Spruced-up Zatarain's® Jambalaya

Spruced-up Zatarain's® jambalaya.

Recipe by Michelle Harris

Credit: Heather 'n Jorja Rollins
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage and onion in hot oil until the sausage and onion are browned, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour water, jambalaya mix, and diced tomatoes with green chile peppers into the pot; bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer until the water is mostly absorbed and the rice is tender, about 25 minutes.

861 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 65.4g; fat 53.3g; cholesterol 102.9mg; sodium 2802mg. Full Nutrition
