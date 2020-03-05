Robin's Blond Brownies

These blonde brownies are studded with pecans, chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips for treat with variety.

By Steven Tipton

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 11x7x2-inch baking pan.

  • Beat the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Beat the first egg into the butter until completely blended, then beat in the vanilla with the last egg.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl; add to the butter mixture and stir until just incorporated into a batter. Fold chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and pecans into the batter; spread into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is dry and the edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool brownies in pan for 10 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 106.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Reviews:
It's A New Day
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2013
I followed the recipe except for using milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. I could not imagine trying to spread the dough into the pan specified so I used an 8x8" square pan. They baked about 40 minutes. I would prefer blond brownies to have no chocolate so next time I'll probably make them without. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(9)
robinalex1
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2016
I doubled the recipe for my family for a party (used a 9 X 13 pan) and left out the nuts. Every one gave it a 5 star rating! It's a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Annette Dollenmayer
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2018
This recipe is really good. I like it the way it is (the original recipe) but the chips/nuts additions can be modified with different flavored chips, Heath bar bits, M&M chips etc... The dough kind of reminds me of chocolate chip cookie dough, only just plop it in the pan and go! Great recipe, and I could see a young cook being able to do these easily! Thanks for a wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2014
Love this recipe & it is always a hit. I use all white chocolate chips since that's my husband's favorite and leave out the nuts. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2016
Amazing. I made one change. I dont like butterscotch so I used 2 cups of semi sweet choc chips. I don't think we will ever make regular brownies again!! Family is already asking for another batch. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Ellie H
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2016
Delicious! Made as stated without the nuts. Read More
Helpful
(3)
chris31
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2018
Just made these. I did not add the nuts. Going to serve with a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Will warm up the brownie as little before hand. They are really good right out of oven..hope there will be done left at dinner time???? Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jean Mueller
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2017
I made these brownies for an open house. At the time I did not have any pecans so I made them without. They were delicious. I am going to try them with the pecans next time. Either way I bet they are great! Very simple to make. This recipe is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lydia Cleaver
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2020
I used white chocolate chips instead of semi sweet. I also made a pan with the original recipe. Substitutions or not, this is a wonderful recipe and so simple to make! Read More
Helpful
(1)
