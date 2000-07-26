Fantastic Focaccia Bread
This recipe is simple and easy! You can add garlic, oregano, or sun dried tomatoes to spice it up!
This is a great recipe! So simple, and easy to follow. No guessing here! I've tried a few focaccia recipes on this site, and I like this one for the great directions. Plus it doesn't use a bread machine, as so many other recipes on here do. My only complaint is that it doesn't make enough! :) I will double the recipe next time, as this one was gone in no time here (and it's just me, my hubby, and my two kids- a 3 yr. old and a one yr. old!) I almost passed this recipe up before because it looked too simple, but that was easily modified by adding a teapsoon of Italian Seasoning herb blend, and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. I used half whole wheat for this recipe. Served with Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup. I'm glad I tried this recipe; I will be making it again!Read More
Well, it rose nicely the first time. Much less so on the 2nd rise. So it was much thinner than I would have liked - about 1/2" total. Could be because I rolled it too thin. Also, it seemed really bland.Read More
This was not difficult at all to make. It was worth the work. The seven minutes of kneading really paid off. I topped it with chopped garlic and fresh rosemary, and baked it on the pizza stone. My husband practically ate the whole thing himself.
This bread is just as the title says "Fantastic". I quadrupled it, the amount of yeast I used was 1 1/2 teas. of SAF brand yeast. I dimpled the surface of the bread and poured on the olive oil and then put on pieces of roasted red and yellow pepper and then sprinkled with Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. It was too good!!!
I used my KitchenAid mixer with the dough hook to do the kneading, and even so, it took quite a bit longer than 7 minutes to make the dough soft. I also added an Italian mix of spices as the mixer kneaded. Before putting it in the oven, I spread kosher salt on top of the olive oil. Interestingly my dough did not rise very much, even after the first rise, and I was concerned that it would be rock-like, but I saw another very similar recipe, which recommended the second rising be only 30 minutes, so I followed those directions since my bread didn't seem to be rising anyway. I am pleased to report, that in the end, the bread was quite tasty. I'll be making it again.
A fantastic, EASY focaccia recipe. I baked it straight onto the Pizza stone. I also shaped the dough after it had risen and placed on top garlic, rosemary, basil and some fresh parmesan cheese.
Simply delicious! My first bread using yeast, I can't seem to bake enough because everyone wants to try it! I added herbs the second time around - a tsp each of oregano, rosemary, basil, thyme, and garlic salt (omitting the other salt). I prefer it herbed but it was tasty any way I made it! I'm already looking forward to making more.
My husband made this for me. He could not beleive how easy it was to do! He sprinkeled the top with Mrs. Dash Gallant Garlics classic Italiano. Then made it into a Portabello Mushroom sandwich to die for! Thanks for the recipe! It will be a staple in my house! Jen
Amazing! I used 5 Tbsp of olive oil and put it in a bowl mixed with 2 garlic cloves, minced, 1Tbsp of rosemary, a pinch of fresh ground pepper, 1/4 tsp oregano and 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, and a pinch of sea salt. I did this first to let the spices marrinade in the oil before getting the yeast ready. The added herbs and spices was just the way I like it. This is a great and easy recipe that is versatile. You could add any combination of herbs, spices or even veggies (sundried tomatoes, olives, jalopeneos, ect.). While the bread was cooling from the oven I brushed about 1 tsp of olive oil on the top and sprinkled shredded parmessan cheese on top. Note: I thought that the pan size was too big for the amount of dough so I baked mine in a pie plate and it worked out great. I will be making this lots with different flavor combinations. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a very easy and simple bread to make, especially for a first time bread maker which I was before this recipe. I've made focaccia three times and every time it taste great. One of my friends tried it and she said it was even better than what she gets at her favorite Italian cafe.
Wow! Great bread and so easy to make! This is a REAL favorite. To serve, I mixed a little Parmesan cheese with olive oil for dipping. It all disappeared way to quickly. Thanks for the recipe.
Perfectly simple focaccia recipe.. topped mine with kraft italian blend cheese and italian herbs. Yum thanks for replading the recipe I lost
This is a great recipe, and very easy! I put chopped rosemary in the yeast mixture just before the flour. Topped with roma tomatoes, kosher salt & drizzled olive oil. Very very nice!
This is the second time I made this fantastic bread, each time with the help of my KitchenAid mixer, as I have physical limitations and cannot stand in one place long enough to knead the dough. Again, the bread was a complete success. I doctor it up to mimic a local bakery's favorite of ours, using sliced Roma tomatoes, spinach, sliced black olives, minced garlic, crumbled feta and freshly cracked black pepper. Outstanding. This is my go-to recipe for homemade focaccia. Thank You!
