Robin's Blond Brownies

I followed the recipe except for using milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. I could not imagine trying to spread the dough into the pan specified so I used an 8x8" square pan. They baked about 40 minutes. I would prefer blond brownies to have no chocolate so next time I'll probably make them without. Thanks.
I doubled the recipe for my family for a party (used a 9 X 13 pan) and left out the nuts. Every one gave it a 5 star rating! It's a keeper.
This recipe is really good. I like it the way it is (the original recipe) but the chips/nuts additions can be modified with different flavored chips, Heath bar bits, M&M chips etc... The dough kind of reminds me of chocolate chip cookie dough, only just plop it in the pan and go! Great recipe, and I could see a young cook being able to do these easily! Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Love this recipe & it is always a hit. I use all white chocolate chips since that's my husband's favorite and leave out the nuts.
Amazing. I made one change. I dont like butterscotch so I used 2 cups of semi sweet choc chips. I don't think we will ever make regular brownies again!! Family is already asking for another batch.
Delicious! Made as stated without the nuts.
Just made these. I did not add the nuts. Going to serve with a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Will warm up the brownie as little before hand. They are really good right out of oven..hope there will be done left at dinner time????
I made these brownies for an open house. At the time I did not have any pecans so I made them without. They were delicious. I am going to try them with the pecans next time. Either way I bet they are great! Very simple to make. This recipe is a keeper!
I used white chocolate chips instead of semi sweet. I also made a pan with the original recipe. Substitutions or not, this is a wonderful recipe and so simple to make!