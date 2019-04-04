Creole Chicken Recipe
Spicy seasoned chicken thighs are cooked in Spanish rice. This is a good meal for a busy evening. After seasoning chicken and browning, it is left to cook while you tend to other preparations. This can be very spicy.
Spicy seasoned chicken thighs are cooked in Spanish rice. This is a good meal for a busy evening. After seasoning chicken and browning, it is left to cook while you tend to other preparations. This can be very spicy.
For a really easy fast dinner this is a keeper. The kids loved it. Yes, it is a bit spicy, a little sour cream or cheese would tame that. I used Zatarain's Spanish Rice Mix, 2 really large chicken breasts cut into thirds, to make 6 pieces. Very tasty for an easy meal. Add a green salad or a vegetable side dish and you got dinner.Read More
For a really easy fast dinner this is a keeper. The kids loved it. Yes, it is a bit spicy, a little sour cream or cheese would tame that. I used Zatarain's Spanish Rice Mix, 2 really large chicken breasts cut into thirds, to make 6 pieces. Very tasty for an easy meal. Add a green salad or a vegetable side dish and you got dinner.
This is an excellent combination of flavors. It is a bit spicy--we consider it to be about a 5 on a scale of 0-10. My only change was to use chicken stock instead of water. This would easily stretch to 8 blsl thighs, and I'm tempted to add some sliced zucchini about half way into the simmer time, when I make this again. Leftovers would be an excellent lunch, if we had any! Thanks for the recommendation, Baking Nana!
I loved this! Next time I’m adding kidney beans too!
I didn't have creole spice but I looked it p and made my own. I had all the ingredients.
FREAKIN AWESOME!!!! Soooo YUMMMMM!!!
I like spicy food but this was a little too much. Next time will use diced tomatoes without the chilies. Followed others suggestion to use chicken broth in place of water for a richer flavor . I also added onion, celery and bell pepper.
My family enjoyed it and it was an easy recipe, we’ll definitely make it again. Might try some Zataran’s next time round
Super easy I just added more creole seasoning I used broth instead of water and added onions
We also used chicken broth instead of water, and because of availability had 2 thighs and 2 drumsticks. The rest of the recipe was followed and it was really, really good. There are only 2 of us so we had enough fora second go-around was almost better than the first. Easy, fun meal and we'll have it again soon. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed the recipe but but I also added shrimp and scallops with the chicken made it all the better.
This is surprisingly delicious!!
I substituted the Spanish rice with Cajun rice and followed the rest of the recipe... WONDERFUL tasty dish
Simple, easy and delicious! Definitely a new go-to dish!
This recipe was very easy to make . I had to substitute things because I didn't have the exact ingredients but it turned out very yummy! I didn't have Spanish rice but I had red beans and rice (Zatarains), I had Rotel but the chili fixing variety and I used broth instead of water like other reviewers had. That being said, this is a simple recipe that tastes amazing!!
I ended up making my own creole seasoning and using more than just a pinch. Also, I made it with chicken breasts instead of thighs, but other than that, I stayed true to the recipe. I think it was alright, tasted (to me), like a typical spicy chicken recipe. If you are looking for something hot, this will probably take care of that need. I might make it again.
It was quite spicy and we loved it! Next time I think I’ll even add a few shrimp. Great base.
Easy recipe, and the entire family loves it. So that is a win, win. Followed recipe as written.
I followed the recipe exactly,except that after cooking the chicken, I sautéed some Italian sausage,celery, onion, and bell pepper in the pan before adding the tomatoes, etc. Ittook closer to an hour for the rice in mine to get soft, but it was worth the wait! I served with sour cream for anyone who wanted to cut the heat level. It got rave reviews!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections