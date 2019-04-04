Mixed Beans and More

I'm a little torn on how to rate this recipe. It pulled up under the soup search and bean soup is what I was wanting. If I would have paid closer attention before rushing to the store I would have realized there was not enough liquid to be a soup. That is no fault to the recipe submitter since they are not trying to pass it off as a soup. That being said, I made as written to start out with only one substitution which was celery in place of the bell peppers because I like celery in my bean "soup". I left out the optional corn and used our preferred bean blend. This would make for a very good pork and beans type dinner. It was a little too sweet for my liking but then again I don't care for the traditional pork and beans/barbeque beans. I think this would be an excellent dish to take to a potluck and probably the first thing to disappear.

