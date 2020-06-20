A Cranberry Salad Keepsake

Sweet and tangy, this dish is simply yummy. Goes great with any meal or by itself.

By Lori Winchester

prep:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir boiling water and cherry gelatin together in a bowl until gelatin is completely dissolved.

  • Heat cranberry sauce in a saucepan over medium heat until melted; stir into gelatin mixture.

  • Stir apples and walnuts into the cranberry sauce mixture; add pineapple with juice and mix well. Refrigerate until set, 8 hours to overnight.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe works wonderfully with sugar-free Jell-O(R).

Halloween parties are a "howl" when you put this cranberry salad in a brain or heart mold; let the screams and EWWWWs begin!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 4.9g; sodium 75.8mg. Full Nutrition