Very delicious and simple to make. Definitely add herbs.
I live in Italy and am married to an Italian, so this was a true test of the recipe...and it PASSED! My husband loved it and requests it often. I have adapted the recipe slightly to match our tastes, using more oil and less flour in the dough. I've never had any problems with the dough rising, especially when I let it rise in a barely warm oven. We like it best either plain, sprinkled with coarse kosher salt, or topped with chopped garlic, thin slices of tomato, and oregano. Compliments on a great Focaccia recipe!
This bread really is fantastic! I made it the first time as directed (though I mixed the dough in a bread machine). Then I tried dividing it into three sub rolls (same cooking time/temp), and it worked beautifully!
This bread came out fantastic just like the title says it...my husband and I finished it in no time. I had tried a couple of other recipes but they would not come out. This recipe was great. For those of you that it did not rise, it is all about having patience and using the right yeast. I used the Red Star Quick Rise yeast and that one works great. You have to make sure the yeast is activated and you can tell because it looks all bubbly and creamy. I followed the dough recipe to the dot but added seasonings at the end. I dimpled the dough and added pieces of garlic in them. Over the top of the bread I added powdered garlic, some salt and italian seasonings before I baked it. Tastes great by itself or in sandwiches.
I use this excellent recipe for my focaccia base. I add 1 tsp each of basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme and 1/2 tsp garlic salt to the 2 cups flour right away. When I have some on hand, I mix in 1/4 cup diced sun dried tomatoes as well into the mix. I find that if I put the spices and tomatoes on top near the end, they all fall off.I like the added flavor of doing it this way instead : ). Next time I'm adding olives into the mix as well.
This was super easy to make! I added some Italian herbs, garlic salt, and minced onions over the olive oil before baking. It made 4 good-sized roast beef sandwiches, and everyone loved it!
Super easy! It took just minutes to put this together and my husband and I ate the whole thing ourselves with our dinner! I added olive oil to the top with sea salt, cracked black pepper, garlic powder, Parmesan cheese, basil, rosemary, oregano and thyme, then served it with some olive oil in balsamic vinegar. it was to die for!!! This is a keeper!!
This recipe is so easy and turns out great. I'm not usually that great at yeast recipes, but this one did exactly what it was supposed to.... very versatile also, would be great with different toppings (garlic, cheese, olives, onions, jalapenos, etc.)
Not the most authentic tasking focaccia, but an easy good bread for pasta or soups.
easy, fluffy and great bread to make pizza or basically anything...
Great recipe but I would double as you can never get enough, thick focaccia bread. I did this recipe for a family dinner and topped one half with rosemary, slat and pepper, and the other half the traditional way my nonna did it, lots of salt and pepper and anchovies. So good!
Im with a few other posters about this being more of a flat bread than focaccia, but it could be because I used whole wheat pastry flour (which you're suppose to be able to sub cup for cup against white flour). It didn't rise, just kind of stayed in a solid ball (like cookie dough). I did knead it for 7 minutes each ball, a kneading hook sounds more efficient for this task! I added roasted garlic to it which seemed to help combine it along with basil and sea salt. cooked it on pizza stone for 15 min, it didn't rise while cooking, but still came out tasting great! Delicious with a bread dipping oil!
EAsy and delicious. I add about 2 tablespoons of crushed rosemary for my tastebuds :)
This was really good! I made a few changes though; I brushed it with olive oil instead of drizzling and I topped it with 1 Tbs. Rosemary and 2 Tbs finely grated parmesan cheese. Would make again!
This was delicious. My kids and neighbor kids loved it so much that I didn't have any left to use on my panini grill. I doubled the batch because the batches are fairly small, and used my kitchen dough hook. Thanks for the great recipe!
Loved this recipe! Again the variations could be endless. I topped the dough with carmelized onions, sliced black olives, and an Italian seasoning blend. I reduced the cooking time to 375* and had to cook a little longer. Do not over cook this bread! Mine was still quite pale when I removed from the oven and done to perfection. A definite keeper. Thank you MISS_MARSH.
Super straightforward, good base to add your own flavors. I make it as written, aside from adding coarsely ground salt and black pepper to the olive oil spooned on top of the bread before baking. It has a great texture and flavor. I love this recipe because you don't need a single piece of fancy kitchen gadgetry - just a little kneading and rolling that anyone can do. Thank you for posting!
I have now made this bread twice. It is good but missed the salt in the recipe. I think that will make it really good! Very easy to make, even for me!
