, then poured that over everything and baked uncovered another two hours. Crispy and falling off the bone, and the gravy was phenomenal. Even better the next day, and the day after... So easy and you can play with the recipe all you want. It's fool-proof.
This was my first time making turkey wings and I must say that I'm very pleased. Will be making again!!! ????
Delicious and easy!
I followed the recipe up until it said for it to cook uncovered. It’s best to keep the foil on it the entire time. The meat was falling off the bone and was so good!! I never cooked turkey wings and this was by far the best recipe for a first timer.
I just wanted a quick recipe for baked turkey wings, so I didn't use the mushroom soup, just the one cup of water. I used another 1/2 cup of water after the first hour of cooking was finished, and then popped it back in the oven for only another 40 minutes (because I set the temp to 375F instead of 350F). This is the fourth time I've used this recipe and it's now the go-to recipe for my baked turkey wings, legs, & thighs). Yum!
This was good and easy! I did use chicken stock instead of water with the cream of mushroom soup but everything else the same.
Made this quick dish for my family,they just loved it,sprinkle a little paprika on it and served it over rice.My granddaugher who's 4yr old said delicious
They came out tough and rubbery after 2 hours at 350
The whole family loved the wings! I added a little Rosemary and thyme and smothered them in Brown gravy.
This is a very easy and great recipe. I made this on 10/21/2015. I made it just like the instructions said. The turkey wings came out moist and tasty, as a side dish I had long grain rice and green beans. Can not wait until my husband gets home to taste it.!!!! Thanks for the recipe.
These were wonderful, even my husband enjoyed them!
My family loves it! I'll be making it again very soon.
Me and my husband loved it.. I had to use cream of broccoli because my husband cannot have mushrooms..
Very good recipe; however it was very salty. I will omit the salt the next time I make it.
Ive made my turkey wings like this for years. I will try it with the chicken broth in place of the water. This is just as the title says. Easy!!!!
So delicious!
The turkey wings were tender and delicious. I didn't measure the spices, just sprinkled them on the wings. And I didn't add onions. The mushroom soup creates a delicious gravy.
I thought this was a good recipe. I made the recipe as is. I do wish the turkey wing meat would have fell off the bone more easily. Not sure if I should've cooked them longer or for less time. I would make this recipe again.
I made the Easy Baked Turkey Wings on Sunday. This is very easy to make without a lot of preparations. I liked this recipe so well that I have sent pictures to family members. The only change I made was that I used "Cream of Chicken Soup . A very simple but very tasty meal!
The Best! Tried and true! I use a can of cream of chicken instead of mushroom. Add cornbread dressing around the sides on the second hour of baking! Great every time!
My family devoured these wings. I have to figure something else for dinner tomorrow. Lol
These are the bomb!!!! Delicious!!!!
Followed the recipe except I didn't have poultry seasoning but it came out yummy any way! However, next time I will substitute chicken broth for the water and see whatever difference it will make.
Big hit at my house!! I loved the taste. It will be made at least once a month at my house.
i will be making this again one of my favorite dishes
Coated seasons on wings with table spoon of butter and quarter cup of olive oil!!!!
Excellent recipe. I made some modifications for my liking. Use both cream of mushroom and cream of broccoli soup, onion soup mix, unsalted chicken broth instead of water. Cooked about 20 minutes less. Turned out excellent.
Excellent and much easier than the other recipes I see on Allrecipes.However,I didn’t use poultry seasons,just salt,pepper,onion & garlic powders
I didn't put sour cream in mushroom soup and still was good
I added everything except for the mushroom soup and replaced it with vegetable soup instead. and I added some chicken bouillon into the half cup of water and 1/4 tsp of curry, cumin and nutmeg. Also as suggested, I added some of the turkey juice in the soup after the first hour. They were tender, the hubs ate it all up. Though I did think it is a bit salty esp since I added the bouillon so I would omit the salt or add less ,and will even try one with mushroom soup next time. Thanks for this recipe!
Great Recipe! I added a few more seasonings (sazon Goya) and field peas. Yummy!
Great recipe! Will definitely make again! I did sear them first in the cast iron skillet to give them some bite. As any cook knows, seasoning food depends on taste. While the seasonings included in the recipe worked great, I strongly suggest that you season according to your own taste/preference. And anyone saying they used chicken broth in place of water...as you will, but there's really no need for that. The wings make their own stock and it's quite scrumptious! Just add a small layer of water as stated in the recipe. After the first hour, I smothered them in my "secret" plain yogurt/lemon zest mix, put them back in the oven for another hour, uncovered, and during the last 20 mins, basted periodically. Served them over lemon-garlic pasta. M-m-m! Nice & heart healthy!!!
