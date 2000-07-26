Fantastic Focaccia Bread

This recipe is simple and easy! You can add garlic, oregano, or sun dried tomatoes to spice it up!

Recipe by Shanna Marsh

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 45 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve honey and yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • Add 1 cup flour, salt, and 3 tablespoons olive oil to the yeast mixture. Stir until combined and then work in the last cup of flour. Knead the dough until smooth, elastic, and soft, about 7 minutes. Add only enough flour to keep the dough from being sticky. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll out the dough into a rectangle, about 1/2 inch thick. Place in greased 9x13 inch pan or baking sheet. Cover and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Poke dimples in the bread and drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil on top. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 14.2g; sodium 293.1mg. Full Nutrition