This was my first time making focaccia bread. Followed the directions and used the same ingredients. On the first rise, I turned on the oven to warm for a few minutes and turned it off since it. Then placed the dough in the oven and it doubled the size in 45 minutes. Instead of sprinkling the oil olive, I brushed it on. I ended up sprinkling some Mrs. Dash garlic & herb and sea salt on top. When baking it, my family asked me if I was making pizza and it smelt like our local pizzeria. It browned nicely. It didn't rise as much as I thought. You really can't taste the honey. It's great with olive oil with ground fresh pepper.
Easy and excellent Focaccia bread recipe. I've recently had a request from my brother to make 'that bread I did that one time'. If it's a request, it's a really well received recipe. Thanks for sharing.
this recipe was fantastic! my bread came out so light, fluffy, and flavorful! i added some fresh rosemary and oregano and chopped garlic to the flour mixture before adding then right before putting it in the over i topped it with the rosemary, garlic and oregano mixture:) i will defiantly use this recpie again!:)
Great recipe. Very easy & simple. I added black Kalamata olives during the kneading process. I left it to rise for half the day (as I wasn't ready to bake it), I believe this made it extra soft focaccia, then proceeded with the rest ofrecipe. Delicious!! We ate it by dipping pieces of focaccia into a bowl of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Great appetiser.
Absolutely delish!! I doubled the recipe, and it was gone the same day! Next time I'll triple it, or quadruple. I added in some seasonings: some black olives and minced garlic, and 2 tsp (for the doubled recipe) each dried basil and rosemary. It was PERFECT!
this recipe is fantastic and sooo easy! I always use it to make my famous bbq chicken pizza, and my friends go crazy for it! Thanks!!
I just made this last night! It was amazing! And so easy! I was short on time, so I didn't let it rise as long as it said to, but it still turned out great! My family loved it!
This focaccia recipe is the closest I've found to Biaggi's focaccia. It is very tender; however, it needs a bit of work in the flavor department. I used about 1/4 c of carmelized onions and 2 cloves garlic for a double batch but I would double that. I also think that I would swap out some of the olive oil for butter. I swear by SAF yeast and used 1/2 tsp. This worked really well on the dough cycle of my bread machine....i have a feeling it would have been way too sticky by hand. Really good dipped in Parm and EVOO.
took it to a neighborhood bunco and everybody loved it. I added oregano and fresh rosemary from my garden on the top with some Himalayan salt, before baking. I also prepared the dough in a bread maker, then baked it as the recipe says. Will be a regular in my house.
Easy to make, difficult to mess up. This focaccia recipe rocks. My customizations include using garlic powder instead of salt, and adding Italian spices and sliced green olives. I can't wait to make it again, and plan to keep experimenting with changes to the recipe.
i love this recipe. i use the basic ingredients for so many different things and add different flavors depending on what i'm making...pizza dough, breadsticks, baguette, you name it. its so easy and versatile. right now i have olive and rosemary breadsticks in the oven. add a handful of finely chopped black olives and ground rosemary into the dough when you're kneading it!
Never made this before.. using any recipe.. so i was quite impressed at how easy it was to make. Enjoyed with a meal of spinach lasagna.. perfect to catch all those saucy drippings.
It's a little stingy with the honey, I used at least a Tablespoon to get the yeast going good. The family loved it. 5 thumbs up. I'm going to have to double the recipe if I want left overs. I also made it in five inch rounds, just perfect for a sandwich bun.
This is an easy and super good recipe. I did cutomize it and it was even more delicious. I added chopped garlic and dried basil to the dough and then after I let it set the second time I drizzled with olive oil as the recipe calls for and then I added sliced olives, sliced cherry tomatoes and dried oregano! thank you so much for sharing a recipe that does not need a bread maker! Very much appreciated. Will definitely do it again and again.
My Family and I loved this bread! I used about 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and the rest AP flour, and added Italian herb seasoning while mixing the oil in. Oh it was so good! I dipped it in walnut oil with Parmesan cheese. And it was easy to make.
Great recipe! Easy and delicious. We use the leftovers for sandwiches ... when there are leftovers.
This was great! I doubled the salt and I had to add a little more liquid, as the dough was a bit dry. Vegetables, olive oil and sea salt/herb mixture topped it off.
Yummy. Add carmelized onions, garlic, sundried tomatoes, parmesean, or herbs.
This went great with our spaghetti, oil and garlic. Very easy to make and the taste was excellent.
Fantastic recipe, it worked! I had the most awesome bread. I added in some italian seasonings and some garlic and actually made it into rectangular chiabbata rolls. They were a huge hit! Thank you!
this recipe is super easy and turns out awesome.
Absolutely Fabulous!!! I added garlic, oregano, italian seasoning, and parsley like some of the other reviewers. I am so happy I decided to try this recipe, it's going to be made weekly!!!