First and foremost, I must say that this is an excellent recipe. I chose to make this dish with (2) cans of cream of mushroom soup to ensure that there would be enough gravy to top my side, which was rice. I added (2) tbs of butter to the meat during the baking process. I baked my wings covered for two hours, then uncovered, added gravy, and baked for an additional 30 mins. The dish came out great.
Tasted great as I really adjusted the spices. Did not come out brown or crispy. Used twice as many wings as it called for so perhaps that made it "wetter" (?) my changes included: cayenne, black pepper, salt, dried:parsley,thyme,sage,garlic,onion. Cooked it in a stainless steel roaster and at the halfway point I put in 10 large mushrooms quartered along with the mushroom soup. Hubby liked it but also commented on how wet it was and we discussed options to dry it up a bit. Perhaps not putting the lid on for the first hour of cooking? Will try again sometime and see if that's a better option.
Great recipe. However I tweaked it a little and added homemade jerk seasoning as my base seasoning. Ate it with coconut rice and Mac and cheese shells.
Great Recipe! I added a few more seasonings (sazon Goya) and field peas. Yummy!
This came out delicious. I followed all the ingredients except made my own cream soup base that another reviewer had used.
Made this dish for the first time and the wings were delicious and falling off the bone. Any changed chicken broth instead of water.
I cooked it in a 13×9 Cake pan, took 2hr15min. Very good.
This recipe is delicious! My 4 year old who is a picky eater even loves it he was telling my neighbor my mom made turkey and it was delicious. I will defiantly be making this recipe again. we had it with cornbread dressing, mixed vegetables and mac & cheese. Yummy
I made it for family and loved it but it took 3 hours for them to cook on 350
I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving. All I can say is it didn’t last long. The turkey was falling apart. I’m making it for Christmas too. December 2019
Great meal family favorite followed directions cam out perfect
very delicious
This was amazing! I did tweak the recipe just a bit by adding bell pepper with the onions and spices. Instead of all water I used half water and half chicken broth. When I added the soup mixture I also included half a package of dry onion soup mix and a few dashes of crushed red pepper. My family loved it!
It turned out delicious, first time making them and even better the next day.
This recipe is freaking awesome. Tried it and the fiancee was impressed. Thank you
These are wonderful!! I'll be keeping this recipe in my box.
I love the seasoning on this. I substituted a 1/4 tsp of garlic powder for the garlic and omitted the onions. The gravy was pretty watery (I used chicken broth), and kind of greasy from the wings. But all in all it was good. I may try doing this again, just because I loved the seasoning, and just roast them, without the gravy.
As most people on here, I used my own spice mix (garlic & herb seasoning, a touch of cajun seasoning, white pepper and onion powder) and added unsalted chicken broth instead of water to the mushroom soup before baking the second time. It is still a tad tough for us so I'll try pressure cooking the wings for the first round before roasting (we like turkey when the meat is super tender). The sauce turned out super delicious, and we ended up dipping all of our veggies and drowning our mashed potatoes in it!
It turned out perfect! !!!
Thawed these out by accident...so made this recipe! Family loved it!!!!
Delicious! I’ve cooked numerous times. I used a large onion and cooked an extra hour. I cooked the entire time uncovered which made it crispy on the outside. So so good.
I just made this recipe and it was awesome... the only alteration I made to the recipe was that I used a can of cream of chicken and mushroom soup instead of the can of just cream of mushroom soup. This recipe is definitely one I would make again.
It was great
I added my own little touch
Very good & healthy. I love this recipe, my family does also.
It turned out really good. I will definitely make it again
This has been my go to recipe and I love it!
Great recipe. I will definitely make this again. I substituted chicken bouillon for the poultry seasoning, and uncovered and browned an additional 15 minutes at the end.
very delicous easy to make
Instead of cutting up onions I used onion soup mix. My family loves turkey wings. This recipe is great!
I added my own seasonings and marinade. It had great flavor and color but the meat was dry. I did try to baste turkey because during cooking because I knew the pieces were bigger than recipe called for but that was the only flaw. I will try it again.
Great recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections