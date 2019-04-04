Spruced-up Zatarain's® Jambalaya
Spruced this up even more by using shallot, celery, bell pepper, and adding sausage and shrimp. I added peas and green onion, celery leaf just before finishing. Easy, semi-homemade, delish!Read More
Awesome recipe
Spicy to me, but my husband ate it up. I used half chicken breasts instead of all the sausage, and I added a half can of sweet peas for some color and to sneak in a veggie. Spicy enough you could add more veggies too!
This recipe is a keeper. I did not use 48 oz. of andouille, I split the 48 ounces between chicken, ham and shrimp and andouille. Delighted. I browned the chicken in olive oil and butter, removed it and then added andouille and ham and onion in the remaining oil to saute. Added the cooked chicken. Then followed the recipe. Shrimp was added at the end. However, I had to cook it one hour for my desired consistencey. Low and Slow! Great. Rotel made it really special.
added shrimp, blackened cod, okra, green bell pepper, yellow, orange, red, sweet peppers, onion, 2 cans of diced tomatoes, in an 8 qt crock pot
Its just me an my boyfriend so i made one box of the jambalaya rice. Sauteed onion smoked sausage and one chicken breast and then added the rice and the Rotel an had black beans on the sides awesome meal!!
I had the family sized package, so followed the liquid instructions for that, but did everything else the same. Very delicious and spicy...which is how we like it.
Turned out excellent, just enough to keep it simple yet more flavorful than the base.
I made this for my family for Christmas just to add some spice to our traditional side dishes. They loved it and think I'm a N'Awlin's pro now. They're asking me to make gumbo!! LOL. Thx for the recipe.
Looks great, easy to make, and extremely delicious...
Decent flavor, but not out of this world 5 star. I used turkey (kielbasa) sausage and the flavor was great. Green chilis were a bit much for us. Next time will skip adding those. Good for leftover lunch for work.
Excellent and fast way to turn this mix into passable "real" jambalaya. I added shrimp as some others indicated.
Almost a five star. Claudia and I both liked this. The recipe makes too much for the two of us.
Definitely delicious! Added some cilantro, cayenne seasoning, and potatoes!
I use bell pepper and onion browned in marg. Empty skillet and brown the andou. sausage which is cut in half lengthwise, then sliced thin. (more per square inch in distribution. ) Then add water and rice w/ some extra spices that you list on the side to accommodate the additives. I served it to a gentleman who likes spicy and interesting food. He said GREAT like Tony the Tiger!
Added green peppers and royal with green chiles, with chicken and andouille.
No changes - turned out great. Thanks!
Delicious! I added chicken and crawfish tails.
Turned out perfect! A really tasty variation on an already great product!
I added all of the ingredients sausage and shrimp I cooked my shrimp separately don't like shrimp juice and added it last however I mixed my total with onions and sausage then added toe rice. Came out delicious.
Hubby & I love this fast go to dish. I added my own 2cents . I sautéed sausage , rotel tomato’s & minced garlic until brown . Then, put the dry packet into pot with other ingredients & sautéed the dry packet for about 4 minutes . After, put chicken broth instead of water . It was delicious!
This was awesome have made it twice. I have used both andouille sausage with shrimp and chicken - I like the shrimp better. Both times I made this dish I have only used 1 box of rice. I let the dish simmer on the stove a bit longer to reduce the fluid but it was good for 4 people.
I have made jambalaya from scratch and there is no noticeable difference. To this recipe, I cooked chopped up celery as well as onions. I added shrimp the last five minutes so it had shrimp and sausage. You could easily add chicken as well.
Easy to make and full of flavor!
Great!!! My family and I loved it.
Yummy! All the kids loved it which is surprising!
Awesome! I added chopped cabbage and pineapple and it was amazing!
Great recipe! Tried it ourselves with Patton's hot sausage and some shrimp. Excellent!