Very good recipe, and easy to alter to give it more variety. My bread turned out flavorful (I added extra spices and a bit of parmesan), and the texture was nice.
Slightly bland for my taste, but nothing that can't be fixed with a bit of garlic or fresh herbs sprinkled on top before baking. Will make again.
This did not turn out for me at all! I have been really into making yeast breads, rolls and focaccia lately and this was very dry and thin. There is another focaccia recipe on this site that is awesome (I can't figure out which one it was that I used!), but this one isn't it. It was like eating a focaccia flavored cracker.
This bread was pretty good. The recipe as-is is a little bland (needs a little more salt if eating plain), but works well with sauces. The texture was a little dry, and not as dense as I was hoping. However, the dough was easy to work with, a plus for my first time making bread totally from scratch.
This recipe was simple to follow and yielded wonderful results. I added dried basil and oregano while kneading, and my kitchen smelled heavenly while it was baking.
makes great hamburger buns.
Great recipe! I sprinkled rosemary, oregano, and sea salt on top, and it tasted so good. The texture and the yummy yeasty taste -- so delicious!
Tasty, tasty, tasty this was very good I did add in some garlic powder and Italian seasoning. My DH loved it, I will make again:-)
This...is...DA BOMB!! Haha. I didn't really know what Focaccia bread was until I had to use it for another recipe. I couldn't find it in my local supermarket, so thank god I found this reicpe. Wow...it used an insane amount of olive oil, but it came out unbelievably great!! There was this hint of olive oil in the taste, too. :D I didn't have honey, so I replaced it with light brown sugar, and it came out delicious. I would have eaten it all myself, but I mustn't get any fatter. Hahaha. If you want to cut the Focaccia bread...I suggest waiting until it's cooled down. Being as stupid as I was, I cut it immediately after it came out of the oven and felt that hot steam slap me in the face when I pulled the bread apart. That's probably just common sense, but in case anyone else has their dumb moments, I'll give them this heads-up. :)
This bread will go fast. Serve it warm with olive oil and freshly ground pepper.
Like one of the other reviewers, this was my first time making focaccia bread. I have to agree that it was not what I was expecting. I added the extra spices as suggested by others, but overall, it was pretty dry.
Absolutely wonderful focaccia! I'm so impressed with how easy this was to make, and how perfectly it came out! I used a rapid rise yeast, so I only had to do one rise. I mixed together the flour, yeast, salt, and olive oil in a bowl. Then heated the water to 120-130 degrees, mixed in the honey, then added to the dry ingredients. Kneaded for 7 mins, then let it rest for 10 mins. Shaped the dough into a rectangle, then let it rise for 40 minutes. Worked fantastically! I topped the focaccia with some sliced grape tomatoes, green onions, kalamata olives, and parsley before baking to make a pretty design on top--and it worked great! Tasted even better! I think the addition of some garlic and dried herbs to the bread would also be a great flavor variation--but it's good as-is too! Thank you so much for the recipe!
Delicious and simple. I added some basil, lavender, and oregano which were a perfect hint of flavor.
I chose this recipe and then give this 5 stars because it's a nice easy focaccia recipe. It uses a small amount of ingredients in case it didn't turn out. :o) I was trying to copy a bread from a Colorado bakery that comes to our garden show every year. This looked like a great starter. Well it turned out great! Not as good as the garden show bread but I can work with it. This will be a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
I followed the recipe exactly. I was really disappointed how flat mine turned out. ANd didn't even taste that good either.
The first time I tried this recipe I made a single batch and used my Kitchen-Aid mixer to kneed, It was not enough dough to kneed properly. The loaf turned out too flat. I read the reviews and decided to try it again making a double batch and adding a little more yeast. It turned out wonderful. I've never used a pizza stone how do you transfer bread onto it after it has risen without it falling?
This recipe turned out moist, deliciously fluffy bread. I used less olive oil than the recipe called for, and topped the loaf with pizza toppings like mozzarella, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and veggie sausage. My boyfriend and his roommate devoured the entire thing is under half an hour.
Loved it, reminded me of the focaccia I had at Romanos. Will definitely do again
I made this focaccia for grilled vegetable sandwiches... I got so many compliments - one of my neighbors called it a "culinary triumph"!I added carmelized onions to the top. Delicious.
YUM! This was my first attempt at bread and it won't be my last. Made it as written (used the quick rise yeast), topped with italian seasoning, oregano, and parsley before baking. Will add garlic next time. It did seem to have a bit too much of a flour taste, but I'm thinking that's because i used to much in the kneading process. Hopefully, a lesson learned.
Really easy, really good, I will make it a again, maybe next time I will experiment with toppings (ex: olives, rosemary etc)
I love this bread!~ It's amazingly easy to make. Like people suggested, I put 1 tspn of Italian Seasoning. I also added 1/4 tspn of garlic powder and 1/4 tspn of garlic granules. It turned out wonderful. My boyfriend helped me with making it and he loves it. We dipped it in some olive oil, crushed black pepper and dried fried onions. It was delish. I couldn't find my rolling pin so I improvised with a rounded cup. Anyways, totally recommend this to first time bakers. Thanks so much for this recipe.
super quick & easy. ive made 2 x's now.. proves you dont need a bread machine!
Excellent recipe!
Excellent recipe. I didn't have any honey and added sugar instead. This recipe is really easy to make. Hubby loved it!
Fun and easy. A bread to be proud of. Beautiful and flavorfull. I doubled recipe and added about 2 tbsp. fresh chopped rosemary, and about 1 tsp. each of garlic powder and italian seasoning. After drizzling with olive oil I sprinkled kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. Will make again, might roll out thinner next time and make more individual breads.
Yum, yum, yum! This is the perfect base recipe for making all sorts of different flavor focaccia bread! I will be making this again and again. This time I added garlic powder, rosemary and basil in the dough and again at the first rising. When I dimpled it and added EVOO I sprinkled some course sea salt over it. So good. My kids ate it right up and even my husband said "It's not bad" which from a Minnesotan man is high praise for something.
This recipe is so great. My family are bread junkies and this took the cake. I came out perfect.
I make this all the time. I use 100% freshly ground whole wheat flour, so it's a little more dense than if you use all purpose flour. I also add about a tablespoon of vital wheat gluten. I also addrosemary which makes it smell wonderful while it's baking, and I add a little more salt. This is a family favorite. I serve it whenever I make soups with extra virgin olive oil and black pepper for dipping. Delicious!!
Bland by it self but a great base to use up any herbs you have lying about. We used a LOT of fresh basil, garlic, oregano, and parsley. Next time we will try a little Parmesan cheese as well.
This turned out pretty crusty through out for focaccia bread, imo. I added garlic powder, basil, and oregano, still think it needs a little more flavor. I will try it again, and see if I made in error causing it to be so flat and crisp.
Left out the rosemary . Served it with stew. It was very good.
Easy to make. Topped with olive oil, and Everything (bagel) seasoning from Trader Joes. It was delicious! This recipe is definitely a keeper! FYI... I doubled the recipe and didn't have any issues whatsoever. It turned out great. Used all organic ingredients too.
I've tried quite a few of the focaccia recipes here and this is by far the best. Simple and delicious bread, allowing for any flavors (we've done black olives, rosemary, and basil as a few) to be added to the bakers taste.
I made this tonight and it turned out more like a flatbread than focaccia. I don't know what went wrong. I baked on my pizza stone. Recommend adding a seasalt..needs flavor.
FANTASTIC, and so easy to make (even with a 2 year old "helping". I added 2 Tablespoons of fresh rosemary that was begging to go in this bread. What a great basic recipe!
This bread needs something else. As bread it is very bland and plain. Looks like others posted that they added parmesan cheese or rosemary ... something to give it more flavor. I have made a lot of yeast breads lately and this one disappointed me.
This is a great basic recipe from which many great variations can be made and that is just what I was after. The instructions are perfect. Thanks.
I make a lot of breads. This recipe is quick and easy. So when I don't feel like baking bread all day I just whip up this recipe. It is also great with some garlic and cheese melted over top as a garlic bread
flavor OK, easier to make
Easiest recipe for focaccia bread! Definitely making this again!
Im giving this a 3 because its my first time making Focaccia, and well, it was OK. I dont know if it was the recipe or me. It didnt get very thick and fluffy or airy as i hoped it would. It was thicker and a little dry. I was wanting thick chewy bread. Maybe i kneaded it too much, im not sure. Still had good flavor when dipped in marinara sauce. All i added to the dough was italian seasoning and red pepper flake. Had a good bite. Will try again.
This was really delicious, but next time, I will be drizzling more than 1tbsp of oil on top. I feel like I could brush 2 or 3 tbsp on top and it would be even more delicious. I made this with sea salt and rosemary and overall, the recipe was delicious if a tiny bit dry.
I haven't made bread for many years, but finally got in the mood when I read an article recently about all the junk that is in commercial bread! This recipe was very easy, and produced a dough that was supple and rose beautifully. I followed reviewer's comments about reducing the salt, otherwise made this per the recipe. I can see that you could make endless custom toppings, yum.
