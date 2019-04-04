Easy Baked Turkey Wings

My mom made these baked turkey wings growing up and now my family loves them too. This recipe is very easy to make. Serve over rice or mashed potatoes.

Recipe by Makenzie and Cy's mom

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place turkey wings and onion in a casserole dish; sprinkle seasoned salt, poultry seasoning, black pepper, and garlic on both sides of each wing. Pour 1/2 cup water into the casserole dish and cover.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned, 1 hour.

  • Stir cream of mushroom soup and 1 cup water together in a bowl; pour over turkey wings in the casserole dish and return to the oven, uncovered.

  • Continue baking until brown and tender, 1 more hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 35.4g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 111.9mg; sodium 810.6mg. Full Nutrition
