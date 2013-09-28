Bacon Wrapped Citrus Shrimp

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon with a pineapple chunk are quickly marinated in a lime vinaigrette before being pan-fried to a crisp in this easy appetizer.

By Grill master Jay

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a pineapple chunk in the inner curve of each shrimp and wrap shrimp with bacon. Secure by threading a toothpick through the bacon. Arrange wrapped shrimp on a baking sheet and drizzle with lime vinaigrette dressing. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat; arrange shrimp on the skillet and fry until bacon is crispy and browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer shrimp to a serving tray and sprinkle with green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 116.7mg; sodium 595.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Karen Hoskins
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2020
all I had was small shrimp so I made it a casserole. next time I will have large shrimp so I can make it right Read More

Most helpful critical review

LizBiz
Rating: 2 stars
11/10/2014
Taste is yummy BUT... Medium heat for 3-4 minutes does not make bacon crisp. Perhaps pre-cooking the bacon would help. I am going to try the recipe again. Read More
Reviews:
