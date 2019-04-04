Mixed Beans and More

A main dish of mixed beans, meat, and salsa that can cook all day and keep you warm all evening. You can use any combination of lima, black, pinto, kidney, or butter beans.

Recipe by NRath

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs 35 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
16 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
10
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Place black beans, pinto beans, and kidney beans in a large pot and cover with several inches of cool water; let stand for at least 12 hours.

  • Bring beans and water to a boil in the large pot; cook until beans are tender and heated through, about 30 minutes. Drain beans and set aside.

  • Cook and stir sausage, beef, onion, bell pepper, and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat until meat is browned and crumbly, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard fat.

  • Place beans, sausage mixture, corn, water, salsa, chili sauce, and vinegar into a slow cooker; stir until combined.

  • Cook on High for at least 4 hours, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and ground black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
574 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 56.1mg; sodium 843.4mg. Full Nutrition
