Fantastic Focaccia Bread

This...is...DA BOMB!! Haha. I didn't really know what Focaccia bread was until I had to use it for another recipe. I couldn't find it in my local supermarket, so thank god I found this reicpe. Wow...it used an insane amount of olive oil, but it came out unbelievably great!! There was this hint of olive oil in the taste, too. :D I didn't have honey, so I replaced it with light brown sugar, and it came out delicious. I would have eaten it all myself, but I mustn't get any fatter. Hahaha. If you want to cut the Focaccia bread...I suggest waiting until it's cooled down. Being as stupid as I was, I cut it immediately after it came out of the oven and felt that hot steam slap me in the face when I pulled the bread apart. That's probably just common sense, but in case anyone else has their dumb moments, I'll give them this heads-up. :)