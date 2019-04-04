Mixed Beans and More
A main dish of mixed beans, meat, and salsa that can cook all day and keep you warm all evening. You can use any combination of lima, black, pinto, kidney, or butter beans.
I'm a little torn on how to rate this recipe. It pulled up under the soup search and bean soup is what I was wanting. If I would have paid closer attention before rushing to the store I would have realized there was not enough liquid to be a soup. That is no fault to the recipe submitter since they are not trying to pass it off as a soup. That being said, I made as written to start out with only one substitution which was celery in place of the bell peppers because I like celery in my bean "soup". I left out the optional corn and used our preferred bean blend. This would make for a very good pork and beans type dinner. It was a little too sweet for my liking but then again I don't care for the traditional pork and beans/barbeque beans. I think this would be an excellent dish to take to a potluck and probably the first thing to disappear.Read More
