Creole Chicken Recipe

Spicy seasoned chicken thighs are cooked in Spanish rice. This is a good meal for a busy evening. After seasoning chicken and browning, it is left to cook while you tend to other preparations. This can be very spicy.

By Grace Carolyn Bowers-Reimondo

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Season chicken thighs with Creole seasoning.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook chicken in the melted butter until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate. Add tomatoes with green chile peppers, water, tomato sauce, and Spanish-style rice mix to the same skillet; stir well. Return chicken to the rice mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover skillet, and simmer until chicken is no longer pink in the center and rice is tender, about 40 minutes. Serve on a platter with chicken atop the rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1750.6mg. Full Nutrition
