How to Make Cronuts, Part I (The Dough)

Cronuts are the donuts that make people go nuts! They have the shape and flavor of a doughnut, yet feature the crispy, flaky texture of a buttery croissant. In Part I, I'll show you how to make the dough; in Part II, we'll fry, eat, and analyze.
This recipe was time consuming but the steps were pretty simple. I had to add more liquid after adding the flour. If I made this again, I'd only use 3 cups of flour. Otherwise, I'd follow all of the steps as stated.
The only thing different from the recipe that I did was using a regular unsalted butter. All cronuts turned out great! It took me awhile to make but it was worth it. If you don't have a circular cutter, I used a big glass and a water bottle cover. What a workaround! I will definitely save this recipe. My hubby and kids loved it!
I love this recipe. I have been trying to make a homemade donut that is as good, or better, than a store bought donut for YEARS! This one has become my absolute favorite. It is time consuming but all things considering, not that hard. I have not been able to reply to some of the questions on here but after making these many times now, I will answer from my experience. 1- You can use regular unsalted butter. They will still turn out but lose some of their crispiness. If you want the full experience, really try to find the low moisture. 2- I have made it with and without the nutmeg. Although it does add another layer of flavor, even this small amount can sometimes seem overwhelming. I prefer it without but it is really up to your personal taste. 3- I usually do refrigerate overnight so that we can enjoy these for breakfast. I go through all of the steps of folding in the butter and then for the 2 hour refrigerated rising, I leave it in the fridge overnight. Just be aware that the dough will rise A LOT so make sure you leave it in loose plastic wrap and even then, I like to store it in a bigger container with a lid. 4- Part 2 calls for grapeseed oil. I highly recommend finding some as it adds the "donut store taste". However, I have found through many trials that using about half grapeseed oil and half coconut oil lends itself to just the right balance of crispiness without getting overly greasy. You can use vegetable oil but it will not turn out as well. The
I've made a lot of croissants over the years-- some ended up swimming in their own puddle of butter and others were SOOOO much work as to be not worth it. THIS is genius; I am happier with these than some I spent two to three times the effort to make. Needless to say I'm relating that I made croissants with these as well as the cronuts. So thanks-- this is now my go to recipe for this type of baking. But for those who are reading I do want to say that I BAKED my cronuts -- of course they weren't as wonderfully greasy as a doughnut should be but we liked them anyway AND -- I used regular butter. I never buy unsalted butter-- because virtually every recipe has salt in one form or another so I use salted butter and omit the salt. It works for those of you who don't want the expense of fancy butter. The extra moisture did not seem to matter. I just made your apple roses with another of your recipes-- what an inspiration! My husband was blown away by how beautiful they are! (-_-) Chef John you are such a -- so many words come to mind, but Sweetheart is the best one!
I made this as directed including cooking in batches of two. They were a hit, but I will be making them in batches of 5 next time. The batch I made took over 30 minutes to cook off. Great texture in the result. ,one were iced with a cream cheese frosting.
Amazingly simple and easy. I only had a 2 1/2 inch cutter so they were cooked after one minute on each side. They were a bit greasy, so next time I will raise the temperature between 360 to 370, which is the usual temperature I cooked on
They didn't turn out as good as the store bought however I used the second half of the dough to make cinnamon rolls and they were better than Cinnabon! I just put melted butter, cinnamon and brown sugar in the middle and rolled it up.
Did a glaze with strawberry lemonade and orange zest. Would use a little less flour too! 3 cups would be perfect i think for next time. Not bad! Pretty easy and since no good donut shops close i think i will always have some dough in the freezer and ready to thaw. Wish i could have uploaded a picture.
These turned out very light with a delicate crispiness and they practically melt in your mouth. Chef John mentioned that they are not very sweet and allowed for more sugar to be added, I doubled the amount of sugar and they still weren't very sweet at all to me. Next time I make these I'll add even more sugar or maybe inject them with some cream cheese icing . I guess I was expecting the Cronut to be more Doughnut.
Just made these. for 1 pound of flour, I used 3 cups. It all eventually mixed well into a sticky ball, then added a little more flour while kneading it on the countertop. Only issue I had was not letting the butter warm up enough to room temperature to spread it around the dough. That's on me. I'm going to do this one some more in the near future. Thanks!
I make croissants, so I found this recipe to be easy peasy. So easy I was worried they’d be just another ‘quickie’ flop. Surprise! Gorgeous with a crunch to the outside and the distinctive croissant layering on the inside
